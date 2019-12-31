CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

_____

729 FPUS55 KVEF 311002

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-010000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43.

West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to

53. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

28 to 33.

$$

CAZ521-010000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

$$

CAZ520-010000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 54 to 57.

Lows 34 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

$$

CAZ522-010000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around 65 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-010000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

61 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

39 to 42. Highs 61 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

$$

CAZ524-010000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 40 to

43.

$$

CAZ525-526-010000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

201 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

46. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather