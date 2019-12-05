CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

315 FPUS55 KVEF 051026

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

CAZ519-060000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

29 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6600 feet. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and chance of rain in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 7600 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 42. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

30 to 35.

$$

CAZ521-060000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 32 to

40. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Accumulations

are possible. Snow level 7100 feet. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

29 to 34.

$$

CAZ520-060000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 52. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 52 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

36 to 39.

$$

CAZ522-060000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 44 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...50 to

53 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 42 in the mountains...around

54 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

69 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-060000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows 40 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

40 to 43.

$$

CAZ524-060000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

57. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

63 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 43 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

41 to 44.

$$

CAZ525-526-060000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

226 AM PST Thu Dec 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around

Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

