CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

659 FPUS55 KVEF 100936

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-102300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ521-102300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ520-102300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ522-102300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace

Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...55 to

58 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 60 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 71 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 63 at Furnace Creek.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...

around 94 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-102300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 66 to 69. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 82 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ524-102300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57. Highs 81 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ525-102300-

Morongo Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

83 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 85 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 63 in Twentynine

Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ526-102300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

236 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust through

the day. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 51 to

54. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 85 to

88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 86 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather