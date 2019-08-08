CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows 56 to

62.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 59 to

64.

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 66 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to

69.

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 72 to

75.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to

78.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1036 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

