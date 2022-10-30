CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Clouds and sun;68;35;S;6;39%;55%;3 Arcata;Clouds and sun;61;47;ENE;5;83%;93%;2 Auburn;Some sun, pleasant;71;49;SE;5;42%;55%;3 Avalon;Nice with some sun;73;54;SSW;6;42%;0%;2 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;77;50;ESE;5;33%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Periods of sun;73;51;SE;5;46%;55%;3 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;65;37;SSW;6;40%;1%;4 Bishop;Clouds and sun;74;35;WSW;7;21%;1%;4 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;61;41;SSE;7;29%;40%;3 Blythe;Partly sunny;85;54;SSE;6;19%;0%;4 Burbank;Clouds and sun;80;56;SE;5;37%;0%;4 Camarillo;Partly sunny;72;53;ESE;7;51%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Some sun, pleasant;74;56;SE;6;49%;0%;3 Campo;Partly sunny, nice;79;44;S;6;22%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;73;55;SSE;6;60%;0%;4 Chico;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;ESE;5;45%;58%;3 China Lake;Clouds and sun;79;47;SSW;5;17%;0%;4 Chino;Partly sunny;81;54;SSW;6;32%;1%;4 Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;67;53;SW;6;64%;40%;3 Corona;Partly sunny;84;52;SE;6;32%;0%;4 Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;59;48;NW;7;80%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;79;51;W;6;17%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;76;43;SW;5;21%;0%;4 El Centro;Some sun;87;56;SSE;5;22%;0%;4 Eureka;Sunny intervals;61;48;ENE;5;82%;95%;2 Fairfield;Clouds and sun;68;51;WSW;7;64%;55%;3 Fresno;Clouds and sun;76;51;NNW;4;42%;1%;4 Fullerton;Sun and clouds;79;59;S;5;45%;0%;4 Hanford;Some sun, pleasant;76;45;NNW;4;48%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Periods of sun, nice;74;60;S;5;52%;0%;4 Hayward;Clouds and sun;62;53;WSW;6;74%;40%;2 Imperial;Some sun;87;56;SSE;5;22%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Clouds and sunshine;73;56;SSW;7;60%;0%;4 Lancaster;Sunny intervals;77;46;WSW;6;22%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sunshine;77;45;NNW;5;38%;2%;4 Lincoln;Some sun, pleasant;73;51;SE;5;48%;55%;3 Livermore;Partly sunny;68;52;WSW;6;64%;40%;3 Lompoc;Periods of sun, cool;64;50;NNW;7;78%;7%;2 Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;S;6;55%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;75;59;S;6;55%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;78;58;SSE;6;48%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;78;58;SSE;6;48%;1%;4 Madera;Clouds and sun, nice;75;48;NNW;4;49%;2%;3 Mammoth;Partly sunny;67;37;SSW;7;44%;56%;3 Marysville;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;SE;5;48%;55%;3 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;72;51;S;5;57%;55%;3 Merced;Some sun, pleasant;75;45;WNW;4;47%;4%;3 Merced (airport);Some sun, pleasant;75;45;WNW;4;47%;4%;3 Miramar Mcas;Some sun, pleasant;77;55;S;6;49%;0%;4 Modesto;Some sun, pleasant;72;47;N;4;51%;10%;3 Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun;64;53;WSW;5;70%;41%;2 Mojave;Some sun, pleasant;75;46;WSW;8;18%;1%;4 Montague;Partly sunny;69;41;NNW;5;48%;77%;3 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;51;WNW;7;86%;55%;2 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;67;40;S;4;44%;76%;3 Napa County;Clouds and sun;65;50;SW;7;71%;55%;3 Needles;Sun, some clouds;84;58;S;7;16%;1%;4 North Island;Nice with some sun;72;60;SSW;6;61%;0%;3 Oakland;Clouds and sun, cool;62;54;WSW;6;73%;55%;2 Oceanside;Clouds and sun;73;55;SSE;6;60%;0%;4 Ontario;Partly sunny;81;54;SSW;6;32%;1%;4 Oroville;Partly sunny;74;53;ESE;5;47%;42%;3 Oxnard;Clouds and sun, nice;69;53;S;7;62%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;88;61;WNW;7;14%;0%;4 Palmdale;Clouds and sun, nice;77;47;SW;7;22%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;74;43;W;4;51%;7%;3 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;52;ENE;7;62%;1%;3 Porterville;Nice with some sun;75;45;SE;4;38%;1%;4 Ramona;Partly sunny;81;48;SSE;7;34%;1%;4 Redding;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;E;5;41%;66%;3 Riverside;Partly sunny;83;54;SSE;6;35%;0%;4 Riverside March;Partly sunny;82;51;ESE;6;32%;1%;4 Sacramento;Clouds and sun;72;52;S;5;57%;55%;3 Sacramento International;Nice with some sun;73;51;S;5;56%;55%;3 Salinas;Clouds and sun, cool;62;52;W;7;73%;15%;2 San Bernardino;Clouds and sun;82;53;SE;6;31%;0%;4 San Carlos;Clouds and sun;63;53;W;6;72%;41%;2 San Diego;Clouds and sun;73;60;SSW;6;61%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;SSW;6;52%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun;76;58;S;6;52%;0%;4 San Francisco;Clouds and sun, cool;60;53;W;7;71%;55%;2 San Jose;Clouds and sun;66;51;SW;5;70%;41%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;69;51;WNW;6;65%;9%;2 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;66;54;NW;12;65%;1%;3 Sandberg;Clouds and sun;71;49;SSW;10;17%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Clouds and sun;77;58;S;5;56%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;67;49;ENE;5;74%;3%;3 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;64;51;NW;7;74%;7%;2 Santa Monica;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;SSE;5;48%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Clouds and sunshine;68;47;WSW;5;71%;60%;3 Santa Ynez;Periods of sun;74;47;N;6;76%;7%;2 Santee;Partly sunny;80;54;SSW;7;36%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Some sun;61;38;SW;7;34%;7%;4 Stockton;Clouds and sun;71;50;W;4;59%;20%;3 Thermal;Partly sunny;87;53;N;6;23%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;35;SW;9;45%;40%;4 Twentynine Palms;Sun, some clouds;81;54;SW;6;15%;1%;4 Ukiah;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;NNW;5;61%;90%;3 Vacaville;Partly sunny;71;50;SW;6;51%;55%;3 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;55;SSE;6;40%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun, cool;62;50;NNW;8;80%;8%;2 Victorville;Clouds and sun, nice;77;48;S;6;27%;0%;4 Visalia;Partly sunny;75;45;SSE;4;51%;1%;4 Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;62;50;SW;5;77%;40%;2