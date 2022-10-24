CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;57;30;W;5;48%;25%;3 Arcata;Partly sunny;60;45;E;6;79%;26%;3 Auburn;Clouds and sunshine;68;46;E;5;43%;0%;3 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;68;54;S;6;51%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;SE;5;29%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;74;44;E;5;42%;1%;3 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;WSW;7;38%;1%;5 Bishop;Partly sunny, nice;72;33;NW;6;25%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;54;39;SW;6;45%;0%;4 Blythe;Sunny and nice;78;50;SSE;6;14%;0%;4 Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SE;5;36%;0%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;ENE;7;44%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and nice;72;54;ESE;6;44%;0%;4 Campo;Sunny and warmer;73;39;SW;8;23%;1%;4 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;54;SE;7;52%;1%;4 Chico;Clouds and sun;74;47;NE;5;43%;2%;3 China Lake;Sunshine, pleasant;76;42;WSW;7;17%;0%;4 Chino;Sunny and nice;76;51;SW;7;33%;1%;4 Concord;Mostly cloudy;71;48;SW;6;50%;1%;3 Corona;Sunny and nice;78;49;SE;7;33%;0%;4 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;58;48;SSE;9;82%;83%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and nice;76;50;WSW;8;17%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;76;42;WSW;7;22%;0%;4 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;W;5;21%;0%;4 Eureka;Variable cloudiness;59;46;E;7;79%;26%;3 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;72;43;WSW;7;52%;1%;3 Fresno;Partly sunny;76;49;NW;5;42%;0%;4 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;SSE;5;44%;1%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny, nice;76;43;NNW;5;43%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;SE;6;48%;1%;4 Hayward;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SW;7;64%;2%;3 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;W;5;21%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Lots of sun, nice;74;56;S;9;47%;1%;4 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;77;46;WSW;9;24%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;More sun than clouds;78;44;NNW;6;34%;0%;4 Lincoln;Clouds and sun, nice;73;44;ESE;5;43%;2%;3 Livermore;Clouds limiting sun;70;46;SW;8;55%;2%;3 Lompoc;Cool with sunshine;67;47;NNW;10;67%;0%;4 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;SSE;7;42%;1%;4 Los Alamitos;Sunshine and nice;74;56;SSE;6;42%;1%;4 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;SE;6;43%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;SE;6;43%;1%;4 Madera;Partly sunny;75;44;NW;5;47%;1%;4 Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;56;31;WNW;6;51%;25%;3 Marysville;Partly sunny;74;44;ESE;5;43%;0%;3 Mather AFB;Periods of sun;73;45;SSE;5;47%;2%;4 Merced;Partly sunny;76;45;NW;6;46%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;76;45;NW;6;46%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Sunshine and nice;75;54;SSE;7;39%;1%;4 Modesto;Clouds and sun, nice;72;47;NNW;7;49%;1%;4 Moffett Nas;Some sun returning;66;49;W;7;61%;2%;3 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;74;41;WNW;10;19%;1%;4 Montague;Partly sunny, cool;60;38;W;4;56%;62%;3 Monterey Rabr;Some sun returning;60;46;WNW;7;77%;2%;4 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;59;36;NNW;4;54%;19%;3 Napa County;Mostly cloudy;69;41;W;7;57%;1%;2 Needles;Sunshine;79;52;S;6;15%;1%;4 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;S;8;50%;1%;4 Oakland;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SW;7;66%;2%;3 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;54;SE;7;52%;1%;4 Ontario;Sunny and nice;76;51;SW;7;33%;1%;4 Oroville;Partly sunny;74;46;ENE;5;44%;2%;3 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;ENE;7;53%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;81;59;WNW;6;15%;0%;4 Palmdale;Sunny and nice;75;47;WSW;9;23%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;77;41;NW;5;43%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Sunshine and nice;69;51;E;7;55%;1%;4 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;75;44;ESE;5;32%;1%;4 Ramona;Sunny and beautiful;75;45;ESE;8;35%;1%;4 Redding;Partly sunny;73;44;NW;6;41%;4%;3 Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;SSE;6;31%;0%;4 Riverside March;Sunny and nice;76;48;ESE;6;33%;1%;4 Sacramento;Clouds and sunshine;73;45;SSW;5;47%;2%;4 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;74;43;S;5;46%;1%;3 Salinas;Some sun returning;64;47;WSW;8;67%;2%;4 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;SSE;6;33%;0%;4 San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;65;48;W;8;64%;2%;3 San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;S;8;50%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;74;53;SSE;7;42%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;74;56;S;7;44%;1%;4 San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;63;50;W;10;67%;2%;3 San Jose;Clouds breaking;67;47;WNW;8;63%;2%;3 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;10;63%;0%;4 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;NW;13;56%;1%;4 Sandberg;Sunshine;66;47;NW;12;22%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Sunshine, pleasant;74;56;SSE;6;53%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Sunshine, pleasant;69;49;NNE;7;66%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Sunshine, pleasant;68;45;WNW;10;63%;0%;4 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;56;SE;6;45%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Rather cloudy;71;41;WNW;6;58%;1%;3 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;77;43;N;8;68%;1%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny;77;52;SE;7;32%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun;53;29;WSW;7;45%;0%;2 Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;72;45;W;6;53%;1%;4 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NNW;6;22%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;53;23;WSW;6;60%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and nice;77;51;WSW;6;15%;1%;4 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;70;41;NNW;6;57%;1%;3 Vacaville;Periods of sun, nice;74;44;W;6;44%;2%;4 Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;76;53;SE;6;38%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Lots of sun, cool;64;48;NNW;11;69%;1%;4 Victorville;Sunny and nice;74;43;SSW;7;28%;0%;4 Visalia;Partly sunny, nice;75;44;NNW;5;48%;0%;4 