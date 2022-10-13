CA Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very warm;84;31;ENE;4;27%;0%;4 Arcata;Periods of sunshine;66;49;S;4;69%;0%;4 Auburn;Plenty of sun;86;60;E;5;30%;0%;4 Avalon;Partly sunny;68;60;S;6;86%;90%;3 Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;89;61;ESE;5;31%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;89;54;E;5;36%;0%;4 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;69;46;SSE;8;74%;30%;5 Bishop;Sunny and very warm;87;41;NW;5;17%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;79;61;E;6;16%;0%;4 Blythe;Sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;6;29%;6%;5 Burbank;Mostly sunny;80;62;SSE;5;70%;45%;5 Camarillo;Partly sunny;73;63;S;7;74%;35%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;64;S;6;72%;74%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny;81;54;W;5;51%;31%;5 Carlsbad;Some sun;71;64;SSW;6;83%;70%;3 Chico;Sunny and hot;92;57;E;4;30%;0%;4 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;94;54;WNW;5;16%;1%;5 Chino;Mostly sunny;81;61;WSW;6;68%;44%;5 Concord;Turning sunny;83;54;WSW;5;51%;0%;4 Corona;Mostly sunny;83;62;W;6;67%;44%;5 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;64;50;S;6;70%;4%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;93;63;WSW;8;22%;12%;5 Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;90;55;SW;6;27%;11%;5 El Centro;Sunny and hot;97;71;SW;6;38%;6%;5 Eureka;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;4;70%;0%;4 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;52;WSW;7;50%;0%;4 Fresno;Sunny and very warm;91;60;NE;4;38%;0%;4 Fullerton;Partly sunny;78;66;SSW;5;69%;47%;4 Hanford;Sunny and warm;89;54;NW;5;42%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Some sun;72;65;S;7;82%;48%;3 Hayward;Turning sunny;74;55;WSW;5;65%;1%;4 Imperial;Sunny and hot;97;71;SW;6;38%;6%;5 Imperial Beach;Some sun;70;65;SW;7;79%;74%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;WSW;7;28%;16%;5 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;91;55;NW;6;34%;0%;4 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;89;54;ESE;5;38%;1%;4 Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;86;54;WSW;5;47%;1%;4 Lompoc;Some sun;67;55;NW;7;87%;5%;3 Long Beach;Partly sunny;74;64;S;6;74%;48%;3 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;74;64;SSW;6;74%;48%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;77;64;S;6;84%;47%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;77;64;S;6;84%;47%;3 Madera;Sunny and very warm;89;56;NNW;5;41%;1%;4 Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;82;35;NE;5;31%;0%;4 Marysville;Sunny and very warm;90;53;ESE;4;36%;0%;4 Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;88;54;SSE;5;45%;1%;4 Merced;Sunny and very warm;90;55;NW;5;39%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Sunny and very warm;90;55;NW;5;39%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;73;62;SW;6;77%;70%;3 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;N;6;39%;0%;4 Moffett Nas;Clearing;74;56;WNW;6;67%;1%;4 Mojave;Sunny and very warm;88;54;NNW;9;24%;10%;5 Montague;Sunny and very warm;88;42;E;5;27%;2%;4 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;63;52;WSW;6;88%;1%;4 Mount Shasta;Very warm;84;44;NNE;3;26%;0%;4 Napa County;Clouds, then sun;77;49;WSW;7;61%;0%;4 Needles;Sunny and hot;98;71;E;6;18%;4%;5 North Island;Partly sunny;74;67;SSW;6;68%;71%;3 Oakland;Turning sunny;69;55;WSW;6;74%;1%;4 Oceanside;Some sun;71;64;SSW;6;83%;70%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny;81;61;WSW;6;68%;44%;5 Oroville;Sunny and very warm;90;57;ENE;4;35%;1%;4 Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;62;SSE;7;83%;35%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;NW;5;29%;20%;5 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;SW;7;31%;19%;5 Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;87;51;S;6;47%;1%;4 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;61;SSE;7;78%;36%;3 Porterville;Sunny and warm;88;58;ESE;5;36%;1%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny;78;60;WSW;7;62%;69%;4 Redding;Sunshine, very hot;97;56;NE;4;21%;0%;4 Riverside;Mostly sunny;83;63;W;6;69%;44%;5 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;83;61;W;6;68%;43%;5 Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;88;54;S;5;45%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Sunny and very warm;89;52;SSE;5;44%;0%;4 Salinas;Clouds break;72;53;WSW;7;76%;1%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;84;60;SW;6;66%;44%;5 San Carlos;Clearing;73;53;WSW;6;70%;1%;4 San Diego;Partly sunny;74;67;SW;6;68%;71%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;72;62;WSW;6;81%;70%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;72;64;SW;6;79%;70%;3 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;66;54;WSW;8;72%;1%;4 San Jose;Turning sunny;78;56;W;6;64%;1%;4 San Luis Obispo;Some sun;73;54;SSW;7;72%;1%;4 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;60;WNW;8;85%;90%;3 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;80;60;NW;13;28%;20%;5 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;75;65;SSW;6;77%;48%;3 Santa Barbara;Some sun;69;58;SE;6;87%;30%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, cool;70;55;WNW;7;78%;5%;4 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;64;S;6;78%;47%;3 Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;80;47;WSW;5;61%;0%;4 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;79;55;ESE;6;81%;5%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny;78;63;WSW;6;59%;68%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;73;35;S;6;31%;0%;4 Stockton;Sunny and warm;87;54;NW;5;47%;0%;4 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;N;6;35%;15%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;77;30;SSE;6;35%;0%;4 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;91;64;W;6;25%;17%;5 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;93;49;NE;5;42%;0%;4 Vacaville;Sunny and warm;90;51;WSW;5;38%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;79;63;SSE;6;66%;46%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;54;NNW;6;91%;7%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;85;54;S;7;42%;28%;5 Visalia;Sunny and very warm;89;56;E;5;45%;0%;4 Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;69;52;SSW;6;76%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather