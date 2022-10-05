CA Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very warm;86;37;ESE;4;29%;0%;4 Arcata;Low clouds and fog;67;53;N;5;80%;25%;1 Auburn;Sunny and warm;87;63;ENE;6;32%;0%;4 Avalon;Clouds break;78;63;S;5;61%;0%;5 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;ESE;6;28%;0%;5 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;91;58;ENE;6;39%;0%;4 Big Bear City;Partly sunny, warm;73;46;SE;7;62%;26%;6 Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;90;46;NW;6;18%;0%;5 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;76;62;ENE;6;22%;0%;5 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;7;32%;8%;5 Burbank;Sunny and warm;90;63;SE;5;51%;0%;5 Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;60;S;7;65%;0%;5 Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;78;61;NNW;6;79%;0%;5 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;WNW;6;38%;26%;6 Carlsbad;Turning sunny, humid;75;62;WNW;6;84%;1%;5 Chico;Sunshine and warm;92;59;ENE;4;37%;0%;4 China Lake;Sunshine and hot;97;60;W;6;15%;0%;5 Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;W;7;51%;1%;5 Concord;Warm with sunshine;87;56;WSW;6;50%;0%;4 Corona;Sunny and very warm;94;61;W;7;50%;0%;5 Crescent City;Low clouds and fog;65;54;NNW;6;85%;6%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;97;66;SSW;8;17%;0%;5 Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;94;55;SW;4;20%;0%;5 El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;5;39%;6%;5 Eureka;Low clouds and fog;65;53;N;5;81%;0%;1 Fairfield;Sunny and warm;88;54;W;7;51%;0%;4 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;95;63;NNW;5;34%;0%;5 Fullerton;Abundant sunshine;89;66;SSW;5;62%;1%;5 Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;95;57;NW;5;39%;1%;5 Hawthorne;Turning sunny;81;65;SW;6;71%;1%;5 Hayward;Partly sunny;78;57;W;6;62%;1%;4 Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;5;39%;6%;5 Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;74;64;WNW;7;85%;1%;5 Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;95;57;SW;6;20%;0%;5 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;58;NW;6;31%;0%;5 Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;92;58;E;5;39%;1%;4 Livermore;Sunny and very warm;89;57;WSW;5;45%;1%;5 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;71;53;NNW;8;83%;0%;5 Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;83;65;SSW;6;69%;1%;5 Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;82;65;SSW;6;70%;1%;5 Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SSW;6;71%;1%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;SSW;6;71%;1%;5 Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;94;58;NW;5;37%;1%;5 Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;86;41;SW;5;33%;0%;4 Marysville;Sunny and very warm;92;56;ENE;5;40%;0%;4 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;92;57;S;5;44%;1%;4 Merced;Hot;96;58;NW;5;36%;0%;5 Merced (airport);Hot;96;58;NW;5;36%;0%;5 Miramar Mcas;Clearing;78;62;WNW;6;84%;1%;5 Modesto;Sunny and very warm;93;61;NNW;6;38%;0%;5 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;57;NW;7;63%;1%;4 Mojave;Sunny and hot;93;56;NW;7;19%;1%;5 Montague;Sunny and very warm;90;49;W;5;31%;4%;4 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then sun;67;53;WNW;6;82%;1%;4 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;85;49;NW;4;33%;0%;4 Napa County;Mostly sunny;82;51;WSW;7;61%;0%;4 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;N;6;20%;1%;5 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;75;67;WNW;7;79%;1%;5 Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;WSW;7;70%;1%;4 Oceanside;Turning sunny, humid;75;62;WNW;6;84%;1%;5 Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;W;7;51%;1%;5 Oroville;Sunny and very warm;91;58;ENE;4;40%;1%;4 Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;SSE;7;78%;0%;5 Palm Springs;Sunny and warm;101;76;NW;6;24%;0%;5 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;94;59;SW;7;22%;0%;5 Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;93;51;WSW;6;38%;0%;5 Point Mugu;Clouds to sun;72;58;S;7;75%;0%;5 Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;59;SE;6;32%;1%;5 Ramona;Lots of sun, warm;87;57;ENE;7;54%;1%;5 Redding;Sunshine and hot;94;58;NE;4;32%;0%;4 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;94;63;W;7;53%;0%;5 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;NNE;7;49%;26%;5 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;92;57;SW;5;44%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;92;56;W;5;44%;0%;4 Salinas;Fog to sun;76;55;WSW;8;68%;1%;4 San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;94;63;NNW;6;49%;0%;5 San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;57;WSW;7;66%;1%;4 San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;66;WNW;7;78%;1%;5 San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;78;62;NW;6;80%;1%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;WNW;7;78%;1%;5 San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;WSW;9;74%;1%;4 San Jose;Partly sunny;82;57;NW;6;59%;25%;4 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;79;54;W;7;67%;0%;5 San Nicolas Island;Clearing;70;60;NW;7;80%;1%;5 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;85;66;NNW;10;18%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Turning sunny;84;65;SW;6;69%;1%;5 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;72;56;NE;6;85%;1%;5 Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;74;53;NW;7;75%;0%;5 Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;79;62;SSW;6;73%;0%;5 Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;83;50;WSW;5;61%;1%;4 Santa Ynez;Lots of sun, warm;87;53;N;7;72%;1%;5 Santee;Turning sunny;85;64;WNW;7;56%;0%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Sunlit and warm;75;40;SW;6;34%;0%;5 Stockton;Sunny and very warm;91;57;NW;6;44%;0%;4 Thermal;Sunny and hot;100;70;N;7;33%;0%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;77;34;SW;6;39%;0%;5 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;W;6;22%;1%;5 Ukiah;Sunny and warm;91;51;NNE;5;46%;0%;4 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;92;54;W;5;40%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Clouds to sun;90;61;SSE;6;49%;1%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;66;52;NNW;8;90%;0%;5 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;SSW;7;33%;0%;5 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;58;SE;5;42%;0%;5 Watsonville;Fog, then sun;74;55;S;6;70%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather