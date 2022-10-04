Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and very warm;86;37;ESE;4;34%;0%;4

Arcata;Low clouds;68;52;W;5;80%;25%;2

Auburn;Sunny and warm;87;62;E;6;35%;0%;4

Avalon;Mostly sunny;78;61;SSE;5;57%;0%;5

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;92;65;ESE;6;31%;0%;5

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;90;58;E;6;43%;0%;4

Big Bear City;Sun, some clouds;74;45;NNE;7;62%;2%;6

Bishop;Sunny and warm;89;46;NW;6;17%;0%;5

Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;77;62;E;6;25%;0%;5

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;S;7;33%;2%;5

Burbank;Sunny and warm;89;64;SSE;6;53%;0%;5

Camarillo;Abundant sunshine;79;60;SSE;7;67%;0%;5

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;ESE;6;79%;0%;5

Campo;Sunny and warm;89;55;S;5;39%;26%;6

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, humid;76;62;ESE;7;82%;0%;5

Chico;Sunlit and very warm;93;60;ENE;4;38%;0%;4

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;98;60;W;6;17%;0%;5

Chino;Sunny and very warm;91;63;WSW;7;51%;0%;5

Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;WSW;6;48%;1%;5

Corona;Mostly sunny;93;62;W;7;50%;0%;5

Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;54;S;6;85%;6%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;WSW;7;19%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunlit and very warm;93;56;SW;4;23%;0%;5

El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;S;5;36%;0%;5

Eureka;Cloudy;67;52;NNW;6;80%;0%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;W;7;51%;0%;4

Fresno;Sunny and hot;94;63;NE;5;38%;0%;5

Fullerton;Brilliant sunshine;86;67;SSW;5;65%;0%;5

Hanford;Sunny and very warm;94;57;NW;5;42%;1%;5

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;S;7;71%;0%;5

Hayward;Mostly sunny;80;58;WSW;6;58%;1%;5

Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;S;5;36%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;76;64;WSW;8;81%;1%;5

Lancaster;Sunshine, very warm;93;57;WSW;8;24%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;95;56;NW;7;34%;0%;5

Lincoln;Sunny and hot;92;59;ESE;5;43%;0%;4

Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;90;58;SW;5;46%;0%;5

Lompoc;Partly sunny;74;54;N;7;78%;0%;5

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;7;71%;0%;5

Los Alamitos;Sunny;82;66;S;6;70%;1%;5

Los Angeles;Sunny;85;64;S;7;69%;1%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;64;S;7;69%;1%;5

Madera;Sunny and hot;94;58;NNW;5;38%;1%;5

Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;85;40;SSE;5;38%;0%;4

Marysville;Sunny and very warm;92;57;ESE;5;43%;0%;4

Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;91;57;S;5;49%;1%;4

Merced;Sunny and hot;92;58;NW;5;41%;0%;5

Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;92;58;NW;5;41%;0%;5

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;63;WSW;7;78%;1%;5

Modesto;Sunny and very warm;91;58;NNW;6;42%;0%;5

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;77;56;WNW;7;60%;1%;5

Mojave;Sunshine and hot;93;56;NW;7;19%;1%;5

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;89;49;NW;6;36%;3%;4

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;68;53;SW;6;77%;1%;4

Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;84;47;NNE;4;38%;0%;4

Napa County;Mostly sunny;83;52;WSW;7;59%;0%;4

Needles;Sunny and hot;101;72;NW;6;21%;0%;5

North Island;Mostly sunny, humid;75;66;SSW;7;80%;0%;5

Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSW;7;66%;1%;5

Oceanside;Mostly sunny, humid;76;62;ESE;7;82%;0%;5

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;91;63;WSW;7;51%;0%;5

Oroville;Sunny and warm;90;61;ENE;4;43%;1%;4

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;73;61;S;7;83%;0%;5

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;NW;6;26%;0%;5

Palmdale;Sunny and hot;95;60;SW;7;22%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;93;51;SW;5;40%;0%;5

Point Mugu;Sunny and beautiful;76;59;S;7;80%;0%;5

Porterville;Sunshine and warm;91;61;ESE;6;37%;1%;5

Ramona;Mostly sunny;84;57;ENE;8;61%;1%;5

Redding;Sunny and hot;95;60;NE;5;35%;0%;4

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;WSW;7;50%;0%;5

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;SSE;8;49%;0%;5

Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;91;57;SSW;5;48%;1%;4

Sacramento International;Sunshine and warm;92;56;S;5;47%;0%;4

Salinas;Mostly sunny;77;55;S;8;63%;1%;4

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;93;63;SW;7;49%;0%;5

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;79;57;WSW;7;63%;0%;5

San Diego;Sunshine and humid;75;67;SW;7;79%;1%;5

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;79;63;WNW;6;83%;1%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;79;65;WSW;7;79%;1%;5

San Francisco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;SW;8;68%;0%;5

San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;57;WNW;6;56%;1%;5

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;83;56;E;7;54%;0%;5

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;61;NW;7;89%;1%;5

Sandberg;Brilliant sunshine;85;66;NW;9;23%;0%;5

Santa Ana;Sunny;83;66;SW;6;69%;1%;5

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;ENE;6;83%;1%;5

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;NW;7;67%;0%;5

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;7;70%;0%;5

Santa Rosa;Sunny;85;50;SSW;5;57%;1%;4

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;87;54;NNE;7;69%;1%;5

Santee;Mostly sunny;84;65;W;7;59%;0%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;77;40;S;5;36%;0%;5

Stockton;Sunny and warm;91;58;NW;5;47%;0%;5

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;NNW;7;35%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;78;35;SSE;5;38%;0%;5

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;WSW;6;23%;0%;5

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;91;50;NNE;5;49%;0%;4

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;WSW;6;41%;0%;4

Van Nuys;Sunshine;89;62;SSE;6;50%;1%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;7;88%;0%;5

Victorville;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;S;6;34%;1%;5

Visalia;Hot with sunshine;91;59;E;5;46%;0%;5

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;74;54;SE;6;68%;0%;5

