Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A couple of showers;61;37;NNW;4;76%;98%;2

Arcata;A couple of showers;62;52;NW;6;94%;88%;2

Auburn;A shower;69;57;NNE;5;68%;92%;3

Avalon;Partly sunny;75;63;WNW;8;67%;6%;7

Bakersfield;Periods of sun;83;61;N;7;47%;25%;6

Beale AFB;A passing shower;73;57;NE;5;72%;85%;3

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;SSW;8;55%;5%;7

Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;81;44;WSW;10;28%;11%;6

Blue Canyon;Cold with a shower;54;45;ENE;4;90%;95%;3

Blythe;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;7;22%;6%;7

Burbank;Sunshine;82;64;SSW;7;49%;3%;7

Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;WNW;8;65%;26%;6

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;NW;9;69%;2%;7

Campo;Mostly sunny;82;54;N;7;32%;1%;7

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;NW;8;68%;4%;7

Chico;Some sun, a shower;73;58;ENE;6;70%;85%;3

China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;S;11;28%;0%;6

Chino;Sunshine;83;61;WSW;7;51%;4%;7

Concord;Sunshine, a shower;76;60;SW;5;63%;61%;5

Corona;Sunshine;86;61;W;8;49%;3%;7

Crescent City;Cloudy with a shower;62;53;SE;5;90%;97%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;90;60;W;9;27%;0%;6

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;82;55;WSW;13;42%;0%;7

El Centro;Mostly sunny;97;75;WNW;5;28%;2%;7

Eureka;A couple of showers;60;52;NW;5;95%;88%;2

Fairfield;A shower in spots;77;59;WSW;6;64%;82%;3

Fresno;Warmer;81;62;NW;5;61%;24%;5

Fullerton;Sunshine;84;65;SSW;5;54%;4%;7

Hanford;Partly sunny;82;59;WNW;7;60%;14%;6

Hawthorne;Breezy in the p.m.;81;67;W;9;59%;6%;7

Hayward;A shower in places;74;59;W;8;66%;51%;5

Imperial;Mostly sunny;97;75;WNW;5;28%;2%;7

Imperial Beach;Breezy with sunshine;77;65;NNW;12;71%;2%;7

Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;80;55;WSW;13;41%;3%;7

Lemoore Nas;Warmer with some sun;82;58;WSW;6;58%;14%;6

Lincoln;A passing shower;74;58;N;5;72%;88%;3

Livermore;Some sun, a shower;76;58;WSW;7;62%;52%;5

Lompoc;Sunny intervals;75;54;NE;7;73%;10%;6

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;82;66;W;8;57%;5%;7

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;83;65;W;7;58%;4%;7

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;81;64;SW;7;57%;5%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;81;64;SW;7;57%;5%;7

Madera;Clouds and sun, cool;79;59;NW;7;61%;38%;6

Mammoth;A couple of showers;62;39;NNW;6;72%;98%;2

Marysville;A shower;74;57;NE;5;74%;85%;3

Mather AFB;A passing shower;75;57;WSW;4;65%;96%;3

Merced;Cool with some sun;78;58;WNW;4;66%;41%;5

Merced (airport);Cool with some sun;78;58;WNW;4;66%;41%;5

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;80;64;NNW;8;60%;1%;7

Modesto;Cool with some sun;75;58;NW;5;68%;44%;5

Moffett Nas;A stray shower;72;58;N;6;66%;51%;5

Mojave;Increasingly windy;80;53;W;14;35%;0%;7

Montague;A couple of showers;70;49;NE;4;61%;93%;3

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;57;ESE;5;66%;33%;5

Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;63;41;NNE;0;72%;93%;3

Napa County;A shower in places;73;57;WNW;7;77%;66%;5

Needles;Mostly sunny;99;78;SSE;9;16%;6%;6

North Island;Breezy in the p.m.;76;68;NNW;11;68%;1%;7

Oakland;A stray shower;73;61;WSW;8;70%;51%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;NW;8;68%;4%;7

Ontario;Sunshine;83;61;WSW;7;51%;4%;7

Oroville;A shower;72;58;ENE;6;78%;85%;3

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;WNW;9;73%;26%;6

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;98;71;WNW;6;19%;0%;7

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;82;54;WSW;12;41%;3%;7

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;76;51;S;8;62%;11%;6

Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;WNW;10;73%;26%;6

Porterville;Clouds and sunshine;83;58;SSE;6;48%;8%;6

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;NW;8;50%;2%;7

Redding;A couple of showers;75;57;ESE;4;62%;88%;3

Riverside;Plenty of sun;87;62;W;7;45%;3%;7

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;WNW;7;49%;3%;7

Sacramento;Some sun, a shower;76;60;WSW;5;67%;96%;3

Sacramento International;A brief shower;77;60;W;4;63%;96%;3

Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;E;9;64%;31%;5

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;SW;7;47%;3%;7

San Carlos;Sunshine, a shower;73;58;W;8;63%;52%;5

San Diego;Nice with sunshine;77;68;NNW;9;65%;1%;7

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;81;64;NNW;7;60%;1%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;66;NNW;8;60%;1%;7

San Francisco;A shower in places;71;60;WSW;8;69%;56%;3

San Jose;A shower in spots;75;58;NW;7;63%;50%;5

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;54;NE;7;69%;12%;6

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;WNW;7;73%;5%;6

Sandberg;Breezy and cool;70;51;NW;14;55%;4%;7

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;84;66;W;7;50%;5%;7

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;NW;8;68%;26%;6

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;74;54;NE;7;73%;27%;6

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;78;63;W;8;64%;5%;7

Santa Rosa;A shower in spots;72;53;SW;6;75%;67%;3

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;83;54;N;8;74%;27%;6

Santee;Mostly sunny;84;63;NNW;8;40%;2%;7

South Lake Tahoe;A little rain, cold;54;34;WSW;7;78%;96%;2

Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;77;59;WNW;7;65%;44%;5

Thermal;Mostly sunny;97;68;NW;7;22%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;A little rain, cold;56;32;ESE;5;78%;87%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, nice;93;65;WSW;7;20%;2%;7

Ukiah;A couple of showers;74;52;NNE;3;66%;90%;3

Vacaville;A stray shower;77;58;W;4;64%;75%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;63;W;7;50%;4%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;72;54;ENE;5;75%;11%;6

Victorville;Breezy in the p.m.;82;52;SSW;11;47%;2%;7

Visalia;Periods of sun;82;59;WSW;5;59%;13%;6

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;56;WSW;7;70%;19%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By