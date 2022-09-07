Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hot with sunshine;94;42;NE;7;25%;0%;6

Arcata;Mostly sunny;70;52;S;6;61%;0%;6

Auburn;Very hot;105;80;ENE;7;18%;0%;7

Avalon;Mostly sunny and hot;94;80;W;7;36%;3%;8

Bakersfield;Sunny and very hot;105;83;ESE;6;21%;0%;7

Beale AFB;Very hot;108;71;SE;6;24%;0%;6

Big Bear City;Thundershowers;81;54;SSE;7;46%;84%;8

Bishop;Very hot;103;60;NW;6;19%;40%;7

Blue Canyon;Hot;91;75;ENE;6;19%;0%;7

Blythe;Partly sunny;103;82;SSW;8;41%;14%;8

Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;N;6;42%;6%;8

Camarillo;Sunshine and warm;88;69;WSW;6;55%;7%;8

Camp Pendleton;Humid with some sun;82;74;NNW;8;69%;10%;8

Campo;Breezy;96;71;NE;12;30%;25%;5

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, warm;86;72;N;9;61%;11%;8

Chico;Very hot;109;74;NE;5;25%;0%;6

China Lake;Very hot;109;81;WSW;4;19%;4%;8

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;6;33%;5%;8

Concord;Sunshine, very hot;107;70;SW;7;28%;0%;7

Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;6;33%;4%;8

Crescent City;Winds subsiding;68;54;NNW;16;65%;3%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;109;82;SSW;6;19%;9%;8

Edwards AFB;Sunshine, very hot;107;76;WSW;5;21%;13%;8

El Centro;Clouds and sun;102;81;S;8;36%;27%;6

Eureka;Mostly sunny;68;52;SW;7;63%;0%;6

Fairfield;Very hot;107;67;W;8;30%;0%;7

Fresno;Very hot;108;79;NW;4;25%;0%;7

Fullerton;Hot and humid;96;76;N;5;41%;7%;8

Hanford;Very hot;107;73;NW;5;28%;0%;7

Hawthorne;Hot and humid;92;78;NW;6;49%;7%;8

Hayward;Sunny and very warm;94;63;SW;6;42%;0%;7

Imperial;Clouds and sun;102;81;S;8;36%;27%;6

Imperial Beach;Humid with some sun;87;73;NW;10;60%;24%;7

Lancaster;Very hot;107;74;SW;5;21%;8%;8

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, very hot;109;73;SW;9;21%;0%;7

Lincoln;Very hot;110;72;E;6;25%;0%;6

Livermore;Sunshine, very hot;113;77;WSW;7;21%;0%;7

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;81;60;E;8;66%;0%;8

Long Beach;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;NW;7;47%;7%;8

Los Alamitos;Very warm and humid;92;74;SSW;7;60%;7%;8

Los Angeles;Hot;100;78;S;7;45%;6%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Hot;100;78;S;7;45%;6%;8

Madera;Very hot;110;74;NW;6;23%;0%;7

Mammoth;Hot with sunshine;92;47;N;8;26%;0%;6

Marysville;Very hot;109;71;E;5;26%;0%;6

Mather AFB;Very hot;110;72;S;7;22%;0%;7

Merced;Very hot;109;75;NW;9;24%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Very hot;109;75;NW;9;24%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Very warm and humid;91;74;NW;7;46%;19%;8

Modesto;Very hot;107;77;NW;11;23%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Sunny and very warm;90;69;NW;7;46%;0%;7

Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;103;74;WNW;7;21%;12%;8

Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;97;54;N;6;24%;0%;6

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;76;58;SW;6;59%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Hot;95;52;NNW;4;29%;0%;6

Napa County;Sunshine, very hot;98;63;WSW;8;42%;0%;7

Needles;Partly sunny, warm;109;86;S;7;30%;6%;8

North Island;Partly sunny, humid;86;77;NNW;9;63%;20%;8

Oakland;Sunny;84;61;SSW;7;53%;0%;7

Oceanside;Partly sunny, warm;86;72;N;9;61%;11%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;6;33%;5%;8

Oroville;Very hot;108;76;ENE;4;31%;0%;6

Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;WNW;9;71%;5%;8

Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;109;85;SSE;6;28%;5%;8

Palmdale;Very hot;105;76;SW;7;22%;7%;8

Paso Robles;Very hot;108;64;SSW;7;26%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;83;69;NNW;8;68%;6%;7

Porterville;Very hot;107;76;SSE;6;24%;0%;7

Ramona;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;ENE;7;35%;25%;8

Redding;Very hot;112;71;N;7;17%;0%;6

Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;S;6;37%;4%;8

Riverside March;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;E;7;32%;3%;8

Sacramento;Very hot;111;76;SSW;5;27%;0%;7

Sacramento International;Very hot;112;74;SW;7;22%;0%;7

Salinas;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;NNE;8;42%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;6;31%;3%;8

San Carlos;Sunny and hot;94;64;WSW;7;47%;0%;7

San Diego;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;NW;8;54%;20%;7

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;SW;7;40%;27%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Hot and humid;94;78;NW;7;44%;19%;8

San Francisco;Sunshine and warm;81;63;SW;10;50%;0%;7

San Jose;Hot;97;69;NNW;8;36%;0%;7

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warm;88;62;E;8;51%;0%;7

San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;88;73;NW;6;56%;6%;8

Sandberg;Very hot;95;78;WNW;10;22%;7%;8

Santa Ana;Very warm and humid;95;78;S;6;52%;5%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;86;66;N;6;61%;3%;8

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;82;61;NE;5;62%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, humid;87;75;NW;6;55%;5%;8

Santa Rosa;Sunny and very hot;101;60;WSW;6;35%;0%;7

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;NE;6;57%;0%;8

Santee;Hot and humid;97;77;NE;7;46%;20%;8

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;87;48;SW;6;33%;40%;7

Stockton;Very hot;109;76;WNW;8;25%;0%;7

Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;105;78;ESE;6;36%;11%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Sun, some clouds;91;46;N;5;30%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Sun and some clouds;105;78;S;6;31%;3%;8

Ukiah;Very hot;110;62;NNW;5;25%;0%;6

Vacaville;Very hot;113;73;WSW;5;21%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Hot and humid;100;78;NNW;6;41%;6%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Partial sunshine;75;58;NNE;4;72%;0%;8

Victorville;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;S;7;28%;9%;8

Visalia;Sunshine, very hot;105;73;SW;4;34%;0%;7

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;SW;6;43%;0%;7

