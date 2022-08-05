CA Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;49;S;6;37%;1%;9 Arcata;Partly sunny;65;54;NNW;5;78%;0%;3 Auburn;Plenty of sun;89;65;SSE;6;46%;0%;10 Avalon;Breezy in the p.m.;82;71;WNW;11;52%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;NNW;7;36%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;SSE;6;48%;0%;9 Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cool;75;51;SW;6;51%;0%;12 Bishop;A t-storm around;93;59;SW;6;35%;40%;10 Blue Canyon;Brilliant sunshine;77;65;NE;5;55%;0%;10 Blythe;Mostly cloudy;109;87;S;7;31%;0%;8 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;SE;6;47%;0%;11 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;SE;8;60%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;79;66;WNW;9;74%;0%;11 Campo;Partly sunny;94;67;N;7;35%;0%;11 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;W;8;71%;0%;11 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;ESE;6;47%;0%;9 China Lake;Partly sunny;101;76;W;7;29%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;95;67;WSW;8;49%;0%;11 Concord;Mostly sunny;85;60;SW;10;50%;0%;10 Corona;Partly sunny;95;68;SW;8;49%;0%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;56;N;5;86%;3%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;99;77;SSW;7;32%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;99;71;SW;4;31%;0%;11 El Centro;Mostly cloudy;108;86;W;7;31%;0%;9 Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;54;NNW;5;79%;0%;6 Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;85;58;WSW;13;54%;0%;10 Fresno;Mostly sunny;97;69;NW;6;47%;0%;10 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;89;68;SSE;5;54%;0%;11 Hanford;Warm with sunshine;98;68;NNW;7;43%;0%;10 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;80;68;SSE;8;65%;0%;11 Hayward;Partly sunny;76;60;W;10;63%;0%;10 Imperial;Mostly cloudy;108;86;W;7;31%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;77;67;NW;12;76%;0%;11 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;102;74;W;7;26%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;98;65;NW;9;44%;0%;10 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;91;60;SSE;7;50%;0%;9 Livermore;Sunny;86;59;WSW;10;54%;0%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;71;57;NNW;14;75%;0%;10 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;84;68;S;7;60%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, humid;87;67;SSW;7;61%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;7;56%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;7;56%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and warm;95;63;NW;7;45%;0%;10 Mammoth;Sunshine;88;55;SW;8;33%;1%;9 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;SSE;6;50%;0%;9 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;7;48%;0%;9 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;NW;9;47%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;95;63;NW;9;47%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;67;NW;8;65%;0%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;NNW;10;52%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;NW;9;65%;0%;10 Mojave;Partly sunny;96;75;NW;8;27%;0%;11 Montague;Hazy sun;97;60;NNW;4;33%;0%;9 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;58;WSW;8;67%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;89;53;SSE;1;43%;0%;9 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;WSW;11;68%;0%;10 Needles;Becoming cloudy;108;89;NNW;8;29%;2%;11 North Island;Partly sunny;77;68;NW;11;75%;0%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;72;61;WSW;11;65%;0%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;W;8;71%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny;95;67;WSW;8;49%;0%;11 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;95;66;SE;6;50%;0%;9 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;73;62;WNW;11;81%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;109;88;W;6;26%;2%;11 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;100;73;SW;6;26%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;94;57;SW;7;48%;0%;10 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;75;61;NW;10;77%;0%;11 Porterville;Mostly sunny;97;67;S;7;43%;0%;10 Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;SSE;8;48%;0%;11 Redding;Sunny and seasonable;99;68;SSE;6;34%;0%;9 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;WSW;8;41%;0%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;99;73;WSW;9;37%;0%;11 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;SSW;7;47%;0%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny and seasonable;93;60;S;7;47%;0%;9 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;WSW;9;67%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SW;7;38%;0%;11 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;76;60;W;10;57%;0%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;NW;9;72%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;82;66;NW;7;66%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;68;NW;8;64%;0%;11 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;72;61;W;12;62%;0%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;59;N;9;60%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;78;56;NW;11;64%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;74;60;WNW;20;73%;0%;11 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;89;71;NW;12;30%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;87;70;SSW;7;52%;1%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;N;8;65%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;71;56;NW;10;74%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;77;65;E;7;70%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;76;55;W;8;62%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Lots of sun, warm;95;57;NNW;8;69%;0%;11 Santee;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;WNW;8;46%;1%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Warmer;77;48;WSW;6;47%;0%;10 Stockton;Sunny;91;59;WNW;8;51%;0%;10 Thermal;Mostly sunny;109;84;NW;6;27%;2%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;82;46;N;4;52%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;101;84;WNW;8;31%;2%;11 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;W;5;48%;0%;9 Vacaville;Sunny;93;59;SW;7;44%;0%;10 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;94;69;SSE;7;45%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;69;56;NNW;12;78%;0%;10 Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;70;SW;6;38%;0%;11 Visalia;Mostly sunny;95;66;NW;5;56%;0%;10 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;S;8;68%;0%;10 _____