Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;73;44;WNW;8;50%;27%;10

Arcata;A couple of showers;65;57;NE;5;80%;88%;4

Auburn;Partial sunshine;78;60;SSW;7;48%;10%;10

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;72;59;W;6;69%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;87;67;N;8;30%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;82;60;S;9;53%;13%;11

Big Bear City;Abundant sunshine;72;48;SSW;8;42%;0%;13

Bishop;Sunshine;93;57;NW;8;17%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sun and some clouds;63;52;S;7;56%;28%;10

Blythe;Mostly sunny;105;78;S;9;13%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunny;81;62;SSE;8;50%;0%;12

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;73;60;E;8;64%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;70;62;SSE;9;77%;0%;11

Campo;Sunny;82;50;WSW;9;34%;1%;12

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;62;SSE;8;68%;0%;11

Chico;Clouds and sunshine;82;64;SE;8;46%;20%;8

China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;95;69;WSW;10;17%;0%;12

Chino;Sunny;84;60;WSW;9;49%;0%;12

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;79;64;WSW;12;57%;18%;8

Corona;Plenty of sun;87;60;SW;9;48%;0%;12

Crescent City;A couple of showers;61;55;WNW;3;83%;88%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;98;70;WSW;13;17%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;90;63;SW;16;25%;0%;12

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;W;6;18%;0%;12

Eureka;A couple of showers;64;57;NE;5;82%;88%;4

Fairfield;Partly sunny;78;62;WSW;14;62%;17%;9

Fresno;Sunny;90;66;NW;8;39%;0%;11

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;79;64;SSE;6;59%;0%;11

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;NNW;8;36%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;73;64;S;8;66%;0%;11

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;74;64;W;11;64%;20%;8

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;W;6;18%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;62;WSW;9;72%;0%;11

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;87;65;WSW;18;23%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;NNW;10;39%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;83;61;SSW;8;50%;12%;11

Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;W;12;55%;17%;10

Lompoc;Partial sunshine;71;56;NNW;13;75%;6%;6

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;76;64;S;8;62%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;76;62;S;8;58%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;8;56%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;8;56%;0%;11

Madera;Sunshine;88;62;NW;9;38%;0%;11

Mammoth;A couple of showers;72;47;SSW;10;53%;88%;7

Marysville;Mostly sunny;82;61;SW;8;49%;13%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSW;8;51%;10%;11

Merced;Sunny;88;64;NW;9;48%;2%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny;88;64;NW;9;48%;2%;11

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;60;SW;7;63%;0%;11

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;84;63;NNW;10;54%;7%;11

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;WNW;7;63%;19%;8

Mojave;Increasingly windy;87;63;WNW;17;19%;0%;12

Montague;A couple of showers;76;56;N;7;49%;87%;5

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;73;61;SSW;7;63%;14%;9

Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;68;51;SSE;1;57%;88%;6

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;WSW;12;74%;20%;8

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;106;84;SSW;9;10%;0%;12

North Island;Mostly sunny;69;64;NNW;9;72%;0%;11

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;70;63;W;11;71%;34%;8

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;62;SSE;8;68%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunny;84;60;WSW;9;49%;0%;12

Oroville;Partly sunny;83;64;SE;8;47%;15%;9

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;59;NE;9;81%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;102;76;WNW;7;18%;0%;12

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;SW;15;27%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;87;58;WNW;8;43%;5%;11

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;70;59;ESE;9;69%;0%;11

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WNW;7;34%;0%;11

Ramona;Abundant sunshine;82;54;S;9;51%;0%;12

Redding;A couple of showers;80;65;NW;6;43%;87%;6

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;WSW;9;44%;0%;12

Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;86;60;S;8;48%;0%;12

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;81;62;WSW;9;55%;30%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;83;63;SW;8;51%;30%;10

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;WSW;10;65%;13%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine;87;61;SW;8;45%;0%;12

San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;W;10;64%;22%;8

San Diego;Mostly sunny;70;64;W;9;66%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Nice with sunshine;74;62;SW;7;64%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;74;64;WSW;7;62%;0%;11

San Francisco;Milder;69;62;WSW;12;71%;36%;8

San Jose;Partly sunny;78;64;NW;9;62%;18%;8

San Luis Obispo;Breezy;76;58;NW;13;57%;7%;11

San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;68;56;WNW;16;75%;0%;11

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;76;57;NW;14;36%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;63;SSW;8;52%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;73;57;N;8;65%;2%;11

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;72;57;NW;14;69%;6%;11

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;70;61;SE;8;75%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;71;59;SW;7;74%;26%;7

Santa Ynez;Sunlit and humid;87;56;NNW;9;74%;6%;12

Santee;Sunshine;79;61;SW;8;39%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;43;WSW;10;43%;5%;12

Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;84;63;WNW;10;52%;12%;11

Thermal;Plenty of sun;102;73;NW;7;19%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;69;42;SSW;9;44%;9%;12

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;99;74;W;7;14%;0%;12

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSW;4;60%;39%;9

Vacaville;Partly sunny;83;62;WSW;9;54%;16%;10

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;80;62;SSE;8;52%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;70;56;NNW;11;70%;7%;6

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;SSW;10;29%;0%;12

Visalia;Brilliant sunshine;87;62;NNW;7;47%;0%;11

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;SW;9;64%;14%;10

_____

