CA Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;62;33;S;6;50%;27%;9 Arcata;Cloudy and cool;58;45;NE;8;70%;69%;5 Auburn;Increasing clouds;74;50;E;6;39%;0%;9 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;67;52;S;6;61%;0%;7 Bakersfield;Sunny and beautiful;78;56;ESE;7;37%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Increasing clouds;82;51;NE;11;35%;2%;9 Big Bear City;Sunny;66;34;NNW;9;41%;2%;11 Bishop;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;40;NW;14;18%;1%;10 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;60;45;ENE;6;42%;2%;10 Blythe;Sunny and very warm;95;65;SSW;11;14%;0%;10 Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SSE;6;43%;0%;10 Camarillo;Plenty of sun;70;51;SSE;8;57%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;66;55;SSE;11;78%;0%;7 Campo;Breezy, not as warm;72;42;WSW;13;37%;0%;6 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;69;54;SSE;10;64%;0%;6 Chico;Mostly cloudy;82;55;E;8;35%;1%;7 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;W;6;18%;0%;10 Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;WSW;8;51%;2%;10 Concord;Partly sunny;80;50;SW;8;40%;2%;9 Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;7;48%;0%;10 Crescent City;Cloudy;56;46;SE;9;77%;84%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the a.m.;86;56;WSW;22;18%;0%;10 Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;80;45;SW;20;26%;0%;10 El Centro;Hot, becoming breezy;94;61;W;13;19%;0%;11 Eureka;Considerable clouds;57;46;NE;8;71%;66%;5 Fairfield;Partly sunny;84;48;WSW;9;34%;1%;9 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;WNW;11;41%;2%;10 Fullerton;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;7;55%;0%;10 Hanford;Sunny and pleasant;80;49;NW;8;37%;2%;10 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;69;58;ESE;8;63%;0%;9 Hayward;Partly sunny;70;49;SW;7;53%;2%;9 Imperial;Hot, becoming breezy;94;61;W;13;19%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;65;54;SSW;12;73%;1%;6 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;79;50;W;19;26%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Brilliant sunshine;80;48;NW;13;35%;2%;10 Lincoln;Partly sunny;81;51;ESE;8;35%;2%;9 Livermore;Partly sunny;77;47;SW;7;42%;2%;9 Lompoc;Sunny and cool;62;45;WNW;15;71%;0%;10 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;8;60%;0%;9 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;72;56;SSE;8;51%;0%;9 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;7;52%;2%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;7;52%;2%;9 Madera;Mostly sunny;80;49;NW;9;39%;2%;10 Mammoth;Partly sunny;62;37;SSW;6;48%;26%;9 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;83;51;SE;9;36%;0%;7 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;81;49;S;10;39%;2%;9 Merced;Mostly sunny;81;49;NW;13;40%;2%;9 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;81;49;NW;13;40%;2%;9 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;67;53;S;9;69%;1%;6 Modesto;Partly sunny, breezy;80;51;NNW;14;39%;2%;9 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;50;WSW;9;51%;2%;9 Mojave;Sunny and windy;74;50;NW;21;24%;0%;11 Montague;Mostly cloudy;71;42;NNE;4;40%;64%;7 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;50;W;10;62%;2%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;69;41;SSW;3;36%;46%;9 Napa County;Partly sunny;76;45;W;9;49%;2%;9 Needles;Breezy in the p.m.;94;71;NNW;11;10%;0%;10 North Island;Partly sunny;67;57;S;11;67%;1%;6 Oakland;Partly sunny;68;51;SW;8;55%;2%;9 Oceanside;Partly sunny;69;54;SSE;10;64%;0%;6 Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;WSW;8;51%;2%;10 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;82;55;E;7;42%;2%;7 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;65;51;S;9;72%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;94;66;WNW;10;19%;0%;10 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;79;49;WSW;19;24%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;82;42;NW;8;45%;2%;10 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;65;49;SE;9;65%;1%;10 Porterville;Sunny and nice;79;51;ESE;6;40%;2%;10 Ramona;Partial sunshine;75;44;S;8;54%;2%;7 Redding;Clouding up;82;51;N;10;25%;7%;9 Riverside;Sunshine and nice;80;52;SW;7;42%;0%;10 Riverside March;Sunshine and nice;80;50;SSE;7;42%;2%;11 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;82;49;SSW;8;34%;2%;9 Sacramento International;Breezy in the a.m.;82;50;WNW;11;33%;2%;9 Salinas;Partly sunny;67;50;SSW;11;57%;2%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny;80;53;SSW;7;43%;0%;10 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;68;49;WSW;8;47%;2%;9 San Diego;Partly sunny;66;56;SSW;9;62%;1%;6 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;69;52;S;9;67%;1%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, cool;67;56;S;10;66%;1%;6 San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;51;W;9;54%;2%;9 San Jose;Partly sunny;73;49;WNW;11;48%;2%;9 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;68;46;NE;16;55%;1%;10 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;62;51;NW;28;68%;2%;11 Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;64;50;NNW;20;40%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;75;56;S;7;53%;2%;7 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NNE;7;53%;2%;10 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;65;45;SSW;16;62%;1%;10 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;66;55;ESE;7;70%;0%;9 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;W;7;46%;2%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, nice;78;43;N;9;60%;2%;10 Santee;Mostly sunny;75;50;SSW;8;42%;1%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;53;35;SSW;6;37%;2%;10 Stockton;Partly sunny, nice;82;49;W;10;36%;0%;9 Thermal;Sunny and warm;94;63;WNW;9;20%;0%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;58;30;E;5;44%;1%;10 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;90;63;WNW;9;14%;0%;11 Ukiah;Partly sunny;76;45;WNW;6;44%;3%;9 Vacaville;Partly sunny;85;50;W;9;27%;2%;9 Van Nuys;Nice with sunshine;74;54;SSE;6;47%;2%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and cool;61;46;NW;17;71%;1%;10 Victorville;Sunny and warm;81;45;WSW;13;31%;0%;11 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;78;51;N;9;44%;2%;10 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;46;SE;6;55%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather