CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cold with flurries;28;6;NNE;7;70%;55%;1

Arcata;Chilly with some sun;46;31;ESE;5;84%;37%;1

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;44;27;NNE;4;96%;30%;1

Avalon;Periods of sun, cool;57;47;N;10;80%;8%;2

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;48;38;NW;6;91%;32%;1

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;49;30;NNE;7;77%;30%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;15;W;8;100%;20%;1

Bishop;Clearing and cold;44;24;NW;5;53%;5%;3

Blue Canyon;Cloudy and chilly;32;23;NE;5;76%;33%;1

Blythe;A couple of showers;61;46;SW;5;86%;85%;1

Burbank;Periods of sun, cool;60;41;NNE;5;73%;13%;2

Camarillo;Cool with some sun;59;40;NE;6;76%;13%;2

Camp Pendleton;A morning shower;60;48;WSW;9;77%;55%;1

Campo;Rain tapering off;51;37;WSW;9;83%;97%;1

Carlsbad;Cloudy and cool;61;43;WSW;7;83%;33%;1

Chico;Dull and dreary;49;30;N;6;82%;31%;1

China Lake;Clouds and sun, cold;51;29;W;5;74%;28%;1

Chino;Periods of sun, cool;56;41;NE;4;87%;44%;1

Concord;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;35;WNW;5;72%;10%;1

Corona;Clouds and sun, cool;60;41;ENE;4;79%;31%;2

Crescent City;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;37;NE;7;79%;38%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Breezy and cool;54;33;WSW;16;65%;1%;1

Edwards AFB;Cold;49;29;W;13;77%;9%;2

El Centro;Cloudy and cool;66;45;WNW;6;66%;6%;1

Eureka;Chilly with some sun;46;33;E;5;82%;37%;1

Fairfield;Partly sunny, cool;52;33;NW;5;76%;27%;2

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;50;36;NW;8;82%;18%;1

Fullerton;Clouds and sun, cool;61;44;NE;4;78%;12%;2

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;50;36;NW;7;87%;25%;1

Hawthorne;Clouds and sun, cool;60;47;N;6;77%;12%;2

Hayward;Decreasing clouds;51;34;NE;6;75%;9%;2

Imperial;Cloudy and cool;66;45;WNW;6;66%;6%;1

Imperial Beach;A little a.m. rain;61;49;W;10;79%;61%;1

Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;51;29;W;14;82%;9%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;52;35;NW;10;73%;20%;1

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;47;28;N;5;91%;29%;1

Livermore;Decreasing clouds;48;31;ESE;5;85%;10%;1

Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;56;36;NNW;11;79%;7%;2

Long Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;NNW;7;82%;12%;2

Los Alamitos;Periods of sun, cool;60;43;ENE;4;80%;12%;2

Los Angeles;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;NNE;5;72%;12%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;NNE;5;72%;12%;2

Madera;Mostly cloudy;49;34;NW;7;84%;16%;1

Mammoth;Cloudy and cold;30;9;NW;7;71%;33%;1

Marysville;Clouds breaking;48;31;NNW;7;89%;30%;1

Mather AFB;Cloudy and chilly;48;32;NNW;7;84%;20%;1

Merced;Mostly cloudy;49;33;NW;8;78%;14%;1

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;49;33;NW;8;78%;14%;1

Miramar Mcas;A little a.m. rain;59;45;WSW;9;83%;62%;1

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;50;35;NW;9;74%;15%;1

Moffett Nas;Decreasing clouds;52;35;NW;5;73%;10%;2

Mojave;Periods of sun, cold;47;29;NW;16;81%;10%;2

Montague;Morning flurries;35;19;NE;5;78%;57%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;7;66%;13%;2

Mount Shasta;A morning flurry;35;18;NNW;3;75%;50%;1

Napa County;Partly sunny, cool;52;33;NNW;7;74%;8%;2

Needles;Mostly cloudy;63;42;NW;6;61%;44%;1

North Island;A little a.m. rain;61;50;W;10;75%;67%;1

Oakland;Decreasing clouds;51;37;N;7;70%;9%;2

Oceanside;Cloudy and cool;61;43;WSW;7;83%;33%;1

Ontario;Periods of sun, cool;56;41;NE;4;87%;44%;1

Oroville;Cloudy and chilly;49;34;NE;6;82%;30%;1

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;57;42;NW;10;79%;13%;2

Palm Springs;Cloudy and cool;65;46;NNE;5;56%;0%;1

Palmdale;Cold;50;30;W;14;69%;7%;3

Paso Robles;Decreasing clouds;52;30;NNW;7;74%;13%;1

Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;59;41;NNW;10;71%;11%;2

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;48;37;WNW;5;89%;36%;1

Ramona;Occasional rain;55;36;SW;6;96%;85%;1

Redding;Mostly cloudy;51;31;N;5;64%;33%;1

Riverside;Clouds and sun, cool;58;41;NE;4;88%;31%;1

Riverside March;Periods of sun, cold;56;36;ESE;4;88%;32%;2

Sacramento;Chilly with some sun;48;32;NNW;6;91%;20%;1

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, chilly;49;33;NNW;8;74%;21%;1

Salinas;Decreasing clouds;55;35;SE;8;69%;30%;1

San Bernardino;A couple of showers;56;39;NNE;4;89%;89%;2

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;51;35;NNW;7;74%;9%;2

San Diego;A little a.m. rain;60;50;WSW;7;77%;61%;1

San Diego Brown;A little a.m. rain;60;47;WSW;7;78%;67%;1

San Diego Montgomery;A little a.m. rain;60;48;WSW;8;78%;62%;1

San Francisco;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;NNW;7;78%;9%;2

San Jose;Decreasing clouds;52;35;WNW;7;73%;10%;1

San Luis Obispo;Decreasing clouds;58;38;N;8;67%;10%;1

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, windy;56;47;NW;22;78%;11%;1

Sandberg;Snow;41;31;NNW;16;78%;71%;1

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;60;45;E;5;67%;30%;1

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, cool;59;36;NNE;7;72%;10%;2

Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;56;38;N;11;76%;9%;2

Santa Monica;Periods of sun, cool;58;45;N;5;85%;11%;2

Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;52;31;NNW;6;77%;8%;2

Santa Ynez;Cool with some sun;56;31;NNE;6;84%;9%;2

Santee;A little a.m. rain;60;43;SSW;6;79%;67%;1

South Lake Tahoe;Cold with clearing;30;4;SE;6;74%;44%;1

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;50;32;NW;8;85%;14%;1

Thermal;Cloudy and cool;66;42;WNW;5;61%;2%;2

Truckee-Tahoe;Cold with clearing;30;5;ENE;4;78%;27%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mainly cloudy, cool;59;35;NW;6;67%;1%;2

Ukiah;Partly sunny, chilly;49;28;N;5;69%;12%;2

Vacaville;Cool with some sun;51;35;NNW;5;73%;11%;2

Van Nuys;Periods of sun, cool;60;41;NNE;5;72%;13%;2

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;55;39;N;13;79%;8%;2

Victorville;Cloudy and cool;53;27;NW;8;87%;44%;1

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;50;35;NW;8;89%;24%;1

Watsonville;Decreasing clouds;54;30;NE;5;79%;12%;2

