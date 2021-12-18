Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;40;16;S;5;65%;0%;1

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;54;46;SE;6;80%;44%;1

Auburn;Sunshine and chilly;46;35;E;4;91%;4%;2

Avalon;Sunny, but cool;61;46;WNW;4;49%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;E;4;74%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Cloudy and chilly;46;35;ESE;3;87%;7%;1

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;47;23;SSW;6;47%;1%;3

Bishop;Sunshine and cool;52;21;SSW;6;43%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;A thick cloud cover;44;35;SE;6;41%;7%;1

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;NE;6;29%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny and cool;66;44;NE;5;38%;0%;3

Camarillo;Sunny, but cool;61;39;ENE;5;54%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Sunny, but cool;62;45;ENE;6;55%;0%;3

Campo;Sunny, but cool;61;36;NE;6;26%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;ENE;4;64%;0%;3

Chico;Inc. clouds;46;35;N;4;94%;14%;2

China Lake;Sunny, but cool;54;24;NW;3;34%;0%;3

Chino;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;NNE;5;35%;1%;3

Concord;Partly sunny, chilly;50;40;ESE;4;86%;18%;2

Corona;Plenty of sun;67;38;E;5;33%;0%;3

Crescent City;A little a.m. rain;54;49;SSE;18;78%;92%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;56;31;SSW;4;31%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;53;24;ESE;2;43%;0%;3

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;WNW;3;28%;0%;3

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;54;48;SE;7;81%;44%;1

Fairfield;Cloudy and chilly;45;35;N;5;95%;16%;1

Fresno;Areas of morning fog;53;36;ESE;4;82%;1%;2

Fullerton;Cool with sunshine;63;40;ENE;2;54%;0%;3

Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;52;31;ESE;4;92%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Sunshine;63;45;NNE;3;52%;0%;3

Hayward;Some sun;52;42;SE;5;78%;23%;2

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;WNW;3;28%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Sunny, but cool;61;43;E;6;57%;0%;3

Lancaster;Sunshine, but cool;52;24;NNE;6;35%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Areas of morning fog;53;32;SW;5;76%;1%;3

Lincoln;Cloudy and chilly;45;33;E;4;97%;7%;1

Livermore;Partly sunny, chilly;50;36;SW;5;88%;14%;2

Lompoc;Plenty of sun;57;39;ESE;4;75%;1%;3

Long Beach;Sunny, but cool;62;42;NE;3;58%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Sunny, but cool;64;40;WNW;5;55%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Brilliant sunshine;65;45;N;4;47%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Brilliant sunshine;65;45;N;4;47%;1%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny, cool;52;33;ESE;5;93%;2%;2

Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;40;20;S;9;63%;2%;1

Marysville;Cloudy and chilly;43;34;NNE;4;99%;8%;1

Mather AFB;Cloudy and chilly;48;36;E;4;91%;5%;1

Merced;Fog in the morning;50;34;E;5;85%;1%;2

Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;50;34;E;5;85%;1%;2

Miramar Mcas;Sunny, but cool;62;37;ENE;4;50%;0%;3

Modesto;Areas of morning fog;54;39;SE;5;72%;1%;2

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;54;44;SE;4;74%;23%;2

Mojave;Sunny, but chilly;49;27;NNW;6;33%;1%;3

Montague;Cloudy and chilly;44;28;S;10;69%;27%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;57;44;SE;3;66%;23%;3

Mount Shasta;Cloudy and chilly;38;30;SE;3;74%;33%;1

Napa County;Partly sunny, chilly;49;39;E;6;85%;21%;2

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;NNW;6;24%;1%;3

North Island;Sunny, but cool;62;44;ENE;4;56%;0%;3

Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;52;46;SE;5;70%;26%;2

Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;ENE;4;64%;0%;3

Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;NNE;5;35%;1%;3

Oroville;Becoming cloudy;46;37;ENE;4;94%;11%;2

Oxnard;Sunny and cool;58;42;NE;6;59%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;WNW;3;23%;0%;3

Palmdale;Sunny and cool;53;27;S;3;37%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Sunny, but cool;56;34;SE;4;75%;1%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny, but cool;59;41;ENE;6;55%;0%;3

Porterville;Areas of morning fog;55;33;E;4;82%;2%;3

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;65;30;ENE;6;39%;1%;3

Redding;Inc. clouds;52;35;E;2;72%;30%;2

Riverside;Sunny and cool;66;39;NNE;5;33%;0%;3

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;66;33;ENE;5;33%;1%;3

Sacramento;Cloudy and chilly;44;35;SE;4;100%;5%;1

Sacramento International;Cloudy and chilly;46;36;ESE;3;91%;5%;1

Salinas;Mostly sunny;57;42;SE;8;69%;15%;2

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;NNE;5;32%;0%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;53;45;SSE;5;78%;29%;2

San Diego;Sunny, but cool;62;42;NNW;5;58%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;63;40;E;4;44%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;64;41;ENE;4;47%;0%;3

San Francisco;Some sun;51;47;SE;6;79%;30%;2

San Jose;Partial sunshine;55;43;ESE;5;74%;20%;2

San Luis Obispo;Sunny, but cool;58;40;E;3;67%;2%;3

San Nicolas Island;Sunshine and cool;57;44;WNW;6;74%;1%;3

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;54;42;ESE;10;23%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NE;5;57%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Sunny, but cool;57;36;ENE;4;87%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Sunny, but cool;57;39;E;4;72%;1%;3

Santa Monica;Cool with sunshine;61;42;NNE;4;57%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Becoming cloudy;47;42;E;5;94%;28%;2

Santa Ynez;Sunny, but cool;58;31;ESE;4;80%;1%;3

Santee;Sunny, but cool;66;34;NNE;5;40%;0%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;41;21;SW;6;55%;0%;3

Stockton;Cloudy and chilly;48;36;SE;5;88%;6%;1

Thermal;Plenty of sun;67;29;WNW;2;32%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;40;14;SSE;4;60%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cool;59;35;SSE;4;23%;1%;3

Ukiah;Inc. clouds;53;43;SE;4;71%;30%;2

Vacaville;Cloudy and chilly;48;35;N;3;88%;11%;1

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NE;5;40%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, but cool;55;40;ESE;4;78%;1%;3

Victorville;Sunny, but cool;56;27;SE;4;41%;0%;3

Visalia;Fog in the morning;53;34;SSW;2;83%;1%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;54;39;NE;5;87%;18%;2

