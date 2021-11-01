CA Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Warmer;57;33;ESE;5;69%;1%;2 Arcata;Cloudy;62;51;SE;5;79%;15%;1 Auburn;Clouds breaking;66;49;NE;4;76%;25%;2 Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;68;57;W;7;73%;1%;2 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;75;54;ESE;4;54%;1%;4 Beale AFB;Clouds breaking;68;50;NNE;4;80%;12%;2 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;61;34;W;6;68%;1%;4 Bishop;Partly sunny;71;38;NW;5;37%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Clouds breaking;54;48;ENE;5;75%;25%;3 Blythe;Sunny;85;57;ENE;4;31%;0%;4 Burbank;Cool with some sun;75;55;ENE;5;60%;0%;4 Camarillo;Partly sunny, cool;73;55;ENE;5;63%;2%;4 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;69;56;NNE;5;72%;1%;4 Campo;Partly sunny;76;49;NE;6;35%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Cool with some sun;69;52;NE;6;76%;1%;4 Chico;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;51;N;4;73%;27%;2 China Lake;Nice with sunshine;78;46;WNW;6;38%;0%;4 Chino;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;NW;6;56%;1%;4 Concord;Clouds breaking;69;54;SW;4;74%;27%;2 Corona;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;SSE;6;54%;0%;4 Crescent City;Cloudy;61;54;SE;8;87%;20%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;78;52;SW;10;35%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, nice;75;44;WSW;3;49%;0%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny;86;58;WNW;4;30%;0%;4 Eureka;Cloudy;62;51;SE;5;79%;15%;1 Fairfield;Clouds breaking;70;50;N;5;79%;27%;2 Fresno;Partly sunny;74;54;NW;4;63%;0%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;75;56;SSE;3;66%;0%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny;74;50;NNW;4;69%;2%;3 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, cool;69;57;N;5;72%;1%;4 Hayward;Clouds breaking;70;55;NE;4;76%;16%;2 Imperial;Mostly sunny;86;58;WNW;4;30%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, nice;69;56;N;10;75%;1%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny, nice;76;44;W;8;47%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;75;51;NW;5;60%;2%;3 Lincoln;Clouds breaking;69;51;N;5;78%;26%;2 Livermore;Clouds breaking;69;52;ENE;5;81%;28%;2 Lompoc;Some sun;71;52;NW;8;76%;8%;2 Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;71;56;SSE;5;67%;1%;4 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cool;73;55;SSE;5;63%;1%;4 Los Angeles;Cool with some sun;73;55;SE;5;69%;2%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Cool with some sun;73;55;SE;5;69%;2%;4 Madera;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;NW;5;68%;3%;3 Mammoth;Cloudy and cool;55;38;S;8;73%;25%;1 Marysville;Clouds breaking;69;50;NNW;5;75%;14%;2 Mather AFB;Clouds breaking;70;51;NNE;4;73%;26%;2 Merced;Clouds breaking;75;53;NW;4;64%;5%;3 Merced (airport);Clouds breaking;75;53;NW;4;64%;5%;3 Miramar Mcas;Cool with some sun;70;53;NNE;6;72%;1%;4 Modesto;Clouds breaking;71;53;NW;4;76%;10%;2 Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;68;57;NW;4;75%;17%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny;73;45;NW;9;40%;1%;4 Montague;Cloudy;63;40;E;6;70%;16%;1 Monterey Rabr;Some sun returning;69;55;NNE;4;71%;20%;2 Mount Shasta;A morning shower;56;40;SE;2;79%;43%;1 Napa County;Clouds breaking;68;50;NW;5;84%;27%;2 Needles;Sunny;85;61;NNW;4;27%;1%;4 North Island;Partly sunny, cool;68;58;N;9;74%;1%;4 Oakland;Clouds breaking;68;56;NE;4;79%;28%;2 Oceanside;Cool with some sun;69;52;NE;6;76%;1%;4 Ontario;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;NW;6;56%;1%;4 Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;52;NE;5;71%;16%;1 Oxnard;Partly sunny, cool;68;55;NNW;6;77%;2%;4 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;87;63;W;4;24%;0%;4 Palmdale;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;W;6;43%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warmer;75;50;WSW;3;65%;8%;4 Point Mugu;Partly sunny, cool;68;54;NNE;6;71%;2%;4 Porterville;Partly sunny;73;51;ESE;5;63%;2%;4 Ramona;Partly sunny;75;47;ENE;6;59%;1%;4 Redding;Cloudy;65;47;N;3;81%;28%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;SW;5;56%;0%;4 Riverside March;Sun and some clouds;78;51;E;5;55%;1%;4 Sacramento;Clouds breaking;70;53;NNW;5;80%;10%;2 Sacramento International;Warmer;69;52;N;5;76%;11%;2 Salinas;Clouds breaking;72;56;NNW;7;71%;19%;2 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;78;57;N;5;53%;0%;4 San Carlos;Clouds breaking;69;55;N;4;81%;28%;2 San Diego;Cool with some sun;69;57;NNW;7;65%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;72;53;N;6;68%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Cool with some sun;71;57;NNE;7;67%;1%;4 San Francisco;Some sun returning;66;56;N;4;84%;27%;2 San Jose;Warmer;73;55;WNW;4;68%;18%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;74;55;NNW;7;65%;7%;4 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;66;57;WNW;15;79%;2%;3 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;65;53;NW;13;52%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Cool with some sun;75;55;S;5;67%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;52;NNE;6;81%;5%;4 Santa Maria;Sun and some clouds;71;52;NW;8;75%;7%;4 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;66;55;ENE;5;79%;1%;4 Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;67;51;ENE;4;81%;27%;2 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;N;7;84%;9%;4 Santee;Partly sunny, cool;76;52;NE;6;54%;1%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Clouds breaking;52;31;SE;5;66%;0%;3 Stockton;Clouds breaking;70;51;NW;5;80%;14%;2 Thermal;Partly sunny;87;56;WNW;5;31%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds breaking;56;30;N;3;71%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Nice with sunshine;81;56;WNW;5;29%;1%;4 Ukiah;Warmer;69;49;ESE;3;70%;9%;2 Vacaville;Clouds breaking;69;51;NW;3;78%;27%;3 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;74;54;ENE;5;60%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;53;NW;8;76%;8%;2 Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;75;44;WSW;6;53%;1%;4 Visalia;Partly sunny;73;50;NNW;4;70%;0%;4 Watsonville;Clouds breaking;72;55;SSE;5;75%;19%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather