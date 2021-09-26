CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. Alturas;Sunshine, but cool;69;29;W;9;44%;70%;5 Arcata;Rain at times;62;49;SW;5;79%;92%;1 Auburn;Mostly sunny;77;53;S;6;44%;29%;5 Avalon;Fog, then sun;69;57;S;6;76%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;85;63;NNW;6;35%;1%;5 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;81;52;SW;9;57%;36%;5 Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;68;40;WSW;6;63%;26%;6 Bishop;Sunny and very warm;91;48;NNW;6;21%;0%;5 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;65;44;SW;9;33%;73%;5 Blythe;Plenty of sun;95;75;S;7;38%;2%;6 Burbank;Fog, then sun;75;56;SSE;5;63%;0%;5 Camarillo;Fog, then sun, cool;73;60;ENE;6;69%;1%;4 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;71;62;S;6;71%;0%;5 Campo;Sunny;78;51;WSW;9;57%;0%;6 Carlsbad;Fog to sun;72;61;S;7;74%;0%;4 Chico;Mostly sunny;81;50;SSE;8;46%;39%;5 China Lake;Hot with sunshine;96;62;WSW;7;25%;0%;6 Chino;Sunshine;79;59;WSW;7;65%;25%;6 Concord;Fog in the morning;77;54;WSW;11;68%;8%;5 Corona;Mostly sunny;81;59;WSW;6;64%;0%;6 Crescent City;Periods of rain;59;50;S;12;93%;92%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Hot, becoming breezy;95;66;SW;13;25%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Remaining very warm;91;58;SW;13;29%;0%;6 El Centro;Sunshine;96;69;WSW;5;48%;0%;6 Eureka;Periods of rain;61;50;SW;6;79%;91%;1 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;79;52;W;13;57%;9%;5 Fresno;Mostly sunny;87;60;NW;8;43%;0%;5 Fullerton;Fog, then sun;76;62;SE;4;70%;0%;5 Hanford;Mostly sunny;86;58;NW;6;38%;0%;5 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun, cool;70;61;SE;7;70%;0%;4 Hayward;Areas of morning fog;71;55;W;9;64%;9%;5 Imperial;Sunshine;96;69;WSW;5;48%;0%;6 Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;72;64;WSW;10;78%;1%;4 Lancaster;Very warm;90;56;WSW;12;26%;1%;6 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;87;58;NNW;10;39%;0%;5 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;81;53;S;6;53%;17%;5 Livermore;Mostly sunny;75;52;WSW;9;63%;7%;5 Lompoc;Fog to sun;70;55;NNW;9;81%;0%;5 Long Beach;Fog, then sun, cool;73;61;SE;6;68%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;74;61;S;6;67%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Fog to sun;73;58;S;5;66%;0%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog to sun;73;58;S;5;66%;0%;5 Madera;Mostly sunny;86;56;NW;7;38%;1%;5 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;34;WNW;11;43%;81%;5 Marysville;Mostly sunny;82;51;S;7;51%;21%;5 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;81;54;SSW;8;61%;12%;5 Merced;Plenty of sun;84;56;NNW;10;52%;3%;5 Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;84;56;NNW;10;52%;3%;5 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;72;60;SSW;6;77%;0%;4 Modesto;Mostly sunny;80;55;NNW;11;62%;3%;5 Moffett Nas;Fog in the morning;71;55;WNW;8;73%;8%;5 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;88;56;WNW;13;23%;0%;6 Montague;Partly sunny, cooler;70;39;NW;9;50%;81%;3 Monterey Rabr;Nice with some sun;70;56;WNW;7;73%;5%;5 Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;65;38;NW;2;65%;92%;4 Napa County;Areas of morning fog;73;49;W;12;79%;10%;5 Needles;Sunny;96;73;SSE;8;36%;2%;6 North Island;Fog, then sun;73;65;WSW;9;66%;1%;4 Oakland;Fog in the morning;68;56;W;10;71%;11%;5 Oceanside;Fog to sun;72;61;S;7;74%;0%;4 Ontario;Sunshine;79;59;WSW;7;65%;25%;6 Oroville;Mostly sunny;81;51;S;7;46%;44%;5 Oxnard;Fog, then sun, cool;67;57;ENE;7;82%;1%;3 Palm Springs;Abundant sunshine;95;70;WNW;6;36%;0%;6 Palmdale;Windy in the p.m.;88;56;SW;15;33%;1%;6 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;86;55;NW;6;51%;1%;5 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;66;57;ESE;7;76%;0%;3 Porterville;Sunny;85;56;NW;6;37%;1%;5 Ramona;Sunny;78;53;S;6;68%;1%;6 Redding;Mostly sunny;78;51;SW;6;47%;66%;5 Riverside;Sunshine;81;60;WSW;6;60%;0%;6 Riverside March;Sunny;80;57;S;6;64%;1%;6 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;81;53;SSW;7;61%;12%;5 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;82;53;SSW;8;59%;13%;5 Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;W;9;75%;27%;5 San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;80;58;SSW;6;63%;0%;6 San Carlos;Fog in the morning;72;55;WNW;8;67%;11%;4 San Diego;Fog to sun;73;65;SW;7;64%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Fog to sun;73;61;WSW;6;73%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;73;63;SSW;6;71%;1%;4 San Francisco;Fog in the morning;66;56;W;11;66%;12%;4 San Jose;Partly sunny, cool;73;55;NW;8;72%;7%;5 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;N;8;71%;0%;6 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;66;57;WNW;11;76%;0%;4 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;77;53;WNW;17;37%;25%;6 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;76;62;SSW;6;60%;0%;4 Santa Barbara;Fog, then sun;69;54;NNE;5;83%;0%;5 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cool;68;55;NW;8;84%;0%;6 Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;68;59;SE;6;76%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Areas of morning fog;72;49;WNW;8;65%;15%;4 Santa Ynez;Fog to sun;79;50;NNW;6;87%;0%;5 Santee;Clouds, then sun;79;59;SW;6;58%;1%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and nice;65;33;WSW;9;33%;27%;5 Stockton;Mostly sunny;79;52;W;10;58%;6%;5 Thermal;Sunny;95;65;NW;6;47%;0%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;70;30;SSW;12;32%;50%;5 Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;92;66;WSW;6;30%;0%;6 Ukiah;Not as warm;76;48;WNW;5;69%;66%;3 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;82;53;WSW;9;60%;9%;5 Van Nuys;Fog to sun;74;56;SSE;5;64%;0%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;66;55;NNW;8;83%;25%;5 Victorville;Sunny;86;54;SW;8;41%;0%;6 Visalia;Mostly sunny;86;57;NW;6;48%;0%;5 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;53;W;6;69%;6%;5