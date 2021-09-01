CA Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;79;34;NE;5;26%;0%;7 Arcata;Patchy fog, then sun;60;48;SSW;5;74%;0%;7 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;79;58;ESE;4;31%;2%;7 Avalon;Cloudy and cool;71;61;W;6;72%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Sun and clouds;92;64;NE;6;24%;0%;8 Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;83;51;SE;5;47%;2%;7 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;72;46;WSW;7;58%;0%;9 Bishop;Mostly sunny;94;48;NW;6;14%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;ENE;7;22%;2%;8 Blythe;Partly sunny;101;82;S;7;36%;0%;8 Burbank;Episodes of sunshine;82;60;SSE;5;59%;0%;8 Camarillo;Low clouds and fog;75;58;ESE;7;66%;0%;7 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;75;62;WNW;7;67%;0%;8 Campo;Partly sunny;85;59;N;7;43%;0%;9 Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;76;61;WNW;8;70%;0%;8 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;E;4;37%;2%;7 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;100;64;WSW;10;15%;0%;6 Chino;Partly sunny;86;63;WSW;7;57%;0%;8 Concord;Sunny;78;53;SW;8;57%;2%;7 Corona;Partly sunny;87;61;WSW;7;57%;0%;8 Crescent City;Sunny;60;48;S;10;77%;3%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;101;69;WSW;9;18%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;96;59;SW;13;20%;0%;8 El Centro;Partly sunny;101;76;SE;5;44%;0%;9 Eureka;Patchy fog, then sun;58;48;SW;6;76%;0%;7 Fairfield;Cool with sunshine;79;51;WSW;8;49%;1%;7 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;NW;5;34%;2%;8 Fullerton;Sun and clouds;81;63;SSE;5;62%;0%;8 Hanford;Mostly sunny;91;53;NW;4;36%;2%;8 Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;73;63;SSW;7;67%;0%;7 Hayward;Fog in the morning;73;56;W;7;58%;3%;7 Imperial;Partly sunny;101;76;SE;5;44%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;74;65;NW;9;80%;0%;9 Lancaster;Clouds and sun;93;59;WSW;11;19%;0%;8 Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;92;53;NW;6;32%;3%;8 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;82;52;SE;4;43%;2%;7 Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;WSW;5;52%;2%;7 Lompoc;Low clouds and fog;69;52;NNW;9;73%;1%;8 Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;62;SSW;6;65%;0%;8 Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;79;62;SW;6;63%;0%;7 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;78;63;SSW;6;59%;0%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;78;63;SSW;6;59%;0%;8 Madera;Mostly sunny;89;51;NW;5;39%;2%;8 Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;81;40;NW;5;26%;0%;7 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;SE;4;47%;2%;7 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;82;50;SSW;5;52%;1%;7 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;WNW;6;45%;3%;7 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;88;54;WNW;6;45%;3%;7 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;77;61;NW;7;69%;0%;9 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;NNW;7;53%;1%;7 Moffett Nas;Fog in the morning;71;55;NNE;7;66%;3%;7 Mojave;Rather cloudy;93;61;WNW;10;16%;0%;7 Montague;Plenty of sun;87;47;N;4;25%;2%;7 Monterey Rabr;Fog in the morning;68;56;WNW;7;68%;4%;8 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;81;45;N;1;32%;2%;7 Napa County;Sunny and cool;70;50;WSW;9;74%;1%;7 Needles;Clouds and sun;100;83;S;8;32%;0%;8 North Island;Low clouds and fog;75;66;NW;8;67%;0%;8 Oakland;Patchy morning fog;69;56;WSW;8;63%;3%;7 Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;76;61;WNW;8;70%;0%;8 Ontario;Partly sunny;86;63;WSW;7;57%;0%;8 Oroville;Plenty of sun;84;58;E;4;44%;2%;7 Oxnard;Low clouds and fog;69;56;SE;9;78%;0%;7 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;101;79;NW;5;30%;0%;8 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;93;61;SW;13;26%;0%;9 Paso Robles;Abundant sunshine;83;47;S;7;48%;3%;8 Point Mugu;Low clouds and fog;71;56;SSE;8;71%;0%;7 Porterville;Mostly sunny;92;54;SSE;6;28%;2%;8 Ramona;Partly sunny;83;55;NNW;7;62%;0%;9 Redding;Plenty of sun;90;56;SE;5;30%;2%;7 Riverside;Partly sunny;88;62;WSW;7;54%;0%;8 Riverside March;Partly sunny, nice;87;61;NW;6;57%;0%;9 Sacramento;Plenty of sun;82;51;S;4;50%;1%;7 Sacramento International;Plenty of sun;83;52;S;5;54%;1%;7 Salinas;Mostly sunny;68;54;NNE;8;71%;3%;8 San Bernardino;Clouds and sun;88;62;SW;6;55%;0%;8 San Carlos;Patchy morning fog;73;53;WSW;7;55%;4%;7 San Diego;Low clouds and fog;76;66;NW;7;59%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;77;63;NW;6;61%;0%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;77;65;NW;7;66%;0%;9 San Francisco;Patchy morning fog;66;55;WSW;9;59%;4%;7 San Jose;Clearing;75;55;NE;7;60%;3%;7 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;75;52;NNW;7;62%;2%;8 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;68;57;WNW;9;73%;0%;7 Sandberg;Clouds and sun;85;65;WNW;10;20%;0%;9 Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;81;63;SW;6;53%;0%;8 Santa Barbara;Low clouds and fog;69;55;ENE;6;73%;1%;8 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;51;NW;7;70%;1%;8 Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;69;60;SSE;7;76%;0%;7 Santa Rosa;Patchy morning fog;74;48;WSW;5;59%;1%;7 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;81;48;N;6;73%;1%;8 Santee;Low clouds and fog;83;62;NW;7;53%;0%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;68;32;WSW;6;29%;0%;8 Stockton;Abundant sunshine;80;49;NW;5;55%;1%;7 Thermal;Clouds and sun;101;75;WNW;7;36%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;76;31;S;7;25%;0%;8 Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun;97;73;W;7;25%;2%;9 Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;88;50;N;4;46%;0%;7 Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;WSW;5;51%;1%;7 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;81;60;SSE;5;58%;0%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds and fog;67;52;NNW;8;73%;1%;8 Victorville;Partly sunny;91;55;S;8;34%;0%;9 Visalia;Mostly sunny;90;53;WNW;4;44%;2%;8 Watsonville;Patchy morning fog;66;52;W;6;63%;3%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather