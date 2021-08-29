CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;87;37;NW;10;22%;3%;7 Arcata;Cool with some sun;62;46;NNW;9;71%;2%;6 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;95;66;ESE;7;20%;2%;8 Avalon;Partly sunny;80;66;WSW;7;50%;5%;9 Bakersfield;Near-record heat;105;76;NNE;7;17%;0%;8 Beale AFB;Dimmed sunshine;97;59;SSE;8;28%;2%;7 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;80;55;SE;7;37%;35%;10 Bishop;Hot;101;54;N;6;16%;2%;8 Blue Canyon;Dimmed sunshine;83;65;E;9;19%;2%;8 Blythe;Partly sunny;112;87;S;9;29%;45%;9 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;SSE;6;40%;2%;9 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;80;63;SSE;6;64%;1%;9 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;SSW;6;71%;18%;9 Campo;A stray t-shower;96;63;WSW;7;31%;64%;9 Carlsbad;Humid with sunshine;80;63;SW;7;73%;18%;9 Chico;Sunny and hot;100;64;SE;8;23%;2%;7 China Lake;Sunshine and hot;109;75;WSW;8;13%;2%;9 Chino;Sunny and hot;97;69;W;7;37%;7%;9 Concord;Sunshine;90;57;SSW;9;44%;2%;8 Corona;Sunny and hot;100;67;W;7;37%;6%;9 Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;60;49;NNW;12;78%;4%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;107;78;WSW;8;15%;11%;9 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming windy;105;72;SW;11;15%;2%;9 El Centro;A stray t-shower;109;83;WSW;9;31%;64%;9 Eureka;Partly sunny, cool;62;49;NNW;9;71%;2%;6 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;91;53;WSW;16;38%;2%;8 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;106;71;NW;6;25%;0%;8 Fullerton;Plenty of sun;88;67;SSE;5;56%;6%;9 Hanford;Hot;105;64;NW;4;28%;0%;8 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;79;66;S;7;69%;4%;9 Hayward;Sunshine, pleasant;81;57;SW;8;53%;0%;8 Imperial;A stray t-shower;109;83;WSW;9;31%;64%;9 Imperial Beach;Humid;76;66;WNW;9;88%;24%;8 Lancaster;Hot, becoming breezy;104;73;SW;12;13%;0%;9 Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;106;65;NW;6;23%;0%;8 Lincoln;Dimmed sunshine;97;61;SSE;8;27%;2%;7 Livermore;Sunny and very warm;96;56;WSW;8;32%;0%;8 Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;57;NNW;8;76%;0%;4 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;83;66;S;6;64%;5%;9 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;83;66;S;6;63%;5%;9 Los Angeles;Sunny;85;66;N;2;57%;3%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;66;N;2;57%;3%;9 Madera;Record-tying heat;104;63;WNW;5;25%;0%;8 Mammoth;Sunny and warm;88;42;NW;6;25%;2%;7 Marysville;Dimmed sunshine;98;57;SSE;8;29%;2%;7 Mather AFB;Dimmed sunshine;96;57;S;7;31%;2%;7 Merced;Hot;104;63;W;6;27%;0%;8 Merced (airport);Hot;104;63;W;6;27%;0%;8 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;83;65;WNW;7;67%;23%;9 Modesto;Sunny and warm;99;62;N;7;29%;0%;8 Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;NW;7;64%;0%;8 Mojave;Hot, becoming breezy;102;72;SW;9;13%;2%;9 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;89;45;N;7;29%;3%;7 Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;71;58;WSW;7;70%;0%;7 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;88;48;NNW;2;31%;3%;7 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;79;51;SW;10;65%;2%;8 Needles;Variable clouds, hot;112;90;S;8;23%;45%;7 North Island;Clouds and sun, nice;78;68;WNW;9;71%;22%;8 Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;SSW;10;60%;0%;8 Oceanside;Humid with sunshine;80;63;SW;7;73%;18%;9 Ontario;Sunny and hot;97;69;W;7;37%;7%;9 Oroville;Dimmed sunshine, hot;98;65;SE;6;27%;2%;7 Oxnard;Sunshine and nice;73;60;E;9;80%;1%;9 Palm Springs;Sunshine and warm;110;83;WNW;6;24%;18%;9 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;102;71;SW;13;16%;0%;9 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;100;56;S;8;34%;0%;8 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;60;E;8;71%;2%;8 Porterville;Hot;105;68;S;7;22%;0%;8 Ramona;A stray t-shower;93;59;WSW;8;50%;46%;9 Redding;Sunny and warm;100;61;NNW;5;23%;2%;7 Riverside;Sunny and hot;98;67;W;7;36%;10%;9 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;99;67;SE;7;33%;13%;9 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;97;56;S;8;31%;2%;7 Sacramento International;Dimmed sunshine;97;58;SSE;8;35%;2%;7 Salinas;Mostly sunny;75;56;S;7;65%;0%;8 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;99;69;SW;5;34%;10%;9 San Carlos;Not as warm;79;57;SW;6;53%;0%;8 San Diego;Partly sunny;78;68;WNW;9;69%;22%;8 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;84;66;WNW;7;61%;26%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;83;67;WNW;7;67%;23%;9 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;56;SW;12;58%;0%;8 San Jose;Sunny;84;56;NNW;7;53%;0%;8 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;81;56;W;6;65%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;72;60;WSW;13;76%;2%;8 Sandberg;Sunny and hot;95;75;WSW;11;17%;0%;9 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;87;66;SSE;6;56%;7%;9 Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;E;6;75%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;75;57;WNW;6;72%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;SSE;6;73%;3%;9 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;49;SSW;6;48%;2%;8 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;93;55;WNW;6;69%;0%;9 Santee;Mostly sunny;89;66;WNW;7;54%;22%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Dimmed sunshine;77;48;SW;9;28%;0%;8 Stockton;Sunny and warm;96;57;NW;7;32%;0%;8 Thermal;A stray t-shower;111;81;NW;7;26%;44%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;84;43;S;11;25%;0%;8 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;WSW;7;23%;18%;9 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;98;48;NW;6;33%;2%;7 Vacaville;Sunny and warm;97;55;SW;7;34%;2%;7 Van Nuys;Sunny;89;67;SSE;5;47%;2%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;71;56;NNW;6;76%;0%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny;101;65;S;9;23%;5%;9 Visalia;Hot with sunshine;103;64;NW;5;35%;0%;8 Watsonville;Sunshine, pleasant;74;55;ESE;6;58%;0%;7