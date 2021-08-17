CA Forecast for Thursday, August 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny, but cool;71;40;NE;7;40%;0%;8 Arcata;Fog, then some sun;70;51;NE;7;59%;2%;5 Auburn;Plenty of sun;88;65;ESE;5;27%;0%;9 Avalon;Low clouds and fog;82;67;SW;7;59%;37%;4 Bakersfield;Sunny and not as hot;91;68;NE;8;30%;3%;9 Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SE;8;31%;1%;8 Big Bear City;Some sun, a t-storm;71;38;SW;9;62%;61%;6 Bishop;Sunny and not as hot;94;50;NNW;6;18%;0%;9 Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;ENE;6;27%;0%;9 Blythe;A t-storm around;104;82;SSW;12;32%;41%;10 Burbank;Not as warm;78;66;SSE;6;66%;44%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;78;66;W;8;64%;27%;7 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;77;68;SSE;9;69%;66%;5 Campo;A thunderstorm;81;57;WSW;12;58%;63%;5 Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;79;67;SSE;9;72%;44%;5 Chico;Sunny and seasonable;93;72;NE;9;24%;1%;8 China Lake;Not as hot;99;63;SSW;11;23%;0%;10 Chino;Not as warm;83;66;WSW;9;63%;36%;5 Concord;Sunshine;90;58;SW;8;39%;2%;9 Corona;Periods of sun;87;67;SW;8;60%;27%;5 Crescent City;Fog, then some sun;64;53;NNW;21;71%;3%;4 Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm around;97;65;WSW;14;29%;40%;8 Edwards AFB;Windy;87;60;WSW;23;38%;0%;10 El Centro;A t-storm around;101;76;WNW;12;37%;40%;10 Eureka;Fog, then some sun;66;52;NNE;8;61%;2%;5 Fairfield;Sunny and warm;92;58;WSW;7;34%;1%;9 Fresno;Sunny and not as hot;93;66;NW;6;36%;0%;9 Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;81;70;S;7;66%;38%;5 Hanford;Sunny and not as hot;90;58;SSE;4;38%;1%;9 Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;78;69;SW;8;70%;35%;5 Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;57;WSW;7;51%;2%;9 Imperial;A t-storm around;101;76;WNW;12;37%;40%;10 Imperial Beach;Humid;77;69;SSW;12;85%;44%;3 Lancaster;Partly sunny, breezy;84;60;SW;19;38%;13%;10 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and not as hot;92;59;W;8;34%;1%;9 Lincoln;Sunny and warm;92;61;SSE;6;30%;1%;8 Livermore;Sunny;91;55;WSW;6;40%;2%;9 Lompoc;Mainly cloudy;71;59;N;8;74%;17%;3 Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;78;69;SSE;7;69%;38%;5 Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;80;69;S;6;64%;38%;5 Los Angeles;Low clouds and fog;77;66;SSE;6;67%;33%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds and fog;77;66;SSE;6;67%;33%;10 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;NW;5;37%;1%;9 Mammoth;Abundant sunshine;76;45;N;9;37%;0%;8 Marysville;Plenty of sun;91;60;E;7;30%;1%;8 Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;92;58;SSE;6;32%;1%;9 Merced;Mostly sunny;91;60;W;7;39%;1%;9 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;91;60;W;7;39%;1%;9 Miramar Mcas;Humid;80;67;SSW;9;67%;44%;4 Modesto;Mostly sunny;90;61;N;8;36%;1%;9 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;58;S;7;58%;2%;9 Mojave;Breezy and cooler;85;59;WSW;16;33%;0%;10 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;84;54;N;8;32%;1%;8 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;73;58;E;7;62%;4%;8 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;NW;7;42%;1%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;79;54;SW;10;55%;2%;9 Needles;A t-storm around;105;83;S;12;31%;41%;10 North Island;Humid;76;69;S;10;73%;44%;4 Oakland;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;WSW;8;58%;2%;9 Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;79;67;SSE;9;72%;44%;5 Ontario;Not as warm;83;66;WSW;9;63%;36%;5 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;ENE;6;32%;1%;8 Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;SSE;9;74%;27%;4 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;98;72;WNW;10;40%;41%;10 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;85;59;WSW;20;39%;14%;10 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;78;54;WSW;12;61%;9%;9 Point Mugu;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;N;9;70%;28%;4 Porterville;Sunny, not as warm;90;61;S;7;36%;2%;9 Ramona;A t-storm around;82;60;SW;7;66%;55%;6 Redding;Winds subsiding;94;68;N;17;19%;1%;8 Riverside;Partly sunny;85;66;SW;9;61%;29%;10 Riverside March;A t-storm around;84;63;SSE;7;64%;48%;5 Sacramento;Sunny and seasonable;93;59;SSW;6;32%;1%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;92;59;SSE;9;30%;1%;8 Salinas;Nice with sunshine;73;57;ENE;8;63%;3%;9 San Bernardino;A t-storm around;83;63;S;8;65%;65%;5 San Carlos;Sunshine and nice;79;56;SW;7;52%;2%;9 San Diego;Partly sunny;77;69;SSW;8;64%;44%;4 San Diego Brown;More clouds than sun;80;67;SW;9;60%;42%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;69;SSW;9;68%;44%;4 San Francisco;Lots of sun, nice;71;58;WSW;9;59%;2%;9 San Jose;Sunshine and nice;80;57;SE;8;52%;2%;9 San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;74;61;ENE;6;68%;14%;8 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and fog;72;59;W;7;74%;29%;5 Sandberg;Not as warm;75;59;SSW;14;52%;14%;10 Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;82;68;S;6;57%;41%;5 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;71;60;SSE;6;73%;44%;4 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;59;NNE;8;73%;15%;4 Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;75;67;WNW;7;77%;44%;4 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;52;SW;5;46%;2%;9 Santa Ynez;Not as warm;79;59;S;7;83%;30%;6 Santee;Clouds and sun;83;67;SW;7;58%;37%;6 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and pleasant;69;34;E;6;36%;25%;9 Stockton;Sunny and seasonable;91;60;WNW;7;40%;1%;9 Thermal;A t-storm around;103;75;NW;8;36%;40%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;75;36;ENE;6;31%;0%;9 Twentynine Palms;A thunderstorm;98;68;WSW;10;33%;51%;9 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;96;56;E;6;29%;2%;8 Vacaville;Sunny and seasonable;95;60;SW;7;24%;1%;9 Van Nuys;Clouds and sunshine;77;66;SSE;6;67%;44%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;69;59;ESE;6;75%;17%;3 Victorville;Breezy in the p.m.;83;54;SSW;15;48%;16%;10 Visalia;Sunny and not as hot;90;59;SSW;6;46%;0%;9 Watsonville;Cool with sunshine;70;55;SW;7;62%;2%;9