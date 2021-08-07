CA Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sun;88;44;NNE;8;27%;0%;9 Arcata;Clouds and sun;64;52;S;6;79%;0%;9 Auburn;Sunny and warm;93;66;SE;6;28%;0%;9 Avalon;Partly sunny;75;58;SW;6;67%;1%;9 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;74;NE;7;17%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Sunshine;94;60;SSE;9;41%;0%;9 Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;80;52;SW;7;35%;0%;12 Bishop;Hot, becoming breezy;103;60;NW;9;11%;0%;10 Blue Canyon;Sunshine;81;66;ENE;8;24%;0%;10 Blythe;Sunny and hot;112;86;SSW;9;28%;0%;11 Burbank;Turning sunny;87;64;SSE;6;48%;0%;11 Camarillo;Turning sunny;76;61;NW;7;64%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Clearing;74;63;SSW;7;70%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;92;60;SW;8;25%;0%;11 Carlsbad;Turning sunny;75;62;SSW;7;72%;0%;11 Chico;Sunny and hot;99;65;SE;7;31%;0%;9 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;109;74;WSW;9;11%;0%;10 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;WSW;7;40%;0%;11 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;SSW;13;53%;3%;9 Corona;Mostly sunny;94;63;W;7;41%;0%;11 Crescent City;Breezy;62;51;NNW;14;78%;4%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;108;75;WSW;12;11%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;101;69;SW;16;15%;0%;11 El Centro;Remaining very warm;110;83;SE;7;27%;0%;11 Eureka;Partly sunny;61;52;WNW;7;82%;0%;9 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;85;57;WSW;16;54%;2%;9 Fresno;Hot with sunshine;102;69;NW;5;28%;0%;10 Fullerton;Turning sunny;82;64;S;5;60%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;4;30%;0%;10 Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SW;7;70%;0%;10 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;76;58;WSW;10;63%;5%;9 Imperial;Remaining very warm;110;83;SE;7;27%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;72;63;S;8;85%;0%;7 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;97;70;WSW;14;13%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;102;63;WNW;6;27%;0%;10 Lincoln;Sunshine and warm;95;62;SSE;7;37%;0%;9 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;89;57;WSW;9;49%;3%;9 Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;55;NNW;8;74%;2%;9 Long Beach;Turning sunny;77;63;SW;6;66%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Clearing;79;63;SSW;6;61%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Turning sunny;81;63;SSW;6;57%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;81;63;SSW;6;57%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;101;63;NW;5;29%;0%;10 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;48;NW;6;30%;0%;9 Marysville;Sunshine, seasonable;94;59;SSE;7;39%;0%;9 Mather AFB;Sunshine;93;58;S;8;43%;0%;9 Merced;Sunny and hot;99;63;W;7;36%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;99;63;W;7;36%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;77;61;WSW;6;67%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and warm;95;62;NNW;6;40%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;NW;10;70%;6%;9 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;99;71;WNW;11;11%;0%;11 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;90;55;N;9;35%;2%;9 Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;71;59;W;8;71%;7%;10 Mount Shasta;A shower in the p.m.;89;52;NNW;1;43%;55%;9 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;SSW;12;75%;3%;9 Needles;Sunny and very warm;114;87;SSW;8;17%;2%;10 North Island;Turning sunny;72;64;SSW;7;74%;0%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;70;59;SW;11;74%;5%;9 Oceanside;Turning sunny;75;62;SSW;7;72%;0%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;WSW;7;40%;0%;11 Oroville;Sunny and warm;97;65;SE;7;36%;0%;9 Oxnard;Turning sunny;69;59;NNW;9;81%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;111;84;WNW;6;16%;0%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;99;70;SW;15;14%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;87;54;S;9;48%;1%;10 Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;70;58;NNW;8;75%;1%;7 Porterville;Sunny and hot;102;66;SSE;7;22%;0%;10 Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;56;SW;7;49%;0%;11 Redding;Sunshine, seasonable;99;67;S;7;27%;0%;9 Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;WSW;7;37%;0%;11 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;W;6;37%;0%;11 Sacramento;Sunshine, seasonable;92;58;S;7;44%;0%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny;91;58;SSE;11;49%;0%;9 Salinas;Turning sunny;71;58;W;10;72%;4%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;97;66;SW;6;35%;0%;11 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;75;56;WSW;13;60%;6%;9 San Diego;Turning sunny;73;64;W;7;65%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Clearing;78;63;W;6;60%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;77;63;SW;6;66%;0%;11 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;WSW;14;69%;7%;10 San Jose;Some sun;79;58;N;8;62%;5%;9 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;76;56;NW;7;66%;2%;10 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;56;WNW;7;80%;1%;7 Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;SW;11;19%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;82;64;SW;6;51%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;71;57;SSE;6;75%;1%;10 Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;72;56;WNW;7;73%;1%;9 Santa Monica;Turning sunny, cool;71;61;SSW;6;77%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Some sun;76;52;SSW;6;66%;3%;8 Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;85;54;N;6;78%;1%;10 Santee;Turning sunny;85;62;W;7;49%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;78;44;SW;8;26%;0%;10 Stockton;Sunshine and warm;94;58;NW;6;44%;1%;9 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;110;81;WNW;7;17%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;85;40;SSW;10;26%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;108;81;WSW;7;13%;0%;11 Ukiah;Sunny and warm;97;59;NW;6;40%;0%;9 Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;92;60;SW;11;45%;1%;9 Van Nuys;Clearing;85;63;SSE;6;48%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;6;74%;2%;9 Victorville;Mostly sunny;98;65;SSW;9;20%;0%;11 Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;63;SW;5;37%;0%;10 Watsonville;Clearing and cool;70;57;SSW;6;68%;5%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather