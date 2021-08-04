CA Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Not as hot;84;43;NW;9;20%;32%;10

Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;62;54;NNW;5;86%;30%;4

Auburn;Sunny and not as hot;88;66;E;6;30%;2%;10

Avalon;Partly sunny;77;61;SSW;7;51%;1%;10

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;99;70;N;7;22%;1%;10

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;SSE;10;42%;2%;9

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;SW;7;28%;1%;12

Bishop;Record-tying heat;105;55;NW;8;12%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Sunny, not as warm;75;62;ENE;9;18%;2%;10

Blythe;Sunny and hot;115;87;S;10;31%;0%;11

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;95;66;SE;6;36%;0%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;62;S;7;58%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;63;SE;7;71%;0%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny;100;63;SW;8;17%;4%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;62;SSE;7;73%;0%;10

Chico;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;ENE;6;33%;0%;9

China Lake;Sunny and hot;110;71;WSW;10;10%;0%;11

Chino;Sunny and hot;101;70;WSW;7;32%;1%;11

Concord;Breezy in the a.m.;85;60;SSW;14;53%;3%;10

Corona;Sunny and hot;103;66;WSW;7;34%;0%;11

Crescent City;Clouds and sun;60;54;N;7;87%;14%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Record-breaking heat;112;77;WSW;15;11%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;106;68;SW;13;12%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and hot;114;82;SSE;11;33%;0%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;61;54;N;5;88%;30%;4

Fairfield;Sunny;87;58;WSW;14;49%;2%;10

Fresno;Sunny and warm;99;65;WNW;9;26%;3%;10

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;SSE;5;53%;0%;11

Hanford;Sunny and warm;99;61;NNW;6;26%;2%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;76;63;SE;7;65%;0%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny;71;59;SW;10;68%;3%;9

Imperial;Sunny and hot;114;82;SSE;11;33%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;63;SSW;8;85%;0%;10

Lancaster;Sunny and hot;105;71;WSW;12;11%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;99;60;NNW;10;25%;2%;10

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;SE;7;37%;2%;9

Livermore;Sunny;80;56;WSW;10;57%;3%;10

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;NW;15;76%;1%;9

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;80;63;SSE;6;61%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;6;57%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;87;64;SSE;6;48%;2%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;87;64;SSE;6;48%;2%;11

Madera;Sunny and warm;97;58;NW;8;31%;3%;10

Mammoth;Sunny and not as hot;85;47;NW;8;25%;32%;9

Marysville;Sunny and not as hot;90;61;SE;7;39%;2%;9

Mather AFB;Sunny;90;58;S;9;45%;2%;10

Merced;Sunny and seasonable;95;59;WNW;8;37%;3%;10

Merced (airport);Sunny and seasonable;95;59;WNW;8;37%;3%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;61;S;6;62%;0%;10

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;NNW;10;41%;3%;10

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;59;SW;10;70%;3%;9

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;103;68;WNW;10;10%;0%;11

Montague;Cooler;88;57;N;11;29%;7%;9

Monterey Rabr;Afternoon sun;70;59;WNW;10;73%;3%;9

Mount Shasta;Thundershowers;83;50;NNW;2;39%;60%;9

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;77;54;SW;13;67%;3%;10

Needles;Sunny and hot;117;90;SSW;9;15%;2%;11

North Island;Partly sunny;74;63;S;8;74%;0%;10

Oakland;Turning sunny;70;60;SSW;10;69%;3%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;62;SSE;7;73%;0%;10

Ontario;Sunny and hot;101;70;WSW;7;32%;1%;11

Oroville;Sunny and not as hot;91;69;E;6;36%;2%;9

Oxnard;Some sun;71;60;SE;10;73%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;116;84;WNW;7;14%;0%;11

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;104;70;WSW;14;12%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;98;54;NW;9;34%;3%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;SE;8;68%;0%;9

Porterville;Sunny and warm;100;63;NNE;7;26%;1%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;97;57;SSE;7;38%;0%;11

Redding;Sunny and not as hot;94;66;NNW;7;28%;0%;9

Riverside;Sunny and hot;104;70;WSW;7;29%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;103;66;S;6;27%;1%;11

Sacramento;Sunny;90;58;SSW;7;45%;2%;10

Sacramento International;Abundant sunshine;90;59;S;10;48%;2%;10

Salinas;Turning sunny;70;59;SW;11;73%;3%;10

San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;104;70;SSW;6;27%;0%;11

San Carlos;Some sun;71;57;W;10;62%;3%;9

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;63;SW;7;67%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;81;63;WSW;6;58%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;63;S;6;63%;0%;10

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;68;59;W;13;66%;3%;9

San Jose;Partly sunny;74;57;SW;9;65%;3%;9

San Luis Obispo;Windy in the p.m.;81;55;NW;15;54%;3%;9

San Nicolas Island;Windy;71;58;WNW;23;73%;2%;10

Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;91;69;NW;13;16%;1%;11

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;87;66;SSW;6;49%;2%;11

Santa Barbara;Some sun;79;58;NNE;6;60%;3%;9

Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;54;W;12;71%;3%;10

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;74;62;E;7;69%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Turning sunny;79;54;WSW;7;59%;2%;10

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;89;53;N;7;68%;3%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny;91;62;SSW;6;44%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and nice;75;38;WSW;9;19%;0%;11

Stockton;Sunny;88;58;W;8;46%;3%;10

Thermal;Sunny and hot;114;80;NW;8;20%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Winds subsiding;80;37;SW;14;19%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Record-tying heat;113;80;SW;8;11%;0%;11

Ukiah;Sunshine;89;56;NW;9;43%;3%;9

Vacaville;Sunny;91;62;SW;9;43%;2%;10

Van Nuys;Sunshine;92;64;SSE;6;38%;2%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;NNW;15;75%;1%;9

Victorville;Sunshine;103;65;SSW;10;18%;0%;11

Visalia;Sunny and warm;97;60;NW;8;35%;2%;10

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;SE;6;63%;4%;9

