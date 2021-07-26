CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A t-storm around;75;47;NNW;8;51%;45%;6 Arcata;Partly sunny;69;58;N;4;68%;2%;4 Auburn;Partly sunny;89;71;NE;5;32%;27%;10 Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;WNW;5;62%;2%;10 Bakersfield;Sunshine and warm;101;76;NNE;6;28%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;90;64;NNW;8;43%;26%;10 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;69;46;SSE;6;67%;32%;11 Bishop;A stray t-shower;94;60;NW;8;34%;49%;11 Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun;76;66;ENE;4;41%;30%;9 Blythe;Plenty of sun;106;88;SSW;6;32%;8%;11 Burbank;Sunshine;90;67;SSE;5;44%;12%;11 Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;WNW;8;63%;2%;10 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;77;67;WNW;8;71%;4%;10 Campo;Mostly sunny;91;64;WSW;6;39%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Humid;78;66;W;8;73%;4%;10 Chico;Showers around;86;70;N;6;41%;65%;8 China Lake;Warmer with sunshine;100;75;SW;7;30%;4%;11 Chino;Warmer with sunshine;94;64;WSW;7;49%;14%;11 Concord;Partly sunny and hot;97;64;NNW;6;42%;25%;10 Corona;Sunny and warmer;93;66;WNW;7;51%;14%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;54;N;4;88%;30%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warmer;99;77;S;7;40%;8%;11 Edwards AFB;Warmer with sunshine;98;72;WSW;4;34%;32%;11 El Centro;Sunshine, less humid;106;82;WNW;6;39%;0%;11 Eureka;Clouds and sun;66;57;N;4;73%;25%;4 Fairfield;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;W;6;42%;0%;10 Fresno;Warm with sunshine;102;74;NW;6;27%;3%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSW;5;59%;12%;11 Hanford;Warm with sunshine;101;71;NW;5;32%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Clearing;77;66;SSW;8;69%;11%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;WSW;7;51%;1%;10 Imperial;Sunshine, less humid;106;82;WNW;6;39%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Humid;76;67;NW;11;85%;1%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;98;74;WSW;7;30%;10%;11 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and warm;102;70;NW;7;28%;3%;11 Lincoln;Sun and some clouds;92;63;NE;6;34%;1%;10 Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;96;65;WSW;6;34%;1%;10 Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;74;58;NNW;8;73%;0%;10 Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;81;66;WSW;8;65%;12%;10 Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;87;66;WSW;6;57%;12%;10 Los Angeles;Sunshine;85;68;SW;7;58%;12%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;85;68;SW;7;58%;12%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;100;67;NW;6;27%;3%;11 Mammoth;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;55;NNW;6;57%;64%;6 Marysville;Partly sunny;89;65;N;6;39%;1%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;95;67;NNW;7;38%;0%;10 Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;100;71;NW;7;32%;2%;10 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;100;71;NW;7;32%;2%;10 Miramar Mcas;Clouds break;80;65;NW;8;69%;2%;10 Modesto;Partly sunny;95;71;NW;9;36%;2%;10 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;80;64;NNW;8;59%;2%;10 Mojave;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;77;W;7;28%;14%;12 Montague;A t-storm around;84;62;NNE;6;39%;52%;6 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;75;60;NE;7;63%;3%;10 Mount Shasta;Rain;75;54;N;2;55%;78%;7 Napa County;Partly sunny, warmer;83;60;SW;8;59%;0%;10 Needles;Plenty of sunshine;105;88;SSW;6;29%;10%;11 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;75;67;NW;10;74%;2%;7 Oakland;Some sun;76;60;SW;7;63%;1%;9 Oceanside;Humid;78;66;W;8;73%;4%;10 Ontario;Warmer with sunshine;94;64;WSW;7;49%;14%;11 Oroville;Clouds and sunshine;90;72;NE;5;38%;26%;8 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;73;63;NNW;10;76%;1%;7 Palm Springs;Abundant sunshine;105;83;W;6;34%;10%;11 Palmdale;Warmer with sunshine;97;73;SW;7;33%;11%;11 Paso Robles;Warmer;96;60;S;6;39%;3%;11 Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;74;63;NNW;9;71%;2%;7 Porterville;Warm with sunshine;102;69;SSE;6;30%;0%;11 Ramona;Sunny;90;60;NNW;7;58%;3%;11 Redding;A couple of showers;86;69;NNW;6;45%;63%;5 Riverside;Warmer with sunshine;97;68;W;7;45%;13%;11 Riverside March;Sunny and warmer;96;67;NW;7;48%;14%;11 Sacramento;Partly sunny;93;69;WNW;6;39%;0%;10 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;92;68;NNW;7;43%;0%;10 Salinas;Partly sunny;80;61;NE;8;58%;4%;11 San Bernardino;Hotter with sunshine;100;71;WSW;7;41%;13%;11 San Carlos;Some sun;84;61;W;7;51%;1%;10 San Diego;Clouds breaking;75;67;NW;7;71%;2%;7 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;80;66;NW;7;63%;1%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;80;67;NW;8;67%;2%;10 San Francisco;Some sunshine;73;60;WSW;9;63%;1%;9 San Jose;Partly sunny;85;63;WNW;8;51%;2%;10 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;82;59;NNW;7;59%;1%;10 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;WNW;8;78%;2%;7 Sandberg;Breezy and warmer;89;71;W;15;30%;7%;12 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;85;67;WSW;6;54%;12%;10 Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SSW;7;67%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;77;58;NW;7;68%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;75;65;S;8;74%;11%;10 Santa Rosa;Partial sunshine;79;55;SW;6;59%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;91;57;N;6;77%;0%;10 Santee;Mostly sunny;89;66;NW;6;53%;3%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sunshine;73;46;W;7;48%;36%;11 Stockton;Mostly sunny;94;67;WNW;6;40%;1%;10 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;105;80;WNW;6;36%;6%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;79;44;SSE;7;41%;35%;9 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;98;80;WSW;6;35%;6%;11 Ukiah;Some sun, seasonable;95;63;E;4;39%;0%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny, warmer;99;69;N;5;36%;0%;10 Van Nuys;Brilliant sunshine;90;67;SSE;6;47%;11%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;72;57;NNW;6;73%;0%;10 Victorville;Warmer with sunshine;93;64;SSW;6;42%;15%;12 Visalia;Sunny;99;68;NW;5;40%;1%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny, milder;80;58;SW;6;55%;3%;11