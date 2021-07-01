CA Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Very hot;95;54;SW;6;26%;4%;10 Arcata;Clouds and sun;66;55;WNW;6;79%;0%;4 Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;SSE;5;38%;14%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;76;61;WNW;6;61%;0%;7 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;101;77;NNE;7;21%;1%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;SSE;7;46%;7%;11 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;79;46;SSW;7;36%;1%;13 Bishop;Partly sunny;102;64;WNW;7;18%;8%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;81;68;ENE;5;40%;22%;9 Blythe;Sunny and humid;104;88;S;9;31%;28%;12 Burbank;Partly sunny;88;64;SSE;6;43%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;62;SE;7;62%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;64;SSW;7;75%;2%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;92;62;SSW;8;28%;6%;12 Carlsbad;Some sun;73;63;SSW;7;75%;2%;11 Chico;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;SE;5;35%;5%;11 China Lake;Sunny;108;77;SW;6;13%;2%;12 Chino;Sunny and very warm;94;61;WSW;7;42%;0%;12 Concord;Mostly sunny;83;58;SW;12;55%;5%;11 Corona;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;WSW;7;47%;0%;12 Crescent City;Variable clouds;62;53;SE;6;91%;3%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;107;79;WSW;9;13%;6%;12 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;103;71;SW;10;16%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunshine;104;81;SSE;9;45%;20%;12 Eureka;Partly sunny;62;55;NNW;7;83%;0%;4 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;57;WSW;13;54%;3%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;NW;6;35%;1%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;64;S;5;60%;0%;11 Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;NW;5;32%;1%;11 Hawthorne;Some sun;74;63;S;7;71%;0%;11 Hayward;Partly sunny;72;59;WSW;9;68%;9%;10 Imperial;Sunshine;104;81;SSE;9;45%;20%;12 Imperial Beach;Humid;72;64;NW;8;87%;4%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;102;73;SW;9;14%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;65;NW;6;34%;1%;11 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;93;60;SSE;6;45%;5%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;84;58;WSW;9;55%;3%;11 Lompoc;Some sun;68;55;NNW;11;78%;3%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;63;SSW;7;68%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;84;65;SSW;6;52%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;84;65;SSW;7;56%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;84;65;SSW;7;56%;0%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;NW;6;36%;1%;11 Mammoth;Some sun, very hot;97;59;W;7;27%;3%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;SSE;6;43%;7%;11 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;S;8;48%;0%;11 Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;98;63;WNW;8;44%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;98;63;WNW;8;44%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;76;62;W;6;71%;4%;11 Modesto;Seasonably hot;94;60;NNW;9;46%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;NW;10;69%;11%;10 Mojave;Plenty of sun;99;78;WNW;9;11%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;103;65;N;6;26%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;WNW;8;73%;9%;10 Mount Shasta;Very hot;97;58;N;1;30%;0%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;WSW;12;73%;5%;11 Needles;Warm with sunshine;109;91;SSW;8;17%;15%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;70;64;WNW;7;77%;4%;8 Oakland;Partly sunny;67;58;WSW;10;76%;10%;10 Oceanside;Some sun;73;63;SSW;7;75%;2%;11 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;94;61;WSW;7;42%;0%;12 Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;SE;5;37%;8%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;60;WNW;9;76%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;109;82;WNW;7;23%;10%;12 Palmdale;Abundant sunshine;101;69;SW;11;15%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;90;54;S;9;50%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;59;NW;8;73%;0%;7 Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;68;S;6;26%;2%;11 Ramona;Sunny;89;57;SSW;7;48%;4%;12 Redding;Hot with some sun;105;72;S;7;28%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunny and hot;97;65;WSW;7;39%;0%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;97;61;NNW;7;37%;0%;12 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;91;56;S;7;49%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;94;59;SSE;8;49%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;W;11;74%;5%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;102;69;SSW;7;32%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;59;WSW;9;60%;13%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;71;63;NW;7;74%;4%;8 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;63;WNW;6;68%;4%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;64;WNW;6;72%;4%;11 San Francisco;Clouds breaking;68;61;WSW;12;65%;14%;10 San Jose;Partly sunny;77;58;NNW;8;64%;9%;10 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;56;WNW;10;67%;2%;11 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;68;56;WNW;16;77%;0%;7 Sandberg;Sunny and hot;92;71;W;12;20%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;63;SW;6;56%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Some sun;76;59;N;6;67%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;55;NW;9;75%;2%;11 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;62;ESE;7;74%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Some sun;77;54;SW;6;67%;9%;10 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and humid;89;52;NNW;7;77%;2%;12 Santee;Mostly sunny;86;64;W;6;45%;8%;12 South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;76;49;WSW;6;44%;47%;9 Stockton;Mostly sunny;91;57;NW;7;51%;0%;11 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;107;78;N;8;30%;14%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;85;46;NW;5;41%;48%;9 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;WSW;7;14%;14%;12 Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;98;59;SW;5;42%;6%;11 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;93;59;SW;9;46%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;87;64;SSE;6;46%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;54;NNW;10;77%;3%;7 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;SSW;9;23%;0%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;WNW;5;43%;1%;11 Watsonville;Partly 