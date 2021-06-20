CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and hot;94;55;W;7;20%;12%;11 Arcata;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;6;70%;12%;4 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;6;26%;1%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;77;61;WNW;7;54%;0%;12 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;69;NNE;8;15%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;96;58;SSE;9;31%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;WSW;9;32%;0%;13 Bishop;Sunny and very hot;104;59;NW;8;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny, nice and warm;79;61;ENE;6;25%;1%;12 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;112;84;SSW;12;18%;0%;12 Burbank;Fog to sun;89;64;SE;6;39%;0%;11 Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;74;59;W;8;67%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;WNW;8;71%;1%;11 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;95;64;W;10;19%;2%;12 Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;W;8;73%;1%;11 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;97;63;SE;7;25%;0%;11 China Lake;Hot, turning breezy;106;74;SW;13;9%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;WSW;8;36%;0%;12 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;WSW;12;51%;3%;11 Corona;Fog to sun;96;62;W;7;36%;0%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;52;NNW;5;91%;28%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, breezy, hot;106;76;WSW;22;9%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;100;67;WSW;21;12%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunny and hot;111;80;W;8;25%;1%;12 Eureka;Periods of sun;62;51;W;6;73%;12%;4 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;59;WSW;14;47%;2%;11 Fresno;Sunny and hot;102;66;NW;5;22%;1%;11 Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;83;62;SSW;6;58%;0%;11 Hanford;Hot with sunshine;102;61;SSE;6;21%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;WSW;8;70%;0%;11 Hayward;Partly sunny;77;59;W;8;57%;7%;11 Imperial;Sunny and hot;111;80;W;8;25%;1%;12 Imperial Beach;Clouds to sun;73;63;NW;10;83%;1%;11 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;69;WSW;17;12%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;103;59;SW;9;22%;1%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;S;7;31%;0%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;55;W;7;44%;3%;11 Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;71;55;NW;8;71%;1%;5 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;WSW;7;63%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;81;62;WSW;6;52%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;83;64;SSW;6;54%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;83;64;SSW;6;54%;2%;11 Madera;Sunny and hot;100;59;NW;6;23%;1%;11 Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;95;61;WSW;8;21%;28%;11 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;97;57;SSE;7;30%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;91;56;SSW;9;37%;0%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;100;59;WNW;7;31%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;100;59;WNW;7;31%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;NNW;7;61%;1%;11 Modesto;Sunny and warm;95;58;NNW;8;35%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Some sun;77;59;SSE;8;58%;10%;10 Mojave;Increasingly windy;97;70;W;15;9%;0%;12 Montague;Sunshine, very hot;102;63;NW;8;20%;3%;11 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;73;58;S;8;61%;9%;10 Mount Shasta;Hot;94;58;N;2;23%;5%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;WSW;13;65%;3%;10 Needles;Sunny and hot;115;89;WNW;8;9%;0%;12 North Island;Clouds, then sun;71;63;NW;10;76%;1%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;71;61;WSW;8;64%;9%;10 Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;W;8;73%;1%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;WSW;8;36%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;64;SE;6;27%;0%;11 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;68;58;WNW;10;80%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Hot, becoming breezy;111;82;WNW;10;15%;0%;12 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;97;68;SW;18;13%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Not as hot;86;52;SSW;10;39%;1%;12 Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;NW;10;74%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;62;ENE;7;20%;2%;11 Ramona;Fog to sun;93;58;NE;7;35%;1%;11 Redding;Sunny and hot;101;67;SE;8;20%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;98;65;WSW;8;31%;0%;12 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;NW;7;32%;0%;12 Sacramento;Plenty of sun;91;58;SSW;8;37%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny;93;58;SSW;10;38%;0%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;NE;11;66%;6%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;98;69;SSW;8;31%;0%;12 San Carlos;Clouds breaking;78;58;WSW;7;53%;12%;10 San Diego;Turning sunny;74;64;NW;8;66%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;79;62;NW;7;61%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;79;63;NW;7;64%;1%;11 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;68;60;WSW;8;63%;12%;10 San Jose;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;7;54%;9%;10 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;74;57;WSW;8;62%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;66;56;WNW;13;79%;2%;5 Sandberg;Very warm;91;67;WSW;14;16%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;83;61;SW;6;54%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;72;55;WSW;4;73%;2%;7 Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;71;55;NNW;8;71%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Turning sunny;71;60;WSW;7;73%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;76;55;W;6;61%;6%;10 Santa Ynez;Humid;91;52;NNW;6;68%;0%;11 Santee;Hot;91;62;WNW;7;37%;1%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;77;46;WSW;7;29%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunshine;91;56;NW;8;41%;1%;11 Thermal;Sunny and hot;111;78;NW;6;16%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;84;42;S;8;28%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;106;80;WSW;12;10%;0%;12 Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;92;55;NW;6;36%;8%;11 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;90;58;WSW;11;40%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;63;SE;6;44%;2%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;68;55;NNW;6;74%;1%;5 Victorville;Sunny;96;60;SSW;13;20%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunshine and hot;102;62;SSE;5;29%;1%;11 Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;71;56;W;7;67%;8%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather