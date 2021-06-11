CA Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, nice;78;44;S;9;45%;2%;11 Arcata;A shower or two;70;56;SSE;5;73%;84%;4 Auburn;Sunny;84;61;S;6;42%;0%;11 Avalon;Some sun;77;60;WSW;7;45%;1%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;ESE;6;29%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;90;63;SSE;6;43%;1%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny and beautiful;77;45;SW;7;27%;2%;13 Bishop;Sunny and very hot;99;59;SSE;8;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;E;6;50%;1%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;S;7;8%;0%;12 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SE;6;34%;0%;12 Camarillo;Breezy with sunshine;79;61;S;14;43%;1%;12 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;60;SSE;7;61%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;N;9;15%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;7;60%;0%;11 Chico;Sunshine and warmer;89;67;ESE;6;38%;7%;11 China Lake;Sunny and hot;101;69;WSW;6;10%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and very warm;91;64;WSW;7;29%;0%;12 Concord;Warm with sunshine;86;62;WSW;10;52%;14%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;SSW;7;29%;1%;12 Crescent City;A shower or two;63;57;SSE;7;87%;84%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;102;70;WSW;9;10%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, turning breezy;97;61;WSW;6;13%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;74;W;4;11%;0%;12 Eureka;A shower or two;69;56;S;7;74%;84%;4 Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;87;61;W;12;51%;10%;11 Fresno;Abundant sunshine;91;66;NW;7;40%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;85;63;SSE;5;48%;1%;11 Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;91;64;NNW;6;38%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;74;61;SE;7;55%;1%;11 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;WSW;11;64%;15%;11 Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;74;W;4;11%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;60;W;8;73%;1%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;97;66;WSW;8;12%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;92;63;NNW;11;40%;0%;11 Lincoln;Brilliant sunshine;89;62;S;6;41%;3%;11 Livermore;Sunny;82;60;WSW;11;54%;10%;11 Lompoc;Breezy;72;56;NW;21;63%;0%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;7;52%;1%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;6;47%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;6;40%;0%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;6;40%;0%;12 Madera;Sunny and seasonable;91;62;NW;8;36%;0%;11 Mammoth;Warmer with some sun;77;51;SSW;10;44%;11%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny;91;62;S;6;40%;2%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;88;60;S;7;46%;2%;11 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;NNW;11;48%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;91;62;NNW;11;48%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Some sun;80;58;SW;6;50%;1%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;87;63;NNW;13;49%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;77;61;NW;10;64%;14%;11 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;NW;9;10%;0%;12 Montague;A shower or two;81;57;NW;9;43%;64%;9 Monterey Rabr;Breezy;73;60;WNW;20;65%;6%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warmer;75;55;ESE;2;57%;39%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;79;58;W;13;66%;12%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;81;WSW;6;5%;0%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;70;61;WNW;7;70%;0%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;72;61;WSW;11;66%;17%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;7;60%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;91;64;WSW;7;29%;0%;12 Oroville;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;5;37%;3%;11 Oxnard;Breezy;71;59;S;14;59%;1%;11 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;WNW;7;11%;0%;12 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;W;8;13%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;93;58;NW;6;40%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Breezy;71;56;SE;14;58%;1%;11 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;E;6;32%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;91;53;NE;7;34%;0%;12 Redding;Partly sunny, warmer;89;67;N;5;39%;22%;10 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;95;64;WSW;7;27%;2%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;59;N;7;29%;2%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;89;61;SW;7;45%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Sunshine;90;62;S;6;48%;4%;11 Salinas;Sunlit and breezy;75;60;SSW;14;63%;4%;11 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;96;66;SSW;6;26%;1%;12 San Carlos;Breezy and cool;77;60;W;22;63%;15%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;73;61;WNW;7;58%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;61;N;6;49%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;60;WSW;6;54%;1%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;59;W;12;75%;17%;10 San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;NNW;10;61%;13%;11 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, breezy;81;58;NNW;15;49%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;67;56;NW;15;69%;1%;11 Sandberg;Sunny and warm;82;62;NW;16;22%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;61;SSW;6;42%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;57;NNE;15;55%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Sunny and breezy;76;56;WNW;16;56%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;61;E;7;56%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;W;9;68%;18%;10 Santa Ynez;Sunlit, breezy, hot;95;54;NNW;16;60%;0%;12 Santee;Sunny and very warm;89;59;NW;6;28%;1%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and beautiful;70;45;WSW;7;43%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny;87;61;W;10;47%;5%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;108;71;NW;6;11%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;76;42;S;8;42%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;W;6;8%;0%;12 Ukiah;Warmer with some sun;85;60;NW;6;50%;28%;9 Vacaville;Sunny;90;62;WSW;8;48%;8%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;62;SE;6;36%;2%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Breezy;71;54;NW;22;64%;0%;8 Victorville;Sunshine;92;56;SSW;7;21%;1%;12 Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;90;63;NW;6;45%;0%;11 Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;W;7;60%;9%;11