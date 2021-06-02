CA Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A t-storm around;94;51;W;6;27%;40%;11 Arcata;Partly sunny;62;49;NW;7;80%;26%;6 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;92;65;SE;5;30%;0%;11 Avalon;Mostly cloudy;68;56;SE;5;81%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Sunny and very hot;103;74;NE;7;17%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;98;63;SE;7;38%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Warm with sunshine;80;45;WSW;7;38%;1%;13 Bishop;Very hot;101;63;NW;9;21%;32%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and very warm;82;65;ENE;7;24%;3%;12 Blythe;Hot, becoming breezy;109;78;S;13;12%;0%;12 Burbank;Mostly sunny;86;62;SE;6;54%;0%;11 Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;73;59;N;7;68%;0%;5 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;70;61;SSE;7;75%;0%;5 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;WSW;8;27%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;70;60;S;7;75%;0%;5 Chico;Sunny and very hot;101;69;ESE;6;30%;0%;11 China Lake;Very hot;108;76;SW;8;13%;2%;12 Chino;Warm with sunshine;87;63;WSW;8;48%;0%;12 Concord;Mostly sunny;87;56;SW;12;47%;0%;11 Corona;Sunshine and warm;88;61;W;7;50%;0%;12 Crescent City;Periods of sun;59;49;NNW;7;86%;6%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;107;77;WSW;11;12%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Very hot;103;68;SW;14;15%;0%;12 El Centro;Hot with sunshine;107;72;SE;10;22%;0%;12 Eureka;Partly sunny;59;50;NNW;7;84%;4%;6 Fairfield;Sunny;87;56;WSW;13;47%;0%;11 Fresno;Sunny and hot;102;71;NW;6;27%;4%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;78;63;S;5;71%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and hot;103;65;NW;6;26%;3%;11 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;70;60;SE;6;72%;0%;11 Hayward;Partly sunny;72;55;SW;9;65%;0%;10 Imperial;Hot with sunshine;107;72;SE;10;22%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SW;9;81%;0%;5 Lancaster;Sunny and very hot;98;70;SW;15;14%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;103;63;NW;7;27%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunshine and hot;97;61;SSE;6;37%;0%;11 Livermore;Sunshine;86;56;WSW;9;46%;0%;11 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;66;52;NW;8;77%;0%;11 Long Beach;Fog, then sun;71;61;SSE;6;71%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;77;63;SSW;7;57%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;82;62;S;6;52%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;82;62;S;6;52%;0%;11 Madera;Sunshine and hot;101;63;NW;7;28%;2%;11 Mammoth;A t-storm around;93;53;NW;6;29%;40%;11 Marysville;Sunshine and hot;99;61;SSE;6;36%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Warm with sunshine;94;58;SSE;6;42%;0%;11 Merced;Hot with sunshine;99;62;W;7;35%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;99;62;W;7;35%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;73;59;S;7;69%;0%;5 Modesto;Sunny and very warm;95;62;NNW;8;38%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;74;56;SW;8;62%;0%;10 Mojave;Very hot;100;73;W;11;11%;0%;12 Montague;Hot, becoming breezy;95;55;N;8;30%;2%;11 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;66;54;SW;7;70%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Record-tying heat;93;56;NNW;1;34%;25%;11 Napa County;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SW;11;67%;0%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;S;10;8%;2%;12 North Island;Mostly cloudy;67;60;SSW;8;76%;0%;5 Oakland;Some sun;68;56;SSW;10;72%;0%;10 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;70;60;S;7;75%;0%;5 Ontario;Warm with sunshine;87;63;WSW;8;48%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunny and very hot;100;69;ESE;6;32%;0%;11 Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;66;57;ESE;8;81%;0%;5 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;107;78;WNW;8;22%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;99;68;SW;14;17%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Very warm;92;53;S;9;40%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;67;56;SE;8;75%;0%;5 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;67;S;6;23%;5%;11 Ramona;Fog to sun;86;55;NE;7;52%;0%;11 Redding;Very hot;105;70;WNW;5;24%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunshine and warm;92;64;WSW;7;44%;0%;12 Riverside March;Sunshine and warm;91;61;WSW;6;44%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunshine and warm;95;58;S;6;43%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Hot with sunshine;97;60;SSE;7;45%;0%;11 Salinas;Clouds break;68;54;SW;10;70%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;93;66;SSW;7;41%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;54;WSW;9;61%;0%;10 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;70;61;WNW;7;62%;0%;5 San Diego Brown;Fog to sun;74;61;WSW;6;63%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;71;61;SSW;7;72%;0%;5 San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;64;55;WSW;13;66%;0%;10 San Jose;Some sun;80;57;SSE;7;55%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Fog to sun;73;53;SSE;8;67%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;64;53;NW;6;79%;0%;7 Sandberg;Hot;91;70;SW;12;21%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSW;6;50%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;70;55;ESE;7;75%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;70;52;WSW;8;72%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;68;59;SE;6;74%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;52;SW;8;52%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;87;52;S;7;72%;0%;11 Santee;Fog, then sun;82;60;NW;7;42%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;79;47;SW;6;37%;22%;12 Stockton;Sunny and very warm;93;58;W;8;41%;0%;11 Thermal;Sunny and hot;108;72;WSW;9;23%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;86;43;SW;7;31%;15%;12 Twentynine Palms;Hot with sunshine;103;77;WSW;10;11%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;97;56;WNW;8;33%;0%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;95;59;SW;8;43%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSE;7;59%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;64;51;NE;7;77%;0%;11 Victorville;Sunny;95;60;SSW;11;25%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunny and hot;102;66;NW;6;33%;5%;11 Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;70;52;S;7;66%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather