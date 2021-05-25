CA Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, warmer;72;39;S;5;35%;3%;11 Arcata;Sunshine and cool;56;43;ENE;7;79%;25%;10 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;82;52;SSE;5;26%;2%;11 Avalon;Clouds, then sun;69;55;W;7;62%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;89;59;ENE;7;23%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Sunshine and warm;89;51;SE;7;28%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;68;38;WSW;7;35%;3%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;86;51;WNW;7;13%;2%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;66;51;ENE;6;25%;2%;11 Blythe;Mostly sunny;101;71;S;9;11%;0%;11 Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;81;57;SSE;7;41%;0%;10 Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;73;55;SSE;8;59%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Clouds break;69;57;S;8;66%;2%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;79;44;W;10;23%;2%;12 Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;71;55;SSW;9;64%;2%;11 Chico;Sunny and warm;89;57;E;5;27%;1%;10 China Lake;Mostly sunny;92;61;SW;7;13%;0%;12 Chino;Fog, then sun;82;56;WSW;8;39%;2%;11 Concord;Plenty of sun;81;50;SSW;10;41%;1%;11 Corona;Fog to sun;87;54;WSW;7;37%;2%;11 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;56;47;SE;6;82%;38%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;93;64;WSW;15;13%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;89;56;SW;11;18%;0%;12 El Centro;Breezy in the p.m.;99;64;W;9;14%;0%;11 Eureka;Mostly sunny;54;44;NE;8;81%;25%;10 Fairfield;Sunshine and warm;86;48;WSW;11;36%;1%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny;90;57;NW;7;26%;2%;11 Fullerton;Clouds break;76;59;SSE;7;59%;0%;10 Hanford;Mostly sunny;90;53;NNW;7;29%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;70;58;SSE;8;65%;0%;10 Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;SW;9;54%;1%;11 Imperial;Breezy in the p.m.;99;64;W;9;14%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;67;56;WNW;10;74%;2%;11 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;87;60;SW;13;19%;1%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;91;51;NNW;10;25%;2%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;88;50;SSE;5;30%;0%;11 Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;WSW;9;41%;1%;11 Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;62;48;NW;11;73%;1%;10 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;SSE;9;63%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;75;60;SSW;7;49%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;79;59;S;7;49%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;79;59;S;7;49%;0%;10 Madera;Mostly sunny;90;52;NW;7;26%;2%;11 Mammoth;Partly sunny, warmer;73;43;WNW;5;36%;3%;11 Marysville;Sunny and very warm;90;49;SSE;6;29%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;87;48;S;7;33%;0%;11 Merced;Mostly sunny;89;50;WNW;9;32%;2%;11 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;89;50;WNW;9;32%;2%;11 Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;73;55;WNW;8;59%;2%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;N;10;32%;2%;11 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;WSW;9;55%;1%;11 Mojave;Mostly sunny;85;59;WNW;10;16%;0%;12 Montague;Partly sunny, warmer;81;44;N;4;31%;5%;10 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;62;50;WNW;9;69%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;77;43;NNW;0;33%;7%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;76;45;SW;11;54%;1%;11 Needles;Sunny and warm;101;72;SW;8;8%;0%;11 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;66;57;NW;9;71%;2%;11 Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;51;SW;10;55%;1%;11 Oceanside;Clouds breaking;71;55;SSW;9;64%;2%;11 Ontario;Fog, then sun;82;56;WSW;8;39%;2%;11 Oroville;Sunny and warm;90;56;ESE;5;29%;1%;10 Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;S;10;68%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;99;69;WNW;9;15%;0%;11 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;87;58;SW;13;20%;1%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;87;45;WNW;7;35%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Clouds break;68;53;SSW;8;65%;0%;7 Porterville;Mostly sunny;90;53;SSE;7;26%;2%;11 Ramona;Fog, then sun;82;44;SE;7;41%;2%;11 Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;N;6;23%;2%;10 Riverside;Patchy fog, then sun;87;57;WSW;8;33%;2%;11 Riverside March;Patchy fog, then sun;86;51;SSE;7;32%;2%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and warm;89;48;S;6;29%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;88;49;SSE;7;32%;0%;11 Salinas;Partly sunny;64;49;SSW;10;66%;1%;10 San Bernardino;Patchy fog, then sun;87;57;SSW;7;32%;2%;11 San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;70;49;WSW;9;50%;1%;11 San Diego;Turning sunny;69;57;W;8;62%;2%;11 San Diego Brown;Not as warm;74;55;WSW;7;54%;2%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Not as warm;71;56;WNW;8;63%;2%;11 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;64;52;W;12;55%;1%;11 San Jose;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;WNW;8;51%;1%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;SSE;11;58%;1%;10 San Nicolas Island;Windy;62;51;WNW;22;71%;0%;7 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;77;57;SW;11;28%;1%;12 Santa Ana;Not as warm;78;57;SSW;7;48%;0%;10 Santa Barbara;Patchy fog, then sun;71;51;ENE;7;59%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;66;47;WNW;11;67%;1%;10 Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;69;57;SSE;7;65%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;SW;8;45%;1%;11 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;82;46;NNW;7;67%;1%;11 Santee;Clouds, then sun;81;53;SW;7;35%;2%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;65;33;WSW;5;31%;2%;12 Stockton;Mostly sunny;87;48;W;9;33%;1%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny;100;66;NW;8;14%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, milder;68;30;SE;6;35%;2%;12 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;93;67;W;8;12%;0%;12 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;83;46;WNW;6;38%;3%;11 Vacaville;Warm with sunshine;87;49;SW;8;30%;1%;11 Van Nuys;Clearing;78;57;SSE;7;47%;0%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;61;47;NW;12;75%;1%;10 Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;83;50;SSW;10;28%;2%;12 Visalia;Mostly sunny;89;54;NW;6;35%;2%;11 Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;70;47;SE;7;55%;1%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather