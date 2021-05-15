CA Forecast for Monday, May 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunshine and warm;78;41;W;8;36%;10%;10 Arcata;Mostly sunny;59;46;SW;6;76%;26%;10 Auburn;Partly sunny;75;51;S;6;53%;30%;10 Avalon;Low clouds breaking;66;56;W;8;59%;44%;6 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;81;59;N;8;32%;5%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;83;50;SSE;10;52%;23%;10 Big Bear City;Cooler with some sun;54;25;W;13;67%;43%;9 Bishop;Partial sunshine;75;52;NW;8;29%;44%;11 Blue Canyon;A p.m. t-storm;60;51;ENE;4;66%;76%;11 Blythe;Breezy in the p.m.;89;64;S;13;22%;0%;11 Burbank;Misty in the morning;63;56;SSW;6;64%;69%;4 Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;68;57;W;7;63%;33%;6 Camp Pendleton;Mist in the morning;65;58;WSW;8;67%;62%;6 Campo;Becoming very windy;62;47;WSW;18;66%;68%;6 Carlsbad;Morning mist;65;57;SW;8;68%;74%;6 Chico;Partly sunny, warm;86;54;SE;7;46%;16%;10 China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;82;60;WSW;14;29%;13%;11 Chino;Mist in the morning;62;54;SW;8;68%;65%;4 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;73;52;SW;13;58%;6%;10 Corona;Mist in the morning;66;57;WSW;7;62%;58%;3 Crescent City;Mostly sunny;55;45;S;11;86%;5%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;WSW;21;31%;3%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy;74;52;SW;22;43%;3%;11 El Centro;Very windy;86;60;W;19;31%;0%;11 Eureka;Mostly sunny;56;47;W;6;81%;26%;10 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;73;51;WSW;13;61%;3%;10 Fresno;Some sun;81;58;NW;6;45%;24%;11 Fullerton;Morning mist;68;61;SW;5;70%;59%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny;81;52;NW;5;46%;14%;11 Hawthorne;Mist in the morning;64;59;SW;7;67%;70%;6 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;67;53;WSW;11;61%;12%;10 Imperial;Very windy;86;60;W;19;31%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Mist in the morning;64;59;WSW;10;73%;60%;6 Lancaster;Windy in the p.m.;69;53;SW;22;48%;14%;11 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;82;51;W;7;45%;5%;11 Lincoln;Partly sunny;81;50;S;8;54%;20%;10 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;74;49;WSW;10;59%;7%;10 Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;63;52;NW;9;72%;26%;6 Long Beach;Morning mist;66;60;WSW;7;64%;56%;6 Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;67;62;WSW;7;52%;44%;7 Los Angeles;Morning mist;64;59;SW;6;62%;64%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Morning mist;64;59;SW;6;62%;64%;3 Madera;Partly sunny;82;51;NW;6;44%;17%;11 Mammoth;Sunshine and warm;79;44;WNW;8;32%;6%;10 Marysville;Some sun;84;50;SSE;9;51%;22%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;80;50;S;9;53%;9%;10 Merced;Partly sunny;81;53;W;7;53%;14%;10 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;81;53;W;7;53%;14%;10 Miramar Mcas;Mist in the morning;64;57;WSW;8;66%;64%;6 Modesto;Partly sunny;80;52;NNW;6;53%;11%;10 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;66;51;SSW;8;68%;13%;10 Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;74;56;WSW;15;35%;3%;11 Montague;Sunny and very warm;87;46;N;5;29%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;65;53;WSW;9;67%;15%;6 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;82;48;WSW;3;30%;0%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;65;48;WSW;14;78%;5%;10 Needles;Mostly sunny;90;69;W;9;14%;2%;11 North Island;Misty in the morning;63;59;W;9;67%;63%;6 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;65;54;WSW;12;68%;12%;10 Oceanside;Morning mist;65;57;SW;8;68%;74%;6 Ontario;Mist in the morning;62;54;SW;8;68%;65%;4 Oroville;Sun and some clouds;85;53;SSE;7;49%;21%;10 Oxnard;Misty in the morning;64;55;W;8;70%;50%;6 Palm Springs;Not as warm;82;62;WNW;13;38%;6%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;70;52;SW;21;49%;18%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;68;49;SW;11;67%;12%;10 Point Mugu;Misty in the morning;65;54;WSW;8;66%;52%;6 Porterville;Partly sunny;81;51;S;6;36%;14%;11 Ramona;Morning drizzle;61;52;W;6;77%;84%;4 Redding;Hot with sunshine;91;60;S;8;34%;9%;10 Riverside;Mist in the morning;65;56;WSW;7;54%;68%;3 Riverside March;Morning mist;63;54;WSW;7;67%;70%;4 Sacramento;Partly sunny;80;50;SSW;9;53%;9%;10 Sacramento International;Breezy in the p.m.;81;52;S;11;56%;10%;10 Salinas;Low clouds breaking;62;53;WNW;10;75%;10%;8 San Bernardino;Misty in the morning;64;54;SW;7;66%;83%;4 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;67;51;SW;13;62%;16%;10 San Diego;Misty in the morning;64;61;W;8;64%;71%;6 San Diego Brown;Misty in the morning;65;57;WSW;7;63%;73%;6 San Diego Montgomery;Mist in the morning;64;59;WSW;8;66%;64%;6 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;61;53;WSW;15;66%;17%;10 San Jose;Cool with some sun;68;52;SSE;8;66%;10%;10 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;62;53;W;8;76%;19%;8 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;62;53;WNW;10;68%;42%;6 Sandberg;Partial sunshine;63;51;SSW;12;67%;14%;12 Santa Ana;Misty in the morning;66;61;SW;7;60%;81%;6 Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;62;52;WNW;6;72%;25%;7 Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;63;51;WNW;9;74%;22%;8 Santa Monica;Morning mist;64;58;SW;7;69%;60%;6 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;SW;8;68%;9%;10 Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;68;49;NW;7;90%;23%;10 Santee;Mist in the morning;66;58;W;7;51%;81%;6 South Lake Tahoe;A p.m. t-storm;56;38;W;6;66%;76%;10 Stockton;Partly sunny;79;50;WNW;6;53%;7%;10 Thermal;Windy in the p.m.;87;64;WNW;14;31%;4%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;A p.m. t-storm;65;37;W;6;62%;77%;11 Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, pleasant;81;61;W;8;24%;2%;11 Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;84;49;W;5;49%;4%;10 Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;77;51;SW;12;53%;4%;10 Van Nuys;Morning drizzle;62;56;SSW;6;67%;63%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;61;50;NW;8;78%;26%;5 Victorville;Cooler with some sun;66;45;SSW;18;53%;22%;11 Visalia;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;7;54%;18%;11 Watsonville;Cool with some sun;60;52;WSW;7;73%;10%;10