Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy;43;35;S;7;91%;44%;1

Arcata;Rain at times;57;51;SSE;9;87%;88%;1

Auburn;Cloudy;57;47;SE;5;81%;76%;1

Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;57;48;N;5;81%;3%;1

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;63;44;SE;4;56%;8%;2

Beale AFB;Cloudy;59;47;SE;5;82%;76%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;52;29;SSE;6;70%;2%;3

Bishop;Cloudy;57;24;E;6;38%;17%;1

Blue Canyon;Cloudy and cool;44;36;ESE;4;71%;76%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny;67;39;NE;5;38%;0%;3

Burbank;Partly sunny;63;45;NE;4;61%;1%;3

Camarillo;Clouds and sun;66;46;ENE;5;60%;5%;2

Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;62;49;NNE;4;58%;1%;3

Campo;Partly sunny, cool;60;32;NE;6;51%;1%;3

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;40;NE;4;74%;1%;3

Chico;Cloudy;58;48;SE;7;82%;75%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;58;31;NNW;4;46%;1%;3

Chino;Partly sunny;63;43;NNE;5;56%;2%;3

Concord;Cloudy;60;49;SSW;3;75%;80%;1

Corona;Partly sunny;63;41;ESE;4;56%;0%;3

Crescent City;Breezy with rain;55;51;S;17;91%;92%;0

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;60;38;SSW;6;45%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;57;33;NNE;3;60%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny;69;40;WNW;3;40%;0%;3

Eureka;Occasional rain;57;51;SSE;10;88%;89%;1

Fairfield;Cloudy;59;47;SSE;5;85%;79%;1

Fresno;Cloudy;60;46;E;4;65%;31%;1

Fullerton;Periods of sun;65;46;NNE;3;68%;0%;3

Hanford;A thick cloud cover;61;40;S;4;74%;26%;1

Hawthorne;Periods of sun, cool;62;48;NE;3;73%;1%;3

Hayward;Cloudy;60;50;SE;4;77%;81%;1

Imperial;Mostly sunny;69;40;WNW;3;40%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Sun and clouds;62;48;NE;6;65%;2%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;57;33;NNW;6;66%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;62;42;E;5;67%;30%;1

Lincoln;Cloudy;60;48;SE;5;83%;73%;1

Livermore;Cloudy;61;48;SSE;5;78%;74%;1

Lompoc;Cloudy;62;44;ESE;7;82%;20%;1

Long Beach;Periods of sun, cool;63;45;N;4;72%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;64;49;E;4;70%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Periods of sun, cool;63;49;NNW;4;66%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Periods of sun, cool;63;49;NNW;4;66%;2%;3

Madera;Cloudy;60;46;ENE;5;75%;33%;1

Mammoth;Cloudy and cool;42;36;S;10;89%;66%;1

Marysville;Cloudy;59;48;SE;7;83%;76%;1

Mather AFB;Cloudy;60;47;SE;4;81%;69%;1

Merced;A thick cloud cover;59;46;E;4;75%;33%;1

Merced (airport);A thick cloud cover;59;46;E;4;75%;33%;1

Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;64;44;ENE;5;65%;1%;3

Modesto;Cloudy;59;47;E;4;79%;45%;1

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;58;48;ENE;2;80%;72%;1

Mojave;Periods of sun;56;31;NNW;6;53%;1%;3

Montague;Periods of rain;49;41;S;7;82%;85%;1

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;61;50;SSE;3;70%;68%;1

Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;42;37;SE;3;90%;89%;1

Napa County;A thick cloud cover;59;47;S;4;83%;81%;1

Needles;Mostly cloudy;68;43;NW;5;33%;1%;2

North Island;Clouds and sun, cool;62;48;NE;5;70%;1%;3

Oakland;A thick cloud cover;60;50;SSE;4;76%;81%;1

Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;40;NE;4;74%;1%;3

Ontario;Partly sunny;63;43;NNE;5;56%;2%;3

Oroville;Cloudy;59;49;ESE;7;80%;75%;1

Oxnard;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;6;69%;5%;2

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;3;38%;0%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny;58;36;W;5;54%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Cloudy;62;41;E;3;75%;41%;1

Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;62;44;NE;6;74%;5%;2

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;61;41;SE;4;65%;15%;2

Ramona;Partly sunny;62;34;E;5;64%;1%;3

Redding;Cloudy;55;46;ENE;5;82%;68%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny;64;44;ENE;4;56%;0%;3

Riverside March;Partly sunny;63;38;E;4;62%;2%;3

Sacramento;Cloudy;60;49;SSE;5;85%;72%;1

Sacramento International;Cloudy;59;48;SSE;5;83%;73%;1

Salinas;Cloudy and mild;65;49;ESE;6;69%;68%;1

San Bernardino;Periods of sun;64;41;NE;4;57%;0%;3

San Carlos;A thick cloud cover;59;50;SSE;4;79%;81%;1

San Diego;Cool with some sun;64;50;N;5;67%;1%;3

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;63;44;E;5;61%;1%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Periods of sun;63;45;N;4;66%;1%;3

San Francisco;Cloudy;59;53;S;4;82%;81%;1

San Jose;Cloudy;62;50;SE;4;69%;71%;1

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;66;45;NE;6;68%;37%;1

San Nicolas Island;Breezy and cool;59;50;NW;15;84%;5%;2

Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;50;43;NW;12;67%;4%;3

Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, cool;65;47;E;4;63%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Mainly cloudy;64;44;NE;6;71%;10%;1

Santa Maria;Cloudy;64;45;SE;7;77%;20%;1

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;61;47;NNE;4;72%;1%;3

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;58;47;ESE;3;88%;81%;1

Santa Ynez;A thick cloud cover;66;45;NE;6;76%;21%;1

Santee;Clouds and sun, cool;65;40;NE;5;58%;1%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;45;32;SW;6;64%;58%;1

Stockton;A thick cloud cover;61;49;SE;5;79%;65%;1

Thermal;Partly sunny;69;39;NW;4;41%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;41;29;S;2;86%;56%;1

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;64;38;W;4;40%;1%;3

Ukiah;Cloudy;57;48;SE;3;81%;74%;1

Vacaville;Cloudy;60;46;SW;3;80%;75%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;64;46;NNW;5;68%;3%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;47;NW;8;85%;21%;1

Victorville;Clouds and sun, cool;55;32;SSW;5;69%;1%;3

Visalia;Cloudy;60;41;ESE;3;73%;22%;1

Watsonville;Cloudy;64;47;SSE;4;71%;69%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather