CA Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and chilly;40;21;SSW;4;72%;0%;1 Arcata;Turning cloudy;53;44;SE;4;82%;58%;2 Auburn;Fog in the morning;52;37;NE;5;73%;3%;2 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;60;53;N;6;58%;1%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;58;37;ESE;5;62%;4%;3 Beale AFB;Turning cloudy;55;32;ESE;5;75%;4%;2 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;51;27;NNE;7;54%;3%;3 Bishop;Mostly sunny;53;20;NW;9;34%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Milder;49;41;ENE;4;45%;4%;2 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;NNW;10;29%;0%;3 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;NE;5;42%;1%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;71;44;NE;12;29%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;67;50;ENE;7;49%;1%;3 Campo;Winds subsiding;60;32;ENE;15;38%;1%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;35;NE;6;60%;1%;3 Chico;Turning cloudy;57;35;ENE;5;66%;7%;2 China Lake;Plenty of sun;60;25;NW;5;34%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNE;7;37%;2%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;61;36;S;2;53%;1%;2 Corona;Mostly sunny;69;41;E;8;37%;1%;3 Crescent City;Cloudy;51;45;SSE;7;78%;67%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;59;32;SW;7;30%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;58;24;NE;4;39%;0%;3 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;71;37;NW;6;36%;0%;3 Eureka;Turning cloudy;53;44;SE;4;82%;33%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;58;32;N;5;60%;2%;2 Fresno;Patchy morning fog;56;36;ENE;3;74%;2%;2 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;NE;4;39%;1%;3 Hanford;Patchy morning fog;55;32;NNW;4;80%;5%;3 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;47;N;3;45%;1%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;40;SSW;6;59%;3%;2 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;71;37;NW;6;36%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;47;E;8;58%;1%;3 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;58;24;NNE;7;45%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;56;28;WNW;6;72%;4%;3 Lincoln;Fog in the morning;55;32;ENE;5;77%;3%;2 Livermore;Mostly sunny;58;35;SW;6;59%;2%;2 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;37;E;7;58%;1%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;70;44;NNE;5;43%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;70;44;NE;6;47%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;5;50%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;5;50%;2%;3 Madera;Fog in the morning;56;35;NNE;4;77%;2%;2 Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;38;20;S;4;78%;6%;1 Marysville;Turning cloudy;55;34;E;6;77%;4%;2 Mather AFB;Patchy morning fog;55;32;ESE;4;75%;2%;2 Merced;Patchy morning fog;54;32;SE;2;80%;0%;2 Merced (airport);Patchy morning fog;54;32;SE;2;80%;0%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;42;ENE;6;52%;1%;3 Modesto;Fog in the morning;54;32;ESE;3;72%;1%;2 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;57;36;SSE;3;58%;2%;2 Mojave;Mostly sunny;56;24;N;8;40%;1%;3 Montague;Inc. clouds;44;29;SE;2;85%;31%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;39;ENE;4;60%;1%;3 Mount Shasta;Turning cloudy;43;28;NNW;1;76%;25%;2 Napa County;Sun, then clouds;60;32;WNW;3;60%;2%;2 Needles;Winds subsiding;65;45;NNW;15;30%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;66;45;NE;7;57%;1%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;57;40;SSW;6;58%;3%;2 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;35;NE;6;60%;1%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNE;7;37%;2%;3 Oroville;Turning cloudy;56;37;ENE;6;70%;7%;2 Oxnard;Plenty of sun;66;46;NNE;9;42%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;W;6;23%;0%;3 Palmdale;Plenty of sun;58;28;E;8;37%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;61;27;ENE;4;61%;2%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;68;46;NE;11;38%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;55;34;SE;5;75%;5%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny;66;32;E;7;51%;2%;3 Redding;Partly sunny;61;33;NE;5;52%;14%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny;68;45;NE;8;39%;1%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;66;34;ENE;6;45%;2%;3 Sacramento;Patchy morning fog;57;34;ESE;5;63%;2%;2 Sacramento International;Patchy morning fog;57;33;SE;5;66%;1%;2 Salinas;Mostly sunny;62;36;ESE;6;60%;1%;2 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;8;41%;1%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;57;40;WSW;5;64%;3%;2 San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;46;ENE;6;60%;1%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;44;ESE;6;51%;1%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;5;55%;1%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;57;42;WSW;6;61%;3%;2 San Jose;Mostly sunny;60;36;SE;5;54%;1%;2 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNE;8;49%;2%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, cool;62;51;NNW;7;60%;2%;3 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;50;41;N;16;40%;3%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;70;45;ENE;6;45%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;37;NE;6;53%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;37;ENE;8;52%;2%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;5;40%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Turning cloudy;58;33;N;4;64%;2%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;67;37;ENE;5;55%;3%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny;69;38;E;5;45%;2%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Milder;44;20;WSW;4;60%;0%;3 Stockton;Fog in the morning;58;35;SE;5;62%;1%;2 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;72;37;NNW;8;28%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of sun;41;15;S;1;75%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;WNW;10;29%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;59;33;N;2;63%;3%;2 Vacaville;Fog in the morning;61;31;SSW;5;52%;2%;2 Van Nuys;Sunny;68;45;NNE;6;42%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;62;40;NE;10;59%;1%;3 Victorville;Sunny, but cool;57;28;SSE;7;48%;2%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;55;32;NE;2;82%;4%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;60;35;ENE;4;65%;1%;2