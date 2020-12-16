CA Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy;38;15;WSW;6;76%;27%;1 Arcata;Clouds breaking;53;36;NE;6;81%;31%;2 Auburn;A little a.m. rain;51;34;NE;5;90%;74%;1 Avalon;Clouds and sun;59;50;N;10;72%;2%;2 Bakersfield;Spotty showers;61;41;SSW;6;59%;63%;2 Beale AFB;A little a.m. rain;56;34;N;6;86%;63%;1 Big Bear City;Clouds breaking;53;26;N;10;55%;5%;3 Bishop;Showers around;54;23;NW;11;41%;65%;1 Blue Canyon;Colder, morning snow;37;31;ENE;3;87%;76%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny;67;41;SSW;5;27%;0%;3 Burbank;Clouds breaking;64;44;NNE;5;57%;4%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;66;44;NE;11;55%;7%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;65;50;E;7;60%;30%;2 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;60;33;WSW;13;48%;74%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;64;39;E;6;70%;32%;2 Chico;Mostly cloudy;56;36;N;7;77%;30%;1 China Lake;Breezy;60;31;WNW;13;35%;10%;2 Chino;Cooler;63;42;NNE;6;52%;66%;2 Concord;Partly sunny;60;38;W;7;69%;28%;2 Corona;Clouds breaking;64;40;ESE;6;52%;26%;2 Crescent City;Cloudy;52;39;NE;6;81%;36%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Windy;65;35;WSW;19;30%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Turning sunny, windy;59;26;SSW;17;40%;4%;3 El Centro;Clouds and sunshine;68;40;W;6;29%;4%;3 Eureka;Some sun returning;53;36;NE;7;80%;31%;2 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;59;38;NNW;7;74%;28%;1 Fresno;A little a.m. rain;58;42;WNW;6;71%;66%;2 Fullerton;Some sun returning;67;46;E;5;57%;2%;2 Hanford;A shower in the a.m.;62;38;NW;6;67%;59%;2 Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;64;47;NNW;6;59%;3%;3 Hayward;Clouds and sun;57;42;N;8;77%;28%;1 Imperial;Clouds and sunshine;68;40;W;6;29%;4%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;48;NW;9;65%;40%;2 Lancaster;Increasingly windy;60;29;W;15;53%;4%;3 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;60;35;NNW;9;71%;32%;2 Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;57;36;NNE;6;84%;64%;1 Livermore;Clouds breaking;58;37;NW;7;65%;28%;1 Lompoc;Showers around;59;41;NNW;11;85%;66%;2 Long Beach;Cooler;65;45;NNW;7;62%;3%;2 Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;66;46;ENE;6;63%;2%;2 Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;65;48;NNE;6;56%;3%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;65;48;NNE;6;56%;3%;3 Madera;A little a.m. rain;60;37;NW;6;67%;71%;1 Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;37;18;W;7;82%;32%;1 Marysville;A little a.m. rain;56;37;NNW;7;84%;60%;1 Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;57;34;NNW;7;82%;59%;1 Merced;A little a.m. rain;58;37;WNW;6;78%;71%;1 Merced (airport);A little a.m. rain;58;37;WNW;6;78%;71%;1 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;65;45;E;7;56%;36%;2 Modesto;A little a.m. rain;57;36;NW;8;78%;60%;2 Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;55;38;WNW;9;79%;28%;2 Mojave;Partly sunny, breezy;58;27;NW;15;41%;6%;3 Montague;A bit of snow;44;26;NW;4;81%;65%;1 Monterey Rabr;Cooler;56;40;E;12;77%;27%;2 Mount Shasta;A little snow;39;24;NNW;5;82%;78%;1 Napa County;Clouds and sun;60;35;NNW;7;71%;28%;2 Needles;Periods of sun;65;43;WNW;6;26%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly cloudy;64;48;WNW;7;63%;38%;2 Oakland;Sun and clouds;60;41;NNW;8;69%;28%;2 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;64;39;E;6;70%;32%;2 Ontario;Cooler;63;42;NNE;6;52%;66%;2 Oroville;A little a.m. rain;56;38;NNE;6;82%;65%;1 Oxnard;Increasingly windy;63;44;NNW;15;63%;7%;3 Palm Springs;Turning sunny;68;48;W;5;31%;0%;3 Palmdale;Turning sunny, windy;62;30;WSW;18;38%;25%;3 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;60;32;NNW;9;67%;30%;3 Point Mugu;Increasingly windy;63;45;N;14;66%;6%;3 Porterville;A little a.m. rain;59;38;SSE;5;70%;67%;2 Ramona;Rather cloudy;62;33;SW;6;59%;44%;2 Redding;Mostly cloudy;58;39;NNW;5;66%;31%;2 Riverside;Some sun returning;66;44;NE;5;50%;27%;3 Riverside March;Clouds breaking;64;35;ENE;5;48%;44%;2 Sacramento;Mainly cloudy;59;39;NNW;7;73%;30%;1 Sacramento International;Rather cloudy;58;37;NNW;7;79%;30%;1 Salinas;Cooler;57;37;SE;10;79%;57%;2 San Bernardino;Clouds breaking;64;39;NNE;5;48%;27%;2 San Carlos;Clouds and sun;57;43;NNW;10;74%;27%;2 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SSW;6;66%;38%;2 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;64;44;SSE;7;57%;39%;2 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SSE;6;61%;37%;2 San Francisco;Clouds and sunshine;57;45;NNW;10;69%;27%;2 San Jose;A shower in the a.m.;57;39;NW;9;73%;57%;2 San Luis Obispo;Cooler;61;42;NNE;11;72%;28%;2 San Nicolas Island;Windy;59;49;NW;23;79%;6%;3 Sandberg;Becoming very windy;51;36;NNW;19;60%;44%;3 Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;65;49;E;6;60%;27%;2 Santa Barbara;Increasingly windy;68;40;NNE;16;53%;15%;3 Santa Maria;Showers around;60;43;NNW;13;77%;66%;2 Santa Monica;Some sun returning;64;47;NNW;7;52%;2%;3 Santa Rosa;Sun and clouds;58;35;NNW;7;74%;27%;2 Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun;61;39;NNE;7;72%;28%;2 Santee;Mostly cloudy;65;42;S;6;51%;33%;2 South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers;38;19;E;15;75%;77%;1 Stockton;Clouds breaking;60;37;NW;8;68%;30%;1 Thermal;Clouds breaking;67;43;WNW;4;39%;1%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Colder, morning snow;37;14;N;4;80%;78%;1 Twentynine Palms;Clouds, then sun;64;40;WNW;7;33%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;55;30;ENE;6;69%;25%;2 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;60;40;NNW;6;70%;28%;1 Van Nuys;Some sun returning;64;46;N;6;60%;5%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;58;45;NNW;14;81%;27%;2 Victorville;Breezy;57;28;W;15;56%;26%;3 Visalia;A little a.m. rain;58;38;WNW;5;76%;66%;2 Watsonville;Clouds breaking;59;37;N;6;75%;28%;2 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather