CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, chilly;44;11;E;6;70%;0%;3
Arcata;Cloudy;58;36;ESE;6;64%;1%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny;59;39;ENE;5;55%;1%;3
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;69;56;W;5;46%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Clouds breaking;60;42;S;4;73%;1%;2
Beale AFB;Periods of sun;61;34;NNE;4;62%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Clearing;63;33;S;6;56%;2%;2
Bishop;Partly sunny;67;28;NNW;6;26%;2%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;52;42;ENE;5;35%;1%;3
Blythe;High clouds and warm;80;53;NNE;6;31%;0%;3
Burbank;Low clouds breaking;75;48;E;4;47%;0%;3
Camarillo;Decreasing clouds;72;49;ENE;6;49%;0%;2
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;67;52;NE;4;63%;0%;3
Campo;High clouds and warm;76;41;NNE;6;35%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;46;ENE;4;75%;0%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;63;37;NE;7;47%;1%;3
China Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;36;NW;5;35%;0%;2
Chino;Clearing;76;47;NE;5;45%;2%;2
Concord;Mostly sunny;65;40;ENE;4;43%;2%;3
Corona;Clearing;77;45;S;5;46%;0%;3
Crescent City;Cloudy;55;41;NNE;8;67%;6%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Clearing;71;43;SW;6;32%;0%;2
Edwards AFB;Clearing;70;32;SW;3;36%;0%;2
El Centro;High clouds;82;54;WNW;4;32%;0%;3
Eureka;Cloudy;57;36;ESE;6;63%;1%;1
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;35;NW;6;45%;2%;3
Fresno;Turning sunny;61;42;NW;3;71%;2%;3
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;76;51;SE;2;54%;0%;3
Hanford;Turning sunny;60;38;NW;4;73%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;70;52;SE;4;60%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;42;ENE;5;48%;3%;3
Imperial;High clouds;82;54;WNW;4;32%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;55;NNE;7;71%;0%;3
Lancaster;Clearing;68;35;SW;5;40%;0%;2
Lemoore Nas;Clearing;63;36;NW;7;62%;1%;3
Lincoln;Periods of sun;61;36;E;5;57%;2%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;63;38;SW;6;45%;3%;3
Lompoc;Turning sunny;68;41;NNE;7;64%;1%;3
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;71;51;ESE;4;63%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;70;51;SE;4;68%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;53;E;4;62%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;53;E;4;62%;2%;3
Madera;Turning sunny;60;38;WNW;4;74%;5%;3
Mammoth;Periods of sun;44;13;NE;5;66%;0%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny;62;34;N;6;55%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;60;33;N;4;61%;3%;3
Merced;Turning sunny;61;36;NW;5;64%;2%;3
Merced (airport);Turning sunny;61;36;NW;5;64%;2%;3
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;74;51;NE;5;60%;0%;3
Modesto;Turning sunny;61;37;NNW;6;58%;2%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;60;40;N;3;55%;25%;3
Mojave;Mostly cloudy;67;33;NW;7;39%;1%;2
Montague;Partly sunny;48;19;NNE;4;60%;4%;2
Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;63;41;ENE;5;50%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;49;23;NW;3;57%;2%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny;65;33;N;5;51%;2%;3
Needles;High clouds;78;52;NW;7;29%;1%;3
North Island;Low clouds breaking;70;55;N;5;70%;0%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;63;44;NNW;5;45%;4%;3
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;46;ENE;4;75%;0%;3
Ontario;Clearing;76;47;NE;5;45%;2%;2
Oroville;Periods of sun;62;38;ENE;5;53%;2%;3
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;65;49;NE;6;65%;0%;3
Palm Springs;High clouds;82;58;W;4;24%;0%;3
Palmdale;Clearing;69;37;SSW;4;37%;0%;2
Paso Robles;Turning sunny;68;33;E;6;52%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;47;NE;6;64%;0%;2
Porterville;Turning sunny, cool;60;40;SE;4;73%;2%;3
Ramona;High clouds, nice;75;36;NNE;6;59%;2%;3
Redding;Partly sunny;64;40;N;10;37%;0%;2
Riverside;Clearing;77;49;SSE;4;46%;0%;3
Riverside March;High clouds and nice;76;40;NNE;4;53%;2%;3
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;63;40;WNW;6;53%;3%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;62;34;NNW;7;59%;2%;3
Salinas;Turning sunny;67;40;E;7;50%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Clearing;76;45;NNE;4;50%;0%;2
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;60;43;NW;6;54%;26%;3
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;70;55;NNE;5;71%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;72;50;SSE;4;63%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;72;52;NNE;4;59%;0%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;46;NNW;6;53%;4%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;63;39;SSW;6;48%;25%;3
San Luis Obispo;Clearing;72;43;NNE;9;47%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;66;54;WNW;6;64%;2%;2
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;64;49;NW;12;33%;1%;2
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;72;52;SE;4;61%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;66;42;NE;5;65%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Turning sunny;69;42;ENE;7;55%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;68;51;ENE;4;63%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;31;N;5;50%;2%;3
Santa Ynez;Periods of sun;75;42;NE;5;56%;2%;2
Santee;Variable clouds;75;45;NNW;5;53%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;46;15;SSE;5;56%;0%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;64;37;W;6;49%;2%;3
Thermal;High clouds;82;48;WNW;4;32%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;45;10;SSE;3;62%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;More clouds than sun;75;48;WSW;6;28%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;64;29;E;1;54%;1%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;65;38;NNW;7;38%;3%;3
Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;72;50;NNE;4;54%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;65;42;NNE;8;62%;1%;3
Victorville;Clearing;65;38;S;5;54%;1%;2
Visalia;Turning sunny;60;39;NW;3;75%;1%;3
Watsonville;Turning sunny;66;37;NE;4;49%;1%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather