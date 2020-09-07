CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;38;E;7;22%;0%;6

Arcata;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;ESE;5;40%;2%;6

Auburn;Hot with hazy sun;93;66;E;8;20%;2%;7

Avalon;Mostly sunny;80;70;ESE;5;58%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;6;21%;2%;7

Beale AFB;Increasingly windy;96;63;NNW;17;16%;2%;6

Big Bear City;Not as warm;77;37;ENE;26;26%;2%;9

Bishop;Mostly sunny, cooler;87;44;NNW;9;12%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Hazy sun and cooler;75;60;E;15;18%;2%;7

Blythe;Mostly sunny, cooler;102;69;N;19;15%;0%;8

Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;ESE;5;38%;0%;8

Camarillo;Not as warm;82;70;SE;18;64%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Humid with sunshine;81;64;SSE;8;65%;1%;8

Campo;Windy;94;55;ENE;15;30%;3%;8

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, humid;80;61;N;8;80%;1%;8

Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;NE;9;16%;2%;6

China Lake;Mostly sunny, cooler;93;57;ESE;18;10%;0%;8

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;NNE;12;35%;1%;8

Concord;Sunny and very hot;102;63;WNW;10;22%;0%;7

Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;NE;7;36%;0%;8

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;69;50;ESE;8;50%;3%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cooler;94;60;E;22;11%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;97;60;E;19;12%;0%;8

El Centro;Increasingly windy;106;68;NE;14;24%;0%;8

Eureka;Mostly sunny;73;51;ESE;5;57%;2%;6

Fairfield;Sunny and hot;99;65;N;13;18%;2%;7

Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;WNW;7;28%;0%;7

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;70;N;7;61%;0%;8

Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SSW;6;27%;1%;7

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;80;68;SSE;7;67%;0%;8

Hayward;Sunny and not as hot;92;60;NW;7;38%;1%;7

Imperial;Increasingly windy;106;68;NE;14;24%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;78;66;S;11;73%;2%;8

Lancaster;Not as hot;99;59;E;21;11%;1%;8

Lemoore Nas;Very hot;103;64;WNW;14;21%;0%;7

Lincoln;Hazy sun and hot;99;60;ENE;9;21%;2%;6

Livermore;Sunshine;101;61;WNW;8;25%;1%;7

Lompoc;Not as warm;73;56;NW;8;74%;0%;8

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;81;69;S;8;70%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Lots of sun, humid;83;70;S;6;60%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSE;5;53%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSE;5;53%;0%;8

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;NNE;7;24%;0%;7

Mammoth;Sunny and cooler;77;45;E;10;24%;0%;6

Marysville;Hazy and hot;96;61;N;12;18%;2%;6

Mather AFB;Hazy sun, not as hot;100;64;N;19;15%;0%;7

Merced;Not as hot;101;63;W;16;24%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Not as hot;101;63;W;16;24%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;84;66;NW;8;66%;2%;8

Modesto;Sunny and not as hot;99;64;WNW;19;23%;2%;7

Moffett Nas;Sunshine, not as hot;88;62;WNW;7;42%;0%;7

Mojave;Mostly sunny, cooler;92;52;E;19;8%;0%;8

Montague;Mostly sunny, cooler;89;48;NNW;13;18%;2%;6

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, warm;76;60;SW;6;59%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Sunny and cooler;81;46;ESE;5;26%;2%;6

Napa County;Hot with sunshine;95;59;NW;11;29%;1%;7

Needles;Sunny and windy;93;67;N;18;14%;0%;8

North Island;Mostly sunny, humid;80;70;SW;11;68%;2%;8

Oakland;Sunny and not as hot;87;58;WNW;7;44%;1%;7

Oceanside;Mostly sunny, humid;80;61;N;8;80%;1%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;NNE;12;35%;1%;8

Oroville;Hot with hazy sun;96;68;NE;8;21%;2%;6

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;74;64;SSE;8;82%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Not as hot;107;70;N;13;16%;0%;8

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, cooler;98;59;E;21;14%;1%;8

Paso Robles;Blazing sunshine;104;56;S;8;28%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;76;65;SSE;9;76%;0%;8

Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;ENE;6;27%;2%;7

Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;ENE;6;39%;2%;8

Redding;Windy;98;66;N;21;13%;2%;6

Riverside;Mostly sunny;97;65;NE;13;27%;0%;8

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;99;60;N;13;25%;1%;8

Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;98;64;N;13;22%;2%;7

Sacramento International;Very windy;98;63;N;24;20%;2%;7

Salinas;Not as warm;80;56;S;9;58%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Not as hot;100;62;NNE;18;27%;0%;8

San Carlos;Sunny and not as hot;88;57;W;7;44%;1%;7

San Diego;Mostly sunny;81;69;WSW;8;48%;2%;8

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;65;N;7;67%;2%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, humid;82;67;WNW;8;68%;2%;8

San Francisco;Sunny and cooler;79;58;W;7;52%;1%;7

San Jose;Sunny and not as hot;91;62;WNW;11;36%;0%;7

San Luis Obispo;Cooler with sunshine;81;57;ESE;7;61%;0%;7

San Nicolas Island;Nice with sunshine;74;63;NW;8;77%;0%;5

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;89;61;ENE;19;18%;1%;8

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;87;70;S;6;50%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;78;58;E;5;71%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;56;SSE;6;67%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;78;66;SSW;7;75%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Hot with sunshine;98;57;NNE;7;32%;1%;7

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cooler;93;57;NNE;5;62%;0%;8

Santee;Sunshine, seasonable;90;65;W;6;37%;1%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Hazy and cooler;66;33;ESE;8;31%;0%;7

Stockton;Hazy and hot;102;63;NW;11;22%;2%;7

Thermal;Increasingly windy;106;69;NW;15;18%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy and cooler;71;30;E;11;26%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cooler;100;60;NNE;14;8%;0%;8

Ukiah;Hot with hazy sun;102;56;E;4;25%;1%;6

Vacaville;Winds subsiding;101;67;N;19;12%;3%;7

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;90;66;ENE;5;42%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Not as warm;71;57;WSW;6;73%;0%;8

Victorville;Sunny and cooler;93;54;ENE;21;18%;0%;8

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;WSW;6;39%;0%;7

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;85;53;S;5;45%;0%;7

