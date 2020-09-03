CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy and very hot;98;50;SW;5;24%;0%;7
Arcata;Decreasing clouds;64;49;NNE;4;77%;1%;2
Auburn;Hazy and very warm;94;67;ESE;5;30%;0%;7
Avalon;Turning sunny;85;75;WNW;5;44%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Hazy sun and hot;100;72;SE;5;31%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Warm with hazy sun;94;62;SE;4;49%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;S;6;40%;0%;9
Bishop;Hazy sunshine;103;61;WNW;7;15%;0%;8
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun and warm;85;70;ENE;5;28%;0%;7
Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;115;85;SSE;6;18%;0%;8
Burbank;Sunny and hot;98;75;ESE;5;38%;0%;8
Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;83;68;SE;6;57%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny, humid;83;70;NW;6;64%;0%;8
Campo;Sunshine;104;65;N;10;24%;0%;9
Carlsbad;Clearing and humid;82;66;N;6;74%;0%;8
Chico;Hot with hazy sun;99;67;ESE;5;36%;0%;7
China Lake;Sunshine, very hot;110;76;WSW;4;14%;0%;8
Chino;Hot with sunshine;102;77;NNW;5;37%;0%;8
Concord;Hazy sun;87;58;SW;9;54%;0%;7
Corona;Sunny and hot;104;73;NE;5;37%;0%;8
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;51;N;6;91%;3%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;112;78;SW;8;14%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Hot with sunshine;107;69;WSW;3;18%;0%;8
El Centro;Sunny and hot;114;83;W;5;22%;0%;8
Eureka;Decreasing clouds;62;49;NNE;5;86%;1%;2
Fairfield;Hazy sunshine;89;56;WSW;11;47%;0%;7
Fresno;Hazy sun and hot;100;70;NW;5;36%;0%;7
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;N;4;52%;0%;8
Hanford;Hazy sun and hot;100;64;NW;5;33%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;80;69;S;7;66%;0%;8
Hayward;Clearing;74;57;SW;8;67%;0%;6
Imperial;Sunny and hot;114;83;W;5;22%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Turning sunny, humid;79;69;NNW;7;74%;0%;8
Lancaster;Very hot;107;71;WSW;6;14%;0%;8
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;100;65;NW;11;31%;0%;8
Lincoln;Warm with hazy sun;95;60;SSE;5;41%;0%;7
Livermore;Hazy sunshine;87;59;WSW;7;49%;0%;7
Lompoc;Turning sunny;73;55;NW;11;73%;0%;8
Long Beach;Clearing;86;69;SSW;6;62%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;88;68;SW;6;61%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;SSW;5;50%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;92;72;SSW;5;50%;0%;8
Madera;Hot with hazy sun;99;63;NW;6;34%;0%;7
Mammoth;Hazy sun, very hot;96;56;SSW;7;25%;0%;7
Marysville;Hazy sun and hot;96;60;SSE;4;42%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Warm with hazy sun;95;60;SSE;5;44%;0%;7
Merced;Hazy sun and hot;96;63;NNW;9;39%;0%;7
Merced (airport);Hazy sun and hot;96;63;NNW;9;39%;0%;7
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;88;71;N;6;60%;0%;8
Modesto;Warm with hazy sun;95;63;N;10;43%;0%;7
Moffett Nas;Clearing;75;59;NW;5;71%;0%;7
Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;105;70;WNW;6;14%;0%;8
Montague;Sunshine, very hot;101;57;N;5;28%;0%;6
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;70;58;NW;6;73%;0%;7
Mount Shasta;Hazy and hot;92;54;E;1;35%;0%;7
Napa County;Clearing;80;53;WSW;9;68%;0%;6
Needles;Very hot;116;89;WNW;5;14%;0%;8
North Island;Turning sunny, humid;80;72;NNW;7;69%;0%;8
Oakland;Clearing;71;57;SSW;8;67%;0%;6
Oceanside;Clearing and humid;82;66;N;6;74%;0%;8
Ontario;Hot with sunshine;102;77;NNW;5;37%;0%;8
Oroville;Hazy sun and hot;98;66;ESE;4;40%;0%;7
Oxnard;Clearing;76;64;ESE;8;74%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Very hot;115;89;W;5;20%;0%;8
Palmdale;Very hot;106;71;WSW;5;17%;0%;8
Paso Robles;Hazy sun and hot;104;59;NW;5;35%;0%;8
Point Mugu;Turning sunny;76;64;SE;7;70%;0%;8
Porterville;Warm with hazy sun;99;67;SE;6;32%;0%;8
Ramona;Hot with sunshine;101;69;NE;6;39%;0%;9
Redding;Hot with hazy sun;102;65;SE;4;32%;0%;7
Riverside;Hot with sunshine;106;74;NW;6;37%;0%;8
Riverside March;Hot with sunshine;105;70;NE;5;37%;0%;8
Sacramento;Hazy sun and warm;93;58;S;5;43%;0%;7
Sacramento International;Warm with hazy sun;94;59;SSE;5;50%;0%;7
Salinas;Clearing;72;56;NE;8;72%;0%;7
San Bernardino;Hot with sunshine;106;75;SE;5;35%;0%;8
San Carlos;Clearing;74;55;WSW;8;66%;0%;7
San Diego;Turning sunny;81;72;NNW;6;63%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;85;69;NNW;5;63%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;87;72;NNW;5;60%;0%;8
San Francisco;Clearing;68;57;WSW;11;66%;0%;6
San Jose;Clearing;79;58;NNW;8;63%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNE;11;51%;0%;7
San Nicolas Island;Abundant sunshine;75;61;NW;14;69%;0%;8
Sandberg;Very hot;96;75;NW;9;18%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;91;72;NW;5;54%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;81;64;ENE;5;63%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;78;56;W;9;62%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;78;69;E;6;69%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;51;SW;6;56%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;98;58;NNE;6;57%;0%;8
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;N;5;42%;0%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;88;49;WSW;5;32%;0%;8
Stockton;Hazy sun and warm;94;60;WNW;7;41%;0%;7
Thermal;Blazing sunshine;115;87;NW;6;20%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun and warm;92;45;NW;5;31%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, very hot;114;85;WSW;5;14%;0%;8
Ukiah;Hazy and seasonable;92;52;NW;4;43%;1%;7
Vacaville;Hazy sun and warm;95;60;WSW;5;40%;0%;7
Van Nuys;Sunshine and hot;97;72;SE;5;40%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;NW;11;72%;0%;8
Victorville;Hot with sunshine;102;69;S;5;25%;0%;8
Visalia;Hazy sun and hot;97;64;NW;5;49%;0%;8
Watsonville;Clearing;76;55;S;5;59%;0%;7
