CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;ESE;7;28%;6%;9
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;69;55;NNW;5;73%;9%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;NNE;6;26%;5%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny, smoky;81;70;SSE;7;53%;1%;9
Bakersfield;Very hot;108;79;NNE;6;25%;5%;10
Beale AFB;Partial sunshine;105;76;S;6;29%;7%;9
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;87;55;WNW;5;42%;41%;11
Bishop;Partly sunny and hot;102;64;NW;7;20%;15%;10
Blue Canyon;Warm with some sun;86;73;ENE;5;32%;3%;9
Blythe;Very hot;117;89;S;8;27%;4%;10
Burbank;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;SSE;5;46%;1%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny, smoky;84;68;WSW;7;55%;1%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;SSE;7;64%;2%;9
Campo;A t-storm around;98;64;WNW;9;35%;43%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;83;68;S;7;68%;2%;9
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;NE;5;30%;7%;8
China Lake;Very hot;113;80;W;5;16%;1%;10
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;WSW;6;44%;0%;10
Concord;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;WSW;9;34%;17%;9
Corona;Partly sunny;101;68;W;5;44%;0%;10
Crescent City;Periods of sun;64;54;NW;6;84%;24%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;115;84;WSW;7;15%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Very hot;110;76;SW;6;17%;2%;10
El Centro;Very hot;115;87;WSW;6;35%;14%;10
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NNW;5;76%;9%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;W;8;36%;16%;9
Fresno;Hot with some sun;108;81;NW;8;28%;5%;9
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSW;6;49%;0%;10
Hanford;Partial sunshine;108;77;NW;6;30%;5%;9
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, smoky;87;69;SSE;7;55%;0%;9
Hayward;Partly sunny;90;64;SW;7;50%;21%;8
Imperial;Very hot;115;87;WSW;6;35%;14%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;70;S;9;68%;5%;9
Lancaster;Very hot;108;77;SW;8;19%;1%;10
Lemoore Nas;Very hot;108;75;NW;12;24%;3%;9
Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;104;73;NE;6;28%;8%;9
Livermore;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;WSW;8;33%;18%;9
Lompoc;Partly sunny;83;61;NW;8;59%;9%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;95;70;S;7;49%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, smoky;88;68;SSW;6;58%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;S;6;49%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;S;6;49%;0%;10
Madera;Very hot;107;75;NW;8;28%;2%;9
Mammoth;Partly sunny;90;63;S;8;30%;8%;9
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;NNE;6;29%;7%;9
Mather AFB;Hot with some sun;105;75;S;7;27%;0%;9
Merced;Partly sunny;106;75;NNW;11;27%;4%;9
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;106;75;NNW;11;27%;4%;9
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;87;71;S;7;57%;3%;9
Modesto;Partly sunny;104;79;NNW;12;27%;9%;9
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;88;68;NNW;5;49%;21%;9
Mojave;Very hot;107;75;WNW;7;17%;40%;10
Montague;Very hot;98;66;NNW;9;27%;7%;8
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;81;66;SW;7;55%;19%;9
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;S;3;39%;1%;9
Napa County;Hot with some sun;93;64;W;10;47%;19%;9
Needles;Very hot;119;89;WSW;5;18%;2%;10
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;80;72;SSE;9;66%;4%;9
Oakland;Partly sunny;83;63;SW;8;59%;21%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny;83;68;S;7;68%;2%;9
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;WSW;6;44%;0%;10
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;ENE;4;31%;7%;8
Oxnard;Partly sunny;77;63;S;8;70%;1%;9
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;117;89;WNW;5;25%;3%;10
Palmdale;Very hot;108;78;SW;8;17%;1%;10
Paso Robles;Partly sunny and hot;106;69;NW;7;31%;4%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;79;64;SSE;8;64%;1%;5
Porterville;Very hot;108;75;SSE;6;29%;9%;9
Ramona;A t-storm around;98;65;NNE;6;42%;41%;10
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;NNW;6;29%;4%;8
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;WSW;6;41%;1%;10
Riverside March;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;SW;5;41%;1%;10
Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;103;73;NNW;5;31%;9%;9
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;105;76;SSW;8;32%;10%;9
Salinas;Sun and some clouds;89;65;NW;9;48%;17%;9
San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;SW;5;40%;1%;10
San Carlos;Partly sunny;88;64;W;8;53%;22%;8
San Diego;Partly sunny;81;71;SW;8;61%;4%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, warm;86;69;WNW;6;58%;5%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;85;72;S;7;58%;3%;9
San Francisco;Partly sunny;78;63;WSW;10;63%;22%;8
San Jose;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;NNW;9;41%;21%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;SSE;9;49%;8%;9
San Nicolas Island;Nice with some sun;80;63;SSW;5;62%;1%;7
Sandberg;Very hot;98;77;WNW;9;25%;40%;10
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;SW;6;53%;1%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;ESE;5;73%;3%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;87;63;WSW;7;53%;7%;9
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, smoky;82;67;SSW;6;64%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Warm with some sun;93;62;W;6;50%;18%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny and hot;100;63;NNE;5;61%;7%;10
Santee;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;NW;6;46%;3%;10
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;53;WSW;5;38%;41%;10
Stockton;Partly sunny;105;76;WNW;7;30%;12%;9
Thermal;Very hot;117;86;NW;6;32%;3%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Warm with some sun;88;49;SE;6;40%;5%;9
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;113;87;W;6;18%;2%;10
Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;101;64;NW;4;35%;9%;9
Vacaville;Partly sunny and hot;107;72;WSW;5;27%;15%;9
Van Nuys;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;6;48%;1%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;79;57;WNW;6;58%;9%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny and hot;104;68;SSW;6;28%;1%;10
Visalia;Partly sunny;105;75;NW;6;43%;8%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny, warm;88;61;SW;6;51%;18%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather