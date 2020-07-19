CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and hot;97;54;W;6;21%;2%;11
Arcata;Periods of sun;66;53;W;5;69%;1%;4
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;SSE;5;38%;0%;11
Avalon;Turning sunny;71;59;W;6;78%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;100;70;N;6;26%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sun;95;58;SSE;8;46%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;80;47;SW;7;37%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;102;63;NW;6;16%;10%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;81;67;ENE;5;38%;3%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;114;81;S;8;11%;13%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;86;63;SSE;6;51%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;76;62;SE;7;67%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;77;65;SW;7;66%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;48;W;12;24%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds break;77;65;SSW;7;75%;0%;10
Chico;Sunny and hot;99;62;SE;5;37%;0%;10
China Lake;Sunny and hot;109;73;WSW;6;15%;0%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny;90;62;WSW;7;44%;0%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;83;56;SW;13;53%;1%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;WSW;7;45%;0%;11
Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;59;51;S;3;89%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;109;76;WSW;14;14%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;103;68;SW;13;17%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;112;76;WSW;9;12%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;63;53;NW;5;72%;1%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;54;WSW;14;54%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;99;69;WNW;8;31%;4%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;SSE;5;60%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and hot;100;65;NW;6;31%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;75;66;SSE;8;68%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;73;56;W;9;63%;4%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;112;76;WSW;9;12%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;75;65;NW;11;72%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;101;70;WSW;13;17%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;100;63;NNW;9;31%;0%;11
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;SSE;7;47%;0%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;86;55;WSW;9;52%;1%;11
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;55;NNW;14;78%;0%;11
Long Beach;Turning sunny;78;66;S;7;65%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;80;66;S;6;63%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Clouds break;82;64;S;6;59%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;82;64;S;6;59%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and seasonable;98;61;NW;7;34%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;96;60;NW;5;22%;1%;10
Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;97;56;SSE;6;45%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;93;56;S;8;44%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;WNW;9;37%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;WNW;9;37%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;81;65;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;94;60;NNW;10;39%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;75;55;NNW;5;64%;2%;11
Mojave;Plenty of sun;98;68;NW;13;15%;0%;12
Montague;Sunny and very hot;103;63;N;5;24%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Clouds break;67;56;NW;7;76%;2%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very hot;96;57;NNW;1;31%;0%;10
Napa County;Partly sunny;73;53;WSW;14;70%;1%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;116;88;SSW;7;9%;9%;11
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;77;67;WNW;10;67%;0%;10
Oakland;Partly sunny;69;57;WSW;10;71%;26%;10
Oceanside;Clouds break;77;65;SSW;7;75%;0%;10
Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;62;WSW;7;44%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunny and seasonable;98;62;SSE;5;40%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;59;ESE;9;79%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;113;79;WNW;9;18%;0%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;99;70;SW;14;16%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny;92;53;S;9;46%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;60;SE;9;74%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and warm;99;65;SSE;6;29%;3%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;56;S;7;45%;0%;12
Redding;Hot with sunshine;105;71;S;6;29%;0%;10
Riverside;Plenty of sun;93;63;WSW;7;44%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;S;6;40%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;89;54;S;7;51%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;92;56;SSE;9;51%;0%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;NW;10;71%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny;94;62;SSW;6;40%;0%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;55;W;8;58%;5%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;77;67;WNW;7;61%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;63;WNW;7;67%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;79;67;W;7;65%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;56;WSW;12;64%;6%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;55;NNW;8;58%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;76;55;NW;10;66%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;69;58;WNW;19;74%;0%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;87;68;NW;18;27%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;81;66;SSW;6;56%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;78;56;N;6;65%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;55;NW;11;72%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;SE;6;74%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;73;51;WSW;7;68%;2%;10
Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;90;52;NNW;8;73%;1%;11
Santee;Some sun;88;63;WSW;6;35%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;More sun than clouds;81;50;SW;5;32%;27%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;93;57;WNW;8;46%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;113;76;NW;6;15%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;87;44;W;4;35%;5%;11
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;108;75;W;6;10%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;98;55;NW;5;40%;2%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;SW;9;42%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSE;6;55%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;53;NNW;12;84%;0%;10
Victorville;Sunny;97;61;SSW;9;26%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;NW;6;44%;3%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;SW;7;72%;1%;10
