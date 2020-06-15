CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Some sun;60;32;NNW;10;56%;30%;9

Arcata;Partly sunny;64;46;N;8;75%;27%;7

Auburn;Sunny;76;54;NNE;6;51%;4%;11

Avalon;Turning sunny;69;57;SW;7;73%;2%;7

Bakersfield;Sunshine;87;59;N;7;32%;2%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny;83;57;N;6;40%;5%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;71;39;WSW;9;47%;6%;13

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;93;51;NNW;8;15%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and cool;59;46;NE;8;51%;6%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;72;S;11;16%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunny;79;59;SSE;6;57%;3%;12

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;SE;8;62%;2%;8

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;SE;9;67%;26%;8

Campo;Sunshine;82;45;WSW;11;48%;1%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;SSE;8;75%;4%;7

Chico;Sunny;83;57;N;7;38%;3%;11

China Lake;Brilliant sunshine;96;61;WSW;13;18%;0%;12

Chino;Sunny;82;58;SW;8;54%;4%;12

Concord;Sunny;81;56;SW;11;40%;4%;11

Corona;Sunny;85;57;SW;7;54%;3%;12

Crescent City;Some sun;63;51;N;7;75%;30%;7

Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine;96;65;WSW;22;21%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;88;58;SW;21;24%;0%;12

El Centro;Abundant sunshine;103;72;W;9;25%;0%;12

Eureka;Partly sunny;63;48;N;9;75%;27%;7

Fairfield;Sunny;83;59;W;9;41%;4%;11

Fresno;Sunny;86;59;WNW;11;38%;4%;11

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;SSE;6;62%;4%;11

Hanford;Sunshine;87;56;NW;9;34%;3%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;SSE;8;65%;4%;11

Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;72;52;SW;11;56%;5%;11

Imperial;Abundant sunshine;103;72;W;9;25%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;72;63;S;12;72%;1%;7

Lancaster;Brilliant sunshine;86;58;WSW;18;27%;2%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;86;54;NNW;12;35%;4%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;55;NNE;6;44%;5%;11

Livermore;Sunny;76;51;WSW;11;48%;5%;11

Lompoc;Abundant sunshine;67;49;NW;15;67%;2%;11

Long Beach;Clouds breaking;75;63;SSE;8;63%;4%;8

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;S;7;59%;3%;8

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;SSE;7;56%;4%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;SSE;7;56%;4%;11

Madera;Sunshine;86;52;NW;10;38%;4%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;NNW;11;56%;28%;9

Marysville;Sunny;83;56;NNW;5;43%;5%;11

Mather AFB;Sunny;84;58;SSE;6;38%;0%;11

Merced;Sunny;84;56;WNW;11;42%;4%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny;84;56;WNW;11;42%;4%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;76;59;S;8;68%;1%;8

Modesto;Sunny;82;58;NNW;12;39%;4%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunshine;73;55;SW;10;51%;5%;11

Mojave;Increasingly windy;84;56;WNW;18;25%;2%;12

Montague;Some sunshine;67;40;N;7;47%;35%;8

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;51;WNW;13;66%;4%;11

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;64;40;NNW;6;52%;19%;11

Napa County;Sunny;80;53;W;13;44%;4%;11

Needles;Sunshine and warm;107;76;SW;11;11%;2%;12

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;64;S;11;66%;1%;7

Oakland;Abundant sunshine;72;53;WSW;12;53%;5%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;75;62;SSE;8;75%;4%;7

Ontario;Sunny;82;58;SW;8;54%;4%;12

Oroville;Sunshine;83;58;NE;6;45%;3%;11

Oxnard;Turning sunny;70;58;SE;8;73%;2%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny;102;70;WNW;10;25%;0%;12

Palmdale;Sunshine;86;58;SW;18;31%;4%;12

Paso Robles;Sunshine;86;47;NW;11;41%;3%;12

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;SE;9;72%;1%;8

Porterville;Abundant sunshine;87;54;NNW;7;37%;4%;11

Ramona;Abundant sunshine;82;56;SSW;7;60%;2%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny;81;59;N;8;32%;6%;11

Riverside;Sunny;85;58;S;7;54%;3%;12

Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;84;55;SSE;7;54%;3%;12

Sacramento;Sunshine;82;59;NW;6;41%;4%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny;83;59;S;6;41%;4%;11

Salinas;Breezy with sunshine;69;51;SSW;15;59%;5%;11

San Bernardino;Sunshine;85;56;SSE;8;52%;3%;12

San Carlos;Cool with sunshine;71;52;W;13;52%;4%;11

San Diego;Clearing;72;64;SSW;9;64%;26%;7

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;S;8;68%;1%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;73;62;S;9;68%;1%;8

San Francisco;Sunny;69;53;WNW;18;57%;4%;11

San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;SW;14;48%;5%;11

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;76;51;W;16;49%;2%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;NW;19;68%;1%;8

Sandberg;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;W;14;41%;2%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds break;77;62;S;7;57%;5%;7

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;74;55;N;7;60%;3%;11

Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;71;49;WSW;15;60%;2%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;SE;7;70%;3%;11

Santa Rosa;Sunshine;78;49;NW;10;46%;5%;11

Santa Ynez;Abundant sunshine;84;49;N;8;67%;3%;12

Santee;Sunshine;81;60;SSW;7;43%;2%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny, but cool;63;33;N;10;35%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunshine;83;60;W;10;40%;4%;11

Thermal;Abundant sunshine;103;72;NW;8;25%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny, breezy, nice;64;27;N;12;41%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;98;67;WSW;10;18%;0%;12

Ukiah;Abundant sunshine;76;48;WNW;11;42%;6%;11

Vacaville;Sunny;84;62;W;6;33%;5%;11

Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;SSE;7;55%;4%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Brilliant sunshine;65;48;NW;16;69%;2%;12

Victorville;Nice with sunshine;84;53;SW;11;36%;3%;12

Visalia;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;NW;10;45%;4%;11

Watsonville;Sunshine;73;48;N;7;55%;5%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather