CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Warm with some sun;83;49;SSE;11;27%;11%;11
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;65;52;NNW;7;84%;70%;4
Auburn;Partly sunny;91;58;S;6;31%;15%;11
Avalon;Sunshine and nice;81;57;WSW;6;31%;2%;12
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;NNE;6;18%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;95;62;SE;8;31%;18%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;76;43;SSW;7;21%;4%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;95;56;W;9;10%;3%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;73;51;E;9;29%;15%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;110;74;S;7;7%;0%;12
Burbank;Sunny and hot;91;61;SE;5;24%;2%;12
Camarillo;Sunshine and warm;81;60;S;7;44%;1%;12
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;SE;7;53%;2%;12
Campo;Sunny and very warm;92;48;NNW;9;19%;2%;12
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;80;58;SE;6;51%;3%;12
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;SE;7;31%;27%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;102;66;SSW;8;10%;0%;12
Chino;Hot with sunshine;95;62;WSW;7;18%;3%;12
Concord;Partly sunny;89;58;SSW;10;43%;9%;11
Corona;Sunshine and hot;97;59;W;7;19%;2%;12
Crescent City;Cloudy;61;53;NNW;7;84%;70%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;104;66;W;11;10%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;99;60;WSW;8;12%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and hot;107;70;W;6;11%;0%;12
Eureka;Mainly cloudy;62;52;N;7;88%;70%;4
Fairfield;Partly sunny;92;56;WSW;11;44%;9%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;WNW;4;24%;6%;11
Fullerton;Sunshine;88;63;S;5;35%;3%;12
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;WNW;4;25%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Sunny;80;62;SW;7;49%;4%;12
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;WSW;9;58%;9%;11
Imperial;Sunny and hot;107;70;W;6;11%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;S;8;57%;2%;12
Lancaster;Sunny and hot;98;61;WSW;9;10%;2%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;59;WNW;7;22%;3%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny;96;59;S;6;36%;16%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny;90;56;WSW;9;40%;7%;11
Lompoc;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;NW;7;61%;0%;11
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;82;61;SW;7;45%;4%;12
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSW;7;43%;2%;12
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;90;62;S;6;36%;3%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;90;62;S;6;36%;3%;12
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;60;NW;5;27%;7%;11
Mammoth;Clouds and sun, warm;81;51;SSW;11;32%;29%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;98;60;S;6;34%;19%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;96;59;S;7;33%;1%;10
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;99;61;NW;6;29%;11%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;99;61;NW;6;29%;11%;11
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;SSE;6;35%;3%;12
Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;96;61;NW;7;30%;12%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;WSW;6;58%;9%;11
Mojave;Sunny and very warm;95;59;WSW;10;10%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;83;54;NNW;8;41%;44%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;56;SW;7;71%;7%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;79;51;NNW;1;41%;44%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny;85;54;SW;12;55%;10%;11
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;111;78;SW;7;5%;2%;12
North Island;Mostly sunny;77;62;S;7;56%;2%;12
Oakland;Partly sunny;75;56;WSW;10;61%;9%;11
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;80;58;SE;6;51%;3%;12
Ontario;Hot with sunshine;95;62;WSW;7;18%;3%;12
Oroville;Clouds and sun, warm;97;64;SSE;6;31%;22%;11
Oxnard;Sunny and nice;73;57;W;8;60%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;109;75;W;7;10%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;98;61;WSW;11;10%;3%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;96;53;SSW;8;29%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;SSE;9;60%;1%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;60;SSE;6;23%;3%;11
Ramona;Sunny and hot;93;51;SE;6;21%;2%;12
Redding;Partly sunny;92;64;WNW;6;35%;31%;11
Riverside;Hot with sunshine;98;61;W;7;19%;2%;12
Riverside March;Sunny and hot;97;55;S;7;18%;3%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny;94;57;SSW;6;42%;12%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;94;59;S;8;39%;13%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;77;56;S;9;62%;5%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;98;60;SSW;6;17%;2%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;56;WSW;9;58%;9%;11
San Diego;Mostly sunny;78;61;WSW;6;53%;2%;12
San Diego Brown;Sunny and very warm;83;60;N;6;38%;2%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine and warm;84;61;S;6;38%;3%;12
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;56;W;12;64%;10%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;84;57;WSW;9;48%;9%;11
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;81;52;SSW;7;47%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;WNW;10;63%;2%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;86;56;SW;13;16%;2%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;SSW;6;36%;4%;12
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;E;6;60%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Lots of sun, warm;78;53;W;7;53%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Sunlit and pleasant;77;60;SW;6;54%;2%;12
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;84;52;WSW;7;54%;14%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;98;51;NNW;6;51%;1%;12
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;WSW;6;22%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;73;47;SW;7;30%;11%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny, warm;98;60;WSW;7;34%;8%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;108;70;WNW;8;13%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, nice;74;44;SSW;9;34%;11%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;103;71;WSW;7;7%;2%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny;86;55;NW;6;42%;29%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny;94;59;SW;8;35%;10%;11
Van Nuys;Sunshine and hot;90;59;SSE;6;28%;3%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;71;50;NW;7;65%;0%;11
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;95;56;SSW;9;14%;2%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;SW;4;30%;4%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;SSW;6;60%;7%;11
