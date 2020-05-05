CA Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;65;29;NE;9;37%;1%;9

Arcata;Mostly sunny;61;42;ESE;11;68%;2%;9

Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;NE;7;45%;2%;10

Avalon;Mostly sunny;81;62;SW;7;27%;2%;11

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;85;56;SE;6;34%;2%;10

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;85;53;N;11;33%;2%;9

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;41;W;6;28%;3%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;89;48;NNW;7;10%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;54;ENE;6;30%;3%;10

Blythe;Unseasonably hot;108;70;S;6;9%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;NNE;5;29%;2%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;NE;6;33%;2%;11

Camp Pendleton;Lots of sun, warm;79;62;E;6;57%;2%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;94;45;NNE;9;18%;2%;12

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;ENE;6;60%;2%;11

Chico;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;10;32%;2%;9

China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;95;61;WSW;6;18%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;N;6;30%;2%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny;86;54;WSW;8;33%;4%;10

Corona;Mostly sunny;97;64;SE;6;30%;2%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;46;N;14;75%;7%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;97;65;WSW;14;14%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;92;52;SW;12;22%;0%;11

El Centro;Unseasonably hot;107;67;W;3;12%;0%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;60;43;ENE;12;68%;2%;9

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;54;WNW;10;40%;2%;10

Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;86;58;NW;11;33%;1%;10

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;93;65;SE;4;31%;2%;11

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;87;52;NW;8;34%;2%;10

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;83;64;NNE;7;37%;2%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny, warm;79;51;WNW;8;47%;4%;10

Imperial;Unseasonably hot;107;67;W;3;12%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;78;63;N;9;59%;2%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;W;11;20%;2%;11

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;88;51;NW;15;28%;1%;10

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;83;53;N;9;42%;3%;9

Livermore;Partly sunny;83;51;W;9;43%;4%;10

Lompoc;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;N;15;41%;2%;10

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;SSE;6;38%;2%;11

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;S;6;42%;2%;11

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;ENE;6;34%;2%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;ENE;6;34%;2%;11

Madera;Partly sunny, warm;88;51;NW;11;40%;2%;10

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;63;32;NW;10;37%;2%;9

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;85;55;NNW;10;40%;2%;9

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;54;NNW;13;36%;0%;10

Merced;Partly sunny, breezy;87;54;NW;16;34%;3%;10

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, breezy;87;54;NW;16;34%;3%;10

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;89;62;NE;6;39%;2%;11

Modesto;Winds subsiding;87;58;NW;17;30%;3%;10

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;52;WNW;10;43%;4%;10

Mojave;Partly sunny;85;55;NW;15;22%;0%;11

Montague;Mostly sunny;71;33;N;7;35%;7%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;52;SSW;8;59%;4%;10

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;67;38;NNW;7;31%;3%;9

Napa County;Mostly sunny, warm;83;49;NW;8;41%;4%;10

Needles;Very hot;109;76;WNW;7;7%;2%;11

North Island;Mostly sunny;79;64;NNW;8;56%;2%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;51;WNW;9;48%;4%;10

Oceanside;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;ENE;6;60%;2%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;N;6;30%;2%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny;85;59;NE;8;37%;3%;9

Oxnard;Partly sunny, warm;76;58;NNE;8;47%;2%;11

Palm Springs;Very hot;108;75;W;5;13%;0%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;91;54;W;13;18%;2%;11

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;89;43;NW;8;36%;4%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;NE;8;51%;2%;11

Porterville;Partly sunny;85;53;SSE;5;43%;2%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;94;57;ENE;6;25%;2%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;10;27%;3%;9

Riverside;Unseasonably hot;98;65;N;6;25%;2%;11

Riverside March;Unseasonably hot;96;59;NE;6;26%;2%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;84;55;NNW;10;43%;3%;9

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;56;NNW;14;33%;2%;9

Salinas;Partly sunny;75;51;SE;10;54%;3%;10

San Bernardino;Very hot;97;64;NNE;6;26%;2%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;50;WNW;9;42%;4%;10

San Diego;Mostly sunny;81;63;NW;7;51%;2%;11

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;87;61;E;6;39%;2%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;87;63;NNE;6;40%;2%;11

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;51;W;9;51%;4%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny;82;53;NW;12;39%;4%;10

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, breezy;81;55;N;16;35%;3%;10

San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;75;57;NW;18;47%;2%;11

Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;72;56;NNW;20;30%;2%;11

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;SSE;6;39%;2%;11

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, warm;83;58;NNE;6;42%;3%;11

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;N;16;38%;3%;10

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, warm;79;62;NNE;7;42%;2%;11

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;46;NW;6;43%;2%;10

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, warm;91;50;NE;8;48%;3%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;94;62;E;6;26%;2%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;65;33;E;6;25%;0%;10

Stockton;Partly sunny;87;56;NW;10;36%;2%;10

Thermal;Very hot;107;71;WNW;5;14%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;25;ENE;5;28%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Very hot;101;70;WNW;6;11%;0%;11

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;81;46;NNW;7;34%;4%;9

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;86;57;NW;12;28%;3%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;N;6;30%;2%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;71;55;N;18;48%;3%;11

Victorville;Lots of sun, warm;90;52;WNW;7;28%;2%;11

Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;85;52;NNW;8;41%;1%;10

Watsonville;Partly sunny;78;48;NE;5;47%;2%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather