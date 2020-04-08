CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Abundant sunshine;69;33;N;6;43%;0%;7
Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;48;SSW;6;72%;6%;7
Auburn;Cooler;58;47;S;5;85%;44%;4
Avalon;A shower;59;51;E;6;63%;91%;2
Bakersfield;A shower;60;46;SE;8;62%;70%;2
Beale AFB;Clouds breaking;64;51;SE;10;69%;38%;4
Big Bear City;A snow shower;34;26;NE;6;100%;75%;2
Bishop;A few showers;53;30;WNW;7;64%;75%;3
Blue Canyon;Clouds breaking;49;41;NE;5;64%;44%;4
Blythe;Clearing, a shower;69;53;NW;6;46%;66%;3
Burbank;Showers;57;46;NNE;5;75%;94%;2
Camarillo;Showers;62;50;NE;7;68%;89%;2
Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;63;52;ESE;8;70%;95%;3
Campo;Spotty showers;52;42;SW;9;89%;87%;3
Carlsbad;Spotty showers;62;49;SE;8;81%;100%;2
Chico;Not as warm;66;52;ESE;7;74%;36%;5
China Lake;Spotty showers;55;41;W;5;69%;73%;2
Chino;Showers;53;46;ENE;7;87%;96%;2
Concord;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;ESE;7;71%;63%;4
Corona;Showers;55;46;ENE;6;81%;95%;2
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;58;47;SSE;11;82%;26%;6
Daggett-Barstow;A shower;53;42;SW;6;79%;68%;2
Edwards AFB;Showers;51;37;NE;7;88%;88%;2
El Centro;A passing shower;66;51;NW;5;50%;80%;6
Eureka;Mostly sunny;60;48;SSW;6;74%;6%;7
Fairfield;A morning shower;65;52;SSW;6;71%;51%;4
Fresno;A shower or two;59;47;SE;10;78%;72%;2
Fullerton;Spotty showers;61;50;ENE;5;68%;94%;2
Hanford;A shower or two;60;45;SSE;7;81%;75%;2
Hawthorne;Times of rain;61;51;E;6;68%;94%;2
Hayward;An afternoon shower;64;53;NW;5;69%;55%;4
Imperial;A passing shower;66;51;NW;5;50%;80%;6
Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;62;54;S;10;70%;90%;3
Lancaster;Times of rain;51;38;NE;8;77%;88%;2
Lemoore Nas;A shower or two;57;44;SE;12;87%;71%;2
Lincoln;Clouds breaking;64;49;SSE;6;79%;32%;4
Livermore;Some sun returning;63;51;WNW;5;74%;39%;4
Lompoc;Spotty showers;58;44;ESE;7;80%;76%;2
Long Beach;Spotty showers;59;50;E;6;69%;96%;2
Los Alamitos;Spotty showers;63;52;ENE;6;70%;96%;2
Los Angeles;Showers;62;52;ENE;6;73%;95%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Showers;62;52;ENE;6;73%;95%;2
Madera;A shower or two;62;48;ESE;7;79%;71%;4
Mammoth;Sunny;70;37;NW;7;39%;0%;7
Marysville;Clouds breaking;65;50;SE;8;77%;38%;4
Mather AFB;Some sun returning;63;48;SE;10;74%;44%;4
Merced;A shower in places;61;46;ESE;11;80%;61%;4
Merced (airport);A shower in places;61;46;ESE;11;80%;61%;4
Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;62;51;SE;8;67%;93%;3
Modesto;A shower in places;62;50;SE;9;74%;66%;4
Moffett Nas;Some sun returning;65;51;SSW;5;67%;44%;4
Mojave;Showers;49;37;N;8;84%;85%;2
Montague;Sunny and very warm;74;39;N;5;40%;6%;7
Monterey Rabr;A shower in places;64;53;SSW;4;71%;54%;4
Mount Shasta;Sunshine;72;40;N;3;36%;8%;7
Napa County;Clouds breaking;63;49;NE;8;77%;39%;4
Needles;A brief shower;68;51;N;6;42%;66%;3
North Island;A shower;62;54;S;10;70%;89%;3
Oakland;Clouds breaking;63;53;WNW;5;73%;44%;4
Oceanside;Spotty showers;62;49;SE;8;81%;100%;2
Ontario;Showers;53;46;ENE;7;87%;96%;2
Oroville;Clouds breaking;66;54;SE;6;69%;37%;5
Oxnard;Showers;59;49;ENE;8;74%;81%;2
Palm Springs;Showers;63;51;WNW;5;64%;88%;2
Palmdale;Showers;51;36;NE;6;79%;90%;2
Paso Robles;Brief showers;57;44;ENE;7;88%;77%;2
Point Mugu;Showers;60;48;NE;9;77%;92%;2
Porterville;Spotty showers;60;42;ENE;5;74%;74%;2
Ramona;Showers;53;44;SSW;6;71%;91%;3
Redding;Not as warm;74;52;SSE;8;52%;44%;7
Riverside;Spotty showers;55;47;ENE;6;80%;93%;2
Riverside March;Showers;54;42;E;6;71%;95%;2
Sacramento;Clouds breaking;65;50;SSE;7;75%;37%;4
Sacramento International;Clouds breaking;64;50;SSE;10;74%;34%;4
Salinas;A shower in places;63;51;ESE;7;72%;51%;4
San Bernardino;Showers;54;43;ENE;6;77%;98%;2
San Carlos;Some sun returning;63;51;W;5;66%;44%;4
San Diego;A passing shower;63;55;SW;8;59%;88%;3
San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;61;49;SE;8;70%;94%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;60;52;SSE;8;69%;93%;3
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;61;52;W;6;75%;39%;4
San Jose;Some sun returning;65;52;SSE;7;67%;39%;4
San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;58;47;ENE;7;83%;79%;2
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;50;W;10;75%;79%;3
Sandberg;Rainy times;42;36;ENE;11;90%;92%;2
Santa Ana;Times of rain;59;51;E;6;70%;97%;2
Santa Barbara;Showers;57;47;ENE;7;75%;79%;2
Santa Maria;Spotty showers;60;46;E;9;75%;74%;2
Santa Monica;Showery;59;49;E;7;73%;95%;2
Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;63;50;W;6;75%;36%;4
Santa Ynez;Showers;58;43;E;7;91%;76%;2
Santee;Spotty showers;60;50;SSW;7;59%;90%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds breaking;46;28;SW;5;66%;44%;5
Stockton;Clouds breaking;64;51;SE;8;74%;39%;4
Thermal;A passing shower;64;54;WNW;5;54%;80%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds breaking;49;30;S;5;65%;31%;5
Twentynine Palms;Spotty showers;55;46;NNW;6;72%;84%;2
Ukiah;Some sun returning;71;48;NW;5;69%;30%;5
Vacaville;A morning shower;65;49;ESE;7;71%;51%;4
Van Nuys;Showery;59;50;NNE;6;76%;95%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;58;45;E;9;82%;72%;2
Victorville;Spotty showers;49;36;NNE;6;88%;87%;2
Visalia;A shower or two;58;46;ESE;8;86%;72%;2
Watsonville;A shower in places;62;51;W;5;72%;52%;4
