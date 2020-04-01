CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun, cold;46;19;NNW;5;42%;2%;6
Arcata;Periods of sun, cool;55;40;N;9;65%;19%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny;60;37;E;6;47%;4%;7
Avalon;Some sun;63;54;SE;5;66%;7%;5
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;69;43;E;6;46%;3%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;66;38;ESE;10;38%;4%;6
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;55;30;W;8;71%;19%;7
Bishop;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;33;WNW;9;22%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Lots of sun, chilly;44;33;ENE;7;40%;4%;7
Blythe;Mostly sunny;84;54;WNW;7;28%;0%;8
Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;ESE;6;52%;11%;8
Camarillo;Partly sunny;71;47;ENE;7;53%;7%;7
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;67;53;E;10;65%;13%;5
Campo;Mostly sunny;64;35;WNW;12;59%;4%;8
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;67;50;E;9;75%;12%;5
Chico;Mostly sunny;67;36;ENE;8;38%;3%;6
China Lake;Sunshine, pleasant;71;41;WSW;5;28%;0%;8
Chino;Some sun;69;46;WSW;6;63%;14%;6
Concord;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;7;35%;3%;7
Corona;Partly sunny;71;46;W;6;60%;14%;6
Crescent City;Partly sunny;52;40;N;12;68%;16%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;WSW;14;25%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;69;39;SW;11;35%;0%;8
El Centro;Mostly sunny;85;53;WNW;12;25%;0%;8
Eureka;Partly sunny;54;41;N;10;65%;19%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, nice;69;37;WSW;9;41%;3%;7
Fresno;Mostly sunny, nice;69;43;NW;9;38%;3%;7
Fullerton;Partly sunny;72;53;SE;6;54%;14%;6
Hanford;Mostly sunny;69;39;NW;8;48%;2%;7
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;69;53;SE;7;58%;12%;7
Hayward;Mostly sunny;63;43;SW;8;48%;3%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny;85;53;WNW;12;25%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;53;SE;10;68%;5%;5
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;67;40;W;11;42%;8%;8
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;70;40;NNW;14;32%;2%;7
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;66;36;E;7;48%;4%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny;64;38;SW;7;45%;3%;7
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;67;41;NW;13;54%;2%;7
Long Beach;Some sun;68;52;SE;8;58%;14%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;7;54%;14%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;71;55;SSE;6;55%;13%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;71;55;SSE;6;55%;13%;7
Madera;Mostly sunny;69;38;NW;8;51%;4%;7
Mammoth;Partly sunny, chilly;46;22;NW;5;43%;3%;6
Marysville;Mostly sunny;67;35;ESE;9;44%;4%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;66;39;SSE;11;36%;1%;7
Merced;Mostly sunny;68;39;NW;13;39%;2%;7
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;68;39;NW;13;39%;2%;7
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;51;SE;9;66%;8%;6
Modesto;Mostly sunny;68;40;NNW;13;33%;2%;7
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;64;42;WSW;8;43%;3%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny;63;38;WNW;13;45%;0%;8
Montague;Partly sunny;54;26;N;5;46%;15%;6
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;60;46;NW;9;59%;4%;7
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, cool;52;28;NNW;3;43%;10%;6
Napa County;Mostly sunny;66;35;WNW;9;40%;3%;7
Needles;Mostly sunny;82;56;NNW;7;20%;0%;8
North Island;Partly sunny;66;54;ESE;9;66%;6%;5
Oakland;Mostly sunny;63;44;W;10;45%;3%;7
Oceanside;Partly sunny;67;50;E;9;75%;12%;5
Ontario;Some sun;69;46;WSW;6;63%;14%;6
Oroville;Mostly sunny;67;40;ENE;7;40%;4%;6
Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;46;NE;7;64%;6%;7
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;83;57;WNW;8;33%;0%;8
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;66;41;WSW;12;33%;8%;8
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;68;35;NW;7;50%;4%;7
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;46;ENE;8;67%;7%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;68;39;ESE;5;52%;4%;7
Ramona;Mostly sunny;65;42;SSW;7;69%;9%;6
Redding;Mostly sunny;66;39;WNW;8;32%;5%;6
Riverside;Some sun;71;48;W;6;61%;14%;6
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;68;44;W;6;68%;13%;6
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;67;38;S;10;45%;2%;7
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;67;38;SSW;13;33%;2%;6
Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;42;SSW;9;52%;4%;7
San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;69;45;WSW;6;64%;44%;6
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;45;W;9;47%;3%;7
San Diego;Partly sunny;67;54;S;9;57%;6%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;65;49;ESE;8;72%;5%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;52;SE;9;67%;8%;6
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;46;WNW;11;54%;3%;7
San Jose;Mostly sunny;65;43;WSW;9;43%;3%;7
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;67;42;N;13;48%;4%;7
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;63;52;NW;19;67%;7%;8
Sandberg;Sunshine and breezy;53;39;NNW;16;51%;5%;8
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;71;51;S;7;57%;14%;6
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;44;NNE;6;50%;5%;8
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;68;40;NW;14;48%;4%;7
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;65;51;E;8;64%;11%;7
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;64;35;WNW;7;48%;3%;7
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, nice;74;37;NNE;8;55%;4%;8
Santee;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;7;50%;5%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;22;WSW;7;45%;0%;7
Stockton;Mostly sunny;69;40;W;11;42%;2%;7
Thermal;Mostly sunny;85;59;WNW;9;28%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;18;S;4;52%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and nice;76;48;NW;9;30%;0%;8
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;63;34;WNW;6;48%;3%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;69;39;WSW;11;27%;3%;7
Van Nuys;Some sun;70;48;ESE;6;57%;11%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;43;NNW;16;56%;4%;8
Victorville;Mostly sunny;66;37;WNW;9;53%;8%;8
Visalia;Mostly sunny;69;42;NW;7;48%;3%;7
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;64;38;NE;6;55%;3%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather