CA Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Rather cloudy, cold;41;22;WSW;9;58%;84%;2

Arcata;Cool with rain;52;37;SSE;7;73%;86%;2

Auburn;A few showers;49;37;S;7;87%;93%;2

Avalon;Mist in the morning;61;51;WNW;8;65%;72%;2

Bakersfield;A shower or two;64;47;NNW;7;64%;66%;2

Beale AFB;A few showers;56;39;SE;11;75%;82%;2

Big Bear City;Periods of sun;47;26;WSW;15;84%;44%;4

Bishop;Periods of sun, cool;62;32;WNW;9;35%;36%;5

Blue Canyon;Colder with snow;32;25;SSW;10;91%;90%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny;77;52;SSW;7;35%;0%;7

Burbank;Mist in the morning;60;47;SSW;6;70%;80%;3

Camarillo;Misty in the morning;63;48;NW;8;65%;64%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mist in the morning;65;54;NW;7;65%;56%;3

Campo;Cold with some sun;58;40;W;10;69%;33%;7

Carlsbad;Morning mist;65;51;NW;6;72%;56%;3

Chico;A few showers;56;40;SE;9;70%;81%;2

China Lake;Clouds and sun;67;43;SW;14;45%;11%;6

Chino;Misty in the morning;59;46;WSW;7;71%;73%;3

Concord;A few showers;58;42;WSW;9;69%;71%;2

Corona;Misty in the morning;62;47;WNW;6;66%;52%;3

Crescent City;Chilly with rain;50;39;SSE;10;83%;87%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;69;45;WSW;17;43%;1%;7

Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;60;41;SW;18;63%;12%;4

El Centro;Mostly sunny;76;52;W;9;37%;0%;7

Eureka;Cool with rain;52;38;SSE;7;73%;85%;2

Fairfield;Brief showers;58;38;WSW;8;70%;74%;2

Fresno;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;46;NNW;6;68%;71%;2

Fullerton;Morning mist;65;52;WNW;5;63%;66%;3

Hanford;Mainly cloudy, cool;61;46;NW;5;67%;44%;2

Hawthorne;Mist in the morning;62;53;WNW;6;67%;65%;3

Hayward;Cloudy, rain, cool;56;44;W;8;63%;93%;2

Imperial;Mostly sunny;76;52;W;9;37%;0%;7

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;55;NNW;7;66%;43%;3

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;58;42;WSW;17;70%;12%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;43;WNW;7;66%;55%;2

Lincoln;Brief showers;56;39;SSE;8;76%;88%;2

Livermore;A few showers;55;40;WSW;7;70%;71%;2

Lompoc;A shower or two;59;44;N;7;71%;81%;3

Long Beach;Misty in the morning;63;52;WNW;7;64%;64%;3

Los Alamitos;Morning mist;64;51;W;6;65%;54%;3

Los Angeles;Mist in the morning;63;49;SW;6;67%;68%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mist in the morning;63;49;SW;6;67%;68%;3

Madera;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;44;NW;5;77%;71%;2

Mammoth;A passing shower;42;23;WNW;9;58%;85%;2

Marysville;A few showers;56;38;SSE;9;73%;80%;2

Mather AFB;Brief showers;56;38;SSW;10;76%;80%;3

Merced;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;42;W;5;69%;65%;2

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy, cool;60;42;W;5;69%;65%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;64;52;NNW;6;65%;44%;3

Modesto;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;43;NW;6;63%;59%;2

Moffett Nas;Becoming rainy;58;43;SW;7;66%;92%;2

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;59;39;WSW;13;61%;13%;5

Montague;A little rain;50;25;NNW;7;60%;78%;2

Monterey Rabr;A few showers;60;47;WSW;10;68%;94%;2

Mount Shasta;A little rain;42;24;NNW;3;67%;79%;2

Napa County;A few showers;58;35;W;9;73%;81%;2

Needles;Mostly sunny;76;53;S;8;31%;1%;7

North Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;55;NW;7;64%;44%;3

Oakland;Mostly cloudy, rain;58;44;WNW;9;66%;91%;2

Oceanside;Morning mist;65;51;NW;6;72%;56%;3

Ontario;Misty in the morning;59;46;WSW;7;71%;73%;3

Oroville;A few showers;56;40;SE;9;71%;92%;2

Oxnard;Morning mist;61;47;WNW;10;70%;67%;3

Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;75;51;W;7;42%;28%;7

Palmdale;Mainly cloudy;58;40;WSW;16;62%;12%;4

Paso Robles;A shower or two;57;40;WSW;8;73%;66%;2

Point Mugu;Morning mist;62;47;WNW;11;72%;56%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;45;S;5;70%;44%;2

Ramona;Cool with some sun;60;45;W;6;79%;41%;3

Redding;Cooler with rain;54;36;SE;7;72%;88%;2

Riverside;Misty in the morning;61;46;W;6;68%;53%;2

Riverside March;Misty in the morning;59;44;NNW;5;75%;56%;3

Sacramento;Brief showers;56;39;SSW;7;72%;75%;2

Sacramento International;A few showers;57;37;SSW;11;74%;77%;2

Salinas;A shower or two;58;45;SSW;9;67%;86%;2

San Bernardino;Misty in the morning;59;45;SSW;6;74%;56%;3

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy, rain;57;44;W;7;62%;81%;3

San Diego;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;56;NW;7;62%;44%;3

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;63;51;N;6;69%;41%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Mainly cloudy, cool;64;53;NNW;6;65%;44%;3

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy, rain;56;45;WNW;9;70%;91%;2

San Jose;Rain beginning;58;44;SW;8;67%;94%;2

San Luis Obispo;A shower or two;58;44;WNW;7;70%;82%;2

San Nicolas Island;Morning mist;59;47;WNW;13;76%;53%;3

Sandberg;An afternoon shower;50;34;NW;10;81%;54%;2

Santa Ana;Morning mist;64;52;W;6;61%;57%;3

Santa Barbara;A shower or two;61;45;NNW;8;64%;66%;3

Santa Maria;A shower or two;58;44;NE;8;71%;82%;2

Santa Monica;Mist in the morning;61;49;WNW;7;72%;58%;3

Santa Rosa;Cloudy, rain, cool;56;36;W;6;68%;84%;2

Santa Ynez;A shower or two;61;42;N;6;76%;68%;3

Santee;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;51;WNW;6;53%;57%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy and windy;37;20;WSW;19;53%;87%;2

Stockton;Mainly cloudy, cool;58;41;WSW;7;67%;44%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny;77;50;W;10;40%;6%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Rather cloudy, cold;35;20;SW;14;68%;72%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;70;44;W;9;41%;4%;7

Ukiah;Cool with rain;55;35;W;4;69%;73%;2

Vacaville;Brief showers;58;36;SW;9;70%;76%;2

Van Nuys;Mist in the morning;61;47;SSW;6;77%;77%;3

Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;57;43;WNW;9;73%;84%;3

Victorville;Partly sunny;59;38;SSW;14;70%;27%;5

Visalia;Rather cloudy, cool;60;45;WSW;5;76%;44%;2

Watsonville;Brief showers;56;43;WNW;7;73%;87%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather