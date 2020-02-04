CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;An afternoon shower;43;28;SSW;4;74%;44%;1

Arcata;Partly sunny;56;41;NNE;6;81%;23%;2

Auburn;Periods of sun;54;36;E;4;68%;3%;3

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;59;48;WNW;6;29%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;57;34;ESE;4;37%;0%;4

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;57;36;ESE;4;55%;2%;3

Big Bear City;Not as cold;42;24;NNW;8;29%;1%;4

Bishop;Sunshine and milder;60;33;NNW;9;21%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Clouds and sun;52;40;ENE;4;43%;4%;3

Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;61;36;SW;10;18%;2%;4

Burbank;Mostly sunny;64;43;NE;5;22%;0%;4

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;6;33%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Lots of sun, cool;66;42;NE;7;30%;0%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;56;27;W;8;17%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;35;N;6;30%;0%;4

Chico;Partly sunny;62;38;ESE;5;58%;4%;3

China Lake;Mostly sunny, cool;58;32;WSW;5;24%;0%;4

Chino;Cool with sunshine;62;39;NW;6;21%;1%;4

Concord;Mostly sunny;62;38;S;4;46%;0%;3

Corona;Mostly sunny;67;36;SE;6;20%;0%;4

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;52;42;NNW;6;86%;33%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;57;36;WSW;8;19%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;54;25;SW;4;25%;0%;4

El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;62;35;W;6;17%;0%;4

Eureka;Periods of sun;55;43;NNE;7;78%;23%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;37;SW;5;50%;0%;3

Fresno;Partly sunny;56;34;E;3;46%;1%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;70;41;N;4;23%;0%;4

Hanford;Partly sunny;57;30;ESE;4;56%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;69;45;ENE;5;22%;0%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny;60;41;S;5;52%;1%;3

Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;62;35;W;6;17%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;62;42;ENE;8;31%;0%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;55;30;WSW;5;25%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;56;29;NNW;3;47%;0%;3

Lincoln;Partial sunshine;57;34;ESE;5;63%;2%;3

Livermore;Mostly sunny;58;35;SW;5;47%;1%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;62;38;NNW;6;41%;0%;4

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;64;41;ESE;5;26%;0%;4

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;42;ESE;5;25%;0%;4

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;5;25%;0%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;5;25%;0%;4

Madera;Partly sunny;57;32;E;4;61%;1%;3

Mammoth;Milder;47;30;NW;6;67%;17%;1

Marysville;Partly sunny;60;36;SE;5;66%;3%;3

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;57;36;ESE;4;54%;4%;3

Merced;Partly sunny;55;31;ESE;3;54%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;55;31;ESE;3;54%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;64;39;ENE;6;24%;0%;4

Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;57;33;ESE;3;52%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;60;39;S;4;44%;1%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny;52;31;NW;5;23%;1%;4

Montague;Mostly cloudy;50;30;N;3;66%;23%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;41;WSW;4;52%;1%;3

Mount Shasta;Milder;52;31;NW;4;66%;25%;2

Napa County;Mostly sunny;60;35;WSW;5;54%;0%;3

Needles;Mostly sunny;57;39;NW;12;19%;1%;4

North Island;Sunshine and cool;62;44;ENE;6;32%;0%;4

Oakland;Partly sunny;60;43;S;5;47%;1%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;35;N;6;30%;0%;4

Ontario;Cool with sunshine;62;39;NW;6;21%;1%;4

Oroville;Partly sunny;59;39;ESE;5;59%;4%;3

Oxnard;Mostly sunny, cool;61;42;ENE;8;39%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;65;45;W;5;14%;0%;4

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;55;31;WSW;6;22%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;57;28;ESE;3;47%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;62;40;ENE;8;38%;0%;4

Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;57;32;ESE;4;49%;1%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;60;30;ENE;6;24%;1%;4

Redding;Partly sunny;65;39;NNE;6;50%;10%;3

Riverside;Mostly sunny;64;38;ESE;6;19%;0%;4

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;64;31;ESE;5;20%;1%;4

Sacramento;Partly sunny;58;33;SE;4;60%;1%;3

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;58;34;SE;3;55%;0%;3

Salinas;Mostly sunny;61;38;SE;6;49%;1%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;65;37;NE;6;19%;0%;4

San Carlos;Partly sunny;59;40;SSW;4;53%;0%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;63;45;NE;6;35%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;62;37;E;6;27%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;64;39;ENE;6;27%;0%;4

San Francisco;Partly sunny;57;44;SSW;5;55%;0%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;61;38;SSE;5;44%;1%;3

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;62;35;NNE;6;42%;0%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, cool;60;47;WNW;10;47%;1%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;49;39;NW;10;24%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;69;41;ESE;5;29%;1%;4

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;60;38;ENE;5;45%;1%;4

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;61;35;NNE;6;43%;0%;4

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;63;44;NE;5;25%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;61;36;ENE;4;59%;1%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;63;33;NE;5;49%;1%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;64;37;ENE;5;23%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Not as cold;42;24;WSW;4;55%;0%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;58;33;SE;4;55%;0%;3

Thermal;Mostly sunny, cool;65;38;NNW;5;17%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, milder;47;21;NW;2;63%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;56;39;WNW;10;17%;0%;4

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;36;NW;2;55%;1%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;62;34;SW;5;44%;0%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;5;20%;1%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;59;39;N;8;46%;0%;4

Victorville;Mostly sunny;52;31;S;5;27%;1%;4

Visalia;Partly sunny;57;31;ENE;3;51%;0%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;60;37;E;4;50%;1%;3

