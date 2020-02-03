CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;34;15;W;4;62%;2%;3
Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;52;37;NE;7;65%;6%;3
Auburn;Sunny, but cool;52;30;E;6;42%;0%;3
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;57;47;N;9;21%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;53;28;SE;5;44%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;N;12;42%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Sunny, but very cold;30;13;NNE;13;21%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunny, but cold;46;24;NW;8;12%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;40;33;ENE;7;25%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;58;37;NNE;15;15%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;61;39;NE;7;13%;0%;4
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;NE;12;19%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;61;37;NE;12;24%;1%;4
Campo;Winds subsiding;49;24;NE;16;15%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;63;31;NE;10;27%;1%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny;56;35;NE;8;37%;1%;3
China Lake;Sunny, but cold;52;25;N;12;14%;0%;4
Chino;Sunny and cool;57;37;NE;9;13%;2%;4
Concord;Plenty of sun;57;36;WSW;8;36%;0%;3
Corona;Sunny;59;36;NE;13;12%;0%;4
Crescent City;Mainly cloudy;50;39;N;14;63%;11%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cold;52;28;N;14;14%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunshine and cold;51;21;E;14;15%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and breezy;60;35;NW;14;17%;0%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;NNE;8;64%;6%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;58;33;WNW;9;36%;0%;3
Fresno;Sunny, but cool;53;30;ENE;4;44%;0%;3
Fullerton;Sunny, but cool;64;36;ENE;9;16%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunny, but cool;53;25;NNE;4;54%;1%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny, but cool;65;41;NNE;5;15%;0%;4
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;SE;6;37%;1%;3
Imperial;Sunny and breezy;60;35;NW;14;17%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny, but cool;62;38;ENE;10;27%;1%;4
Lancaster;Sunny, but cold;52;22;ENE;13;18%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and cool;53;24;NNW;7;44%;0%;3
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;55;30;E;8;46%;1%;3
Livermore;Sunny, but cool;53;31;SW;7;38%;1%;3
Lompoc;Sunny, but cool;60;30;E;5;39%;0%;4
Long Beach;Sunny, but cool;63;36;ENE;7;18%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny, but cool;63;36;NE;7;17%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;62;39;NNE;6;18%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;62;39;NNE;6;18%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny, but cool;54;27;ENE;5;59%;1%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;35;20;NNW;5;56%;4%;3
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;NE;10;44%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;NE;11;42%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny, but cool;54;27;SE;5;47%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Sunny, but cool;54;27;SE;5;47%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and cool;63;34;ENE;7;20%;1%;4
Modesto;Sunny, but cool;54;30;ENE;8;42%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Sunny, but cool;56;34;S;7;37%;0%;3
Mojave;Sunny, but cold;48;23;NNE;14;14%;1%;4
Montague;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NNE;3;55%;9%;3
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;56;37;ESE;5;40%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;41;26;NNW;4;51%;8%;3
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;NNW;9;36%;0%;3
Needles;Sunny, windy, cool;56;39;NNW;19;14%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and cool;62;38;ENE;9;28%;1%;4
Oakland;Sunny, but cool;57;38;WNW;7;36%;1%;3
Oceanside;Plenty of sun;63;31;NE;10;27%;1%;4
Ontario;Sunny and cool;57;37;NE;9;13%;2%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny;56;36;NE;7;38%;2%;3
Oxnard;Plenty of sun;62;37;N;13;27%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;NNW;13;11%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and windy;52;23;E;18;15%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny, but cool;54;23;ESE;5;43%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny;61;37;N;14;25%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunny, but cool;53;26;SE;4;59%;1%;3
Ramona;Sunny, but cool;57;28;ENE;8;17%;2%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny;59;39;N;12;30%;2%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;NNE;13;9%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny, but cold;55;27;NE;10;13%;2%;4
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;SSW;9;40%;1%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny and breezy;55;33;NNW;15;41%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny, but cool;57;31;ESE;7;40%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;56;34;NNE;11;12%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunny, but cool;56;35;SSW;6;38%;1%;3
San Diego;Sunny and cool;63;39;ENE;6;26%;1%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;61;35;E;8;24%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny, but cool;63;35;ENE;6;22%;1%;4
San Francisco;Sunny, but cool;55;41;N;7;47%;1%;3
San Jose;Sunny, but cool;56;34;SE;8;36%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunny, but cool;60;30;NNE;6;36%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;59;44;NW;17;36%;2%;4
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;41;29;NW;17;21%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny;62;38;NE;11;17%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny, but cool;57;33;NNE;6;39%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny, but cool;59;28;NE;6;40%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny, but cool;63;41;N;8;15%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunny, but cool;58;31;N;6;43%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny, but cool;57;27;ENE;5;53%;1%;4
Santee;Sunny, but cool;62;31;ENE;6;15%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;27;11;ESE;6;45%;0%;3
Stockton;Sunny, but cool;56;30;SSW;7;37%;0%;3
Thermal;Sunny and breezy;64;34;WNW;15;13%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;30;11;ESE;5;54%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and cold;51;33;NNW;15;12%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny;57;31;E;2;48%;0%;3
Vacaville;Sunny and breezy;57;38;NNW;14;32%;1%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;61;41;NNE;8;12%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, but cool;58;30;ENE;8;43%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and cold;47;22;NE;14;17%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny, but cool;53;26;NNW;4;53%;0%;3
Watsonville;Sunny, but cool;56;31;ENE;5;43%;0%;3
_____
