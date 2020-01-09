CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A little p.m. rain;42;30;SW;6;68%;84%;2
Arcata;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;46;SW;6;74%;93%;1
Auburn;Partial sunshine;51;41;SSE;5;76%;79%;2
Avalon;Sunny and cool;62;52;NW;6;50%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Fog to sun;56;36;SE;4;64%;4%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;54;42;SSE;7;75%;68%;2
Big Bear City;Sunny and chilly;44;25;WSW;6;68%;1%;3
Bishop;Plenty of sun;54;31;SW;6;31%;2%;3
Blue Canyon;Partial sunshine;45;29;SSE;4;42%;82%;3
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;NW;11;33%;0%;3
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;NE;4;44%;0%;3
Camarillo;Sunny;67;42;ENE;6;43%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;63;41;NE;7;58%;0%;3
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;NE;10;35%;0%;3
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;N;5;62%;0%;3
Chico;A little p.m. rain;52;43;SE;6;75%;81%;2
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;55;32;SW;4;42%;0%;3
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNE;5;45%;1%;3
Concord;Mostly sunny;59;44;SW;2;63%;63%;3
Corona;Plenty of sun;67;40;E;6;42%;0%;3
Crescent City;Cloudy, p.m. rain;51;42;WSW;14;82%;99%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and cool;59;33;SSW;7;38%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;55;32;SSW;3;58%;0%;3
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;SSW;7;31%;0%;3
Eureka;A little p.m. rain;53;47;SW;7;75%;94%;1
Fairfield;Partial sunshine;56;42;SW;5;72%;63%;2
Fresno;Fog, then sun;55;37;ENE;4;74%;7%;2
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;NE;3;45%;0%;3
Hanford;Clouds, then sun;54;33;ESE;4;83%;6%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;3;44%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;45;WSW;5;66%;68%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;SSW;7;31%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;ENE;7;64%;0%;3
Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;54;35;WSW;6;55%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Fog to sun;54;32;SE;4;84%;6%;3
Lincoln;Partial sunshine;52;43;SSE;6;83%;68%;2
Livermore;Mostly sunny;57;40;SW;4;71%;56%;3
Lompoc;Plenty of sun;63;40;N;7;62%;1%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sun;66;43;N;3;50%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;66;43;ENE;5;56%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;NE;4;48%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;NE;4;48%;1%;3
Madera;Fog to sun;55;36;E;4;79%;6%;2
Mammoth;A little p.m. rain;43;30;SSW;8;66%;88%;1
Marysville;Partly sunny;52;43;SSE;7;87%;65%;2
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;54;40;SSE;6;80%;63%;2
Merced;Fog, then sun;54;35;E;4;80%;27%;2
Merced (airport);Fog, then sun;54;35;E;4;80%;27%;2
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;69;43;ENE;5;51%;0%;3
Modesto;Fog, then sun;54;39;E;4;73%;43%;2
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;56;42;S;3;68%;59%;3
Mojave;Sunny, but cool;51;34;W;6;48%;1%;3
Montague;A little p.m. rain;44;34;SSE;5;72%;80%;1
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;57;45;NW;4;71%;59%;3
Mount Shasta;A little p.m. rain;43;34;SE;2;67%;89%;1
Napa County;Partly sunny;55;40;SW;5;78%;65%;2
Needles;Winds subsiding;61;37;NNW;15;31%;1%;3
North Island;Sunny and cool;65;45;NE;5;61%;0%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;56;47;WSW;6;60%;68%;3
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;N;5;62%;0%;3
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNE;5;45%;1%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;52;44;SE;6;74%;69%;2
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;NE;6;49%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;W;4;24%;0%;3
Palmdale;Sunny, but cool;55;32;SW;6;54%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;56;33;E;3;78%;4%;3
Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;NE;6;51%;0%;3
Porterville;Fog to sun;55;35;SE;4;81%;5%;3
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;65;33;E;5;52%;2%;3
Redding;A little p.m. rain;54;40;SSW;3;59%;80%;2
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;NE;6;45%;0%;3
Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;64;33;E;5;51%;1%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;53;43;SSE;5;75%;63%;2
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;52;42;SSE;6;78%;64%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;59;42;SW;7;71%;48%;3
San Bernardino;Sunshine;64;39;ENE;5;50%;0%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;56;46;WSW;5;64%;66%;3
San Diego;Sunny;66;45;NE;6;58%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;65;40;ESE;5;59%;0%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;66;42;NE;5;53%;0%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;55;48;W;6;70%;68%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;60;43;SSE;5;62%;60%;3
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;N;6;56%;3%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny, but cool;60;47;NW;5;67%;1%;3
Sandberg;Sunny and milder;49;38;WNW;13;47%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Sunshine;68;43;E;5;52%;1%;3
Santa Barbara;Sunshine;62;39;NNE;5;60%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NE;8;56%;2%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;N;4;45%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Some sun;56;42;SW;5;77%;66%;2
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;NE;4;65%;2%;3
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;E;5;43%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and milder;45;30;WSW;5;53%;74%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;55;41;SE;6;73%;55%;3
Thermal;Sunny and delightful;72;35;NNW;5;26%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;43;30;SW;3;56%;68%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and cool;58;36;WNW;10;33%;1%;3
Ukiah;A little p.m. rain;55;40;SSW;2;72%;90%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;56;41;SW;3;62%;63%;2
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNE;5;47%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;N;11;64%;1%;3
Victorville;Sunny, but cool;52;29;SSW;5;63%;1%;3
Visalia;Fog, then sun;54;34;ENE;3;82%;6%;2
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;58;42;ENE;4;70%;47%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather