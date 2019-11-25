CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cold with snow;34;26;SSE;12;72%;92%;1
Arcata;Becoming very windy;49;40;WNW;19;78%;96%;1
Auburn;Cooler, p.m. rain;49;37;S;7;53%;94%;1
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;66;53;W;7;41%;19%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;55;42;ESE;5;39%;70%;3
Beale AFB;Cooler, p.m. rain;54;38;SSE;15;54%;94%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cooler;41;24;SW;6;47%;26%;3
Bishop;Cooler;46;30;SE;7;32%;86%;3
Blue Canyon;Cloudy, p.m. snow;35;25;SSW;8;57%;98%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;38;SE;7;22%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny;66;48;SSE;5;28%;56%;3
Camarillo;Partly sunny;68;45;E;8;29%;83%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;65;48;E;7;46%;21%;3
Campo;Winds subsiding;57;34;E;15;27%;4%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;69;44;E;6;47%;21%;3
Chico;Snow, then rain;50;39;SSE;15;68%;94%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;54;38;SSW;6;24%;62%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;65;44;SE;6;28%;26%;3
Concord;A little p.m. rain;58;44;WSW;9;50%;94%;1
Corona;Mostly sunny;68;43;ESE;6;26%;23%;3
Crescent City;Becoming very windy;49;38;NNW;21;84%;96%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cooler;58;38;SSW;7;18%;10%;3
Edwards AFB;Periods of sun, cool;54;35;WSW;4;25%;57%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;66;41;SE;5;27%;1%;3
Eureka;Becoming very windy;49;41;WNW;20;76%;96%;1
Fairfield;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;43;SSW;9;53%;93%;1
Fresno;Clouds and sunshine;56;43;SE;5;46%;84%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;70;47;E;5;31%;26%;3
Hanford;Partly sunny;56;41;SE;4;48%;84%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;67;52;ESE;5;32%;55%;3
Hayward;A little p.m. rain;55;47;W;8;56%;95%;1
Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;66;41;SE;5;27%;1%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;52;SE;7;44%;12%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;54;41;SW;6;36%;57%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;58;38;SSE;7;38%;84%;2
Lincoln;Cooler, p.m. rain;53;41;SSE;8;60%;92%;1
Livermore;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;43;SW;7;49%;93%;1
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;64;43;SSW;9;41%;82%;2
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;70;50;ESE;6;30%;26%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;70;49;ESE;6;38%;26%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;50;ESE;5;34%;55%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;67;50;ESE;5;34%;55%;3
Madera;Rather cloudy;57;43;SE;5;45%;86%;2
Mammoth;Snow;33;26;SSE;18;75%;93%;1
Marysville;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;40;SSE;15;59%;94%;1
Mather AFB;A little p.m. rain;55;39;SSE;10;57%;93%;1
Merced;Mostly cloudy;57;39;SE;6;43%;79%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;57;39;SE;6;43%;79%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;70;49;ESE;6;41%;14%;3
Modesto;Rather cloudy;57;41;SE;7;39%;76%;2
Moffett Nas;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;46;W;5;54%;93%;1
Mojave;Partly sunny, cool;51;38;WSW;7;27%;56%;3
Montague;Snow;40;30;N;18;75%;95%;1
Monterey Rabr;Afternoon rain;57;45;SSW;6;56%;93%;2
Mount Shasta;Snow;33;26;SE;18;79%;96%;1
Napa County;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;39;WSW;10;61%;94%;1
Needles;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;40;SSE;9;25%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;67;51;SE;7;52%;13%;3
Oakland;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;47;W;10;55%;94%;1
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;69;44;E;6;47%;21%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;65;44;SE;6;28%;26%;3
Oroville;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;41;SSE;15;61%;94%;1
Oxnard;Periods of sun;66;47;N;9;33%;86%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;66;42;NNE;5;18%;7%;3
Palmdale;Periods of sun, cool;55;40;SW;6;26%;56%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;60;39;SSW;4;40%;86%;2
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;67;45;NNW;10;34%;80%;3
Porterville;Periods of sun;56;42;ESE;4;49%;82%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;63;37;ESE;7;40%;14%;3
Redding;Snow, then rain;48;40;SSE;14;70%;94%;1
Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;SE;5;25%;23%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;63;39;ESE;6;31%;21%;3
Sacramento;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;43;SSE;8;51%;93%;1
Sacramento International;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;42;SSE;11;59%;92%;1
Salinas;Afternoon rain;59;45;SSW;8;54%;93%;2
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;64;44;SSE;5;29%;22%;3
San Carlos;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;47;W;8;47%;94%;1
San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;67;51;S;6;50%;13%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;47;ESE;6;41%;9%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;48;ESE;5;40%;14%;3
San Francisco;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;49;W;11;60%;95%;1
San Jose;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;45;W;6;51%;94%;1
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;63;42;S;8;42%;86%;2
San Nicolas Island;Thickening clouds;64;51;NW;10;41%;60%;3
Sandberg;Partly sunny;47;36;SSW;11;32%;61%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;70;49;ESE;6;37%;26%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;64;43;E;5;36%;82%;2
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;65;44;SSE;8;38%;84%;2
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;65;48;E;6;38%;56%;3
Santa Rosa;Afternoon downpours;55;42;WSW;7;72%;95%;1
Santa Ynez;Mainly cloudy;66;40;SE;5;46%;84%;2
Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;69;44;ESE;5;30%;10%;3
South Lake Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;36;23;SSW;7;44%;96%;2
Stockton;Rather cloudy;58;43;SSE;6;39%;79%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;67;40;E;6;22%;4%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;35;22;SSW;8;54%;91%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;38;SSW;7;21%;5%;3
Ukiah;Afternoon downpours;47;40;W;16;76%;96%;1
Vacaville;Cooler, p.m. rain;58;40;SW;10;51%;94%;1
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;67;47;SE;5;27%;57%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;42;SW;11;44%;80%;2
Victorville;Partly sunny, cooler;54;38;S;6;34%;75%;3
Visalia;Periods of sun;57;39;SE;4;52%;84%;3
Watsonville;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;45;SSW;6;53%;93%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather