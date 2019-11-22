CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Turning out cloudy;55;19;SE;3;61%;0%;2
Arcata;Mostly sunny;56;39;E;4;75%;0%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;64;41;E;4;56%;2%;3
Avalon;Mostly sunny;69;57;NW;5;44%;2%;3
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;ESE;5;58%;1%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;66;36;ENE;4;54%;2%;2
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;14;E;6;61%;4%;3
Bishop;Mostly sunny;57;27;NNW;4;44%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;56;45;ENE;4;37%;2%;3
Blythe;Mostly sunny;70;43;N;6;45%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;NE;5;34%;2%;3
Camarillo;Winds subsiding;75;48;NE;13;36%;2%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;69;50;ENE;7;60%;2%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny, windy;62;39;NE;17;40%;2%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NE;5;54%;2%;3
Chico;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;ENE;4;55%;2%;2
China Lake;Mostly sunny;66;34;NW;6;36%;0%;3
Chino;Nice with sunshine;73;47;NNE;6;37%;3%;3
Concord;Mostly sunny;70;40;SW;3;52%;1%;3
Corona;Sunshine and nice;76;46;E;7;34%;2%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;55;44;NE;5;80%;5%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;68;42;SSW;6;33%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;65;31;ENE;8;37%;0%;3
El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;WNW;5;47%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly sunny;56;41;ENE;5;80%;0%;2
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;70;36;WNW;5;55%;2%;3
Fresno;Sunny;68;42;N;4;58%;1%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;NE;4;42%;2%;3
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;NNW;4;60%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;73;52;N;4;43%;2%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;67;43;SSE;5;63%;2%;3
Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;WNW;5;47%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;51;E;7;54%;2%;3
Lancaster;Abundant sunshine;65;30;ENE;10;42%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;69;34;NW;6;56%;1%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;66;36;E;5;55%;3%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;68;40;SW;6;57%;2%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;72;41;ENE;7;55%;1%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;76;49;NE;5;39%;2%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;NNE;5;44%;2%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;74;52;NNE;5;43%;3%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;74;52;NNE;5;43%;3%;3
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;NNW;4;53%;2%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny;54;29;NNW;4;48%;0%;2
Marysville;Mostly sunny;67;34;E;4;61%;2%;2
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;E;4;53%;0%;3
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;68;34;WNW;4;61%;1%;3
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;68;34;WNW;4;61%;1%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine, pleasant;73;46;ENE;5;50%;2%;3
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;N;5;58%;2%;3
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;SSE;4;61%;1%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny;62;33;NNE;10;39%;1%;3
Montague;Partly sunny;57;28;N;2;50%;4%;2
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;E;5;56%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;58;30;NW;1;51%;1%;2
Napa County;Mostly sunny;66;36;NW;4;63%;1%;3
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;NNW;11;40%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;71;49;ENE;7;55%;2%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;65;45;S;5;66%;2%;3
Oceanside;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NE;5;54%;2%;3
Ontario;Nice with sunshine;73;47;NNE;6;37%;3%;3
Oroville;Plenty of sun;67;40;ENE;4;59%;3%;2
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;73;51;NE;12;43%;2%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;W;5;31%;0%;3
Palmdale;Sunny;64;32;E;10;37%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Sunny and delightful;72;33;NE;6;54%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;72;52;NE;12;44%;2%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;ESE;4;60%;2%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;72;38;ENE;9;38%;3%;3
Redding;Sunny and mild;73;37;N;4;39%;1%;2
Riverside;Sunny and nice;74;45;NE;6;33%;2%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;71;38;ENE;6;39%;3%;3
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;WSW;5;62%;3%;3
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;ESE;4;58%;2%;3
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;ESE;9;57%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Nice with sunshine;73;46;NNE;6;38%;2%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;66;43;SW;5;62%;2%;3
San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;51;NE;6;55%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;44;E;5;56%;2%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;ENE;5;48%;2%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;62;47;SSW;6;67%;2%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;67;43;SE;5;61%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;NNE;7;49%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;68;57;NNW;6;52%;3%;3
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;45;NNE;15;40%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Nice with sunshine;77;50;ENE;5;42%;3%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;71;45;NNE;5;49%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;NE;7;49%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;50;N;4;49%;2%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;69;37;NNW;4;63%;1%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;75;39;NE;5;61%;2%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;E;5;41%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;46;20;SE;5;60%;0%;3
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;NW;5;59%;2%;3
Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;NNW;4;40%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;51;13;SSE;3;61%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;67;44;WNW;6;34%;1%;3
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;70;35;E;2;52%;1%;3
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;70;36;W;4;51%;3%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;NNE;5;38%;3%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;70;44;ENE;7;53%;1%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny;63;32;NNW;8;47%;2%;3
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;NE;3;66%;1%;3
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;NE;5;59%;1%;3
