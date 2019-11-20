CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;49;18;SSE;4;63%;0%;3
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;58;37;ESE;4;68%;0%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;61;42;ENE;5;58%;7%;3
Avalon;A passing shower;65;58;SE;5;66%;66%;2
Bakersfield;Partial sunshine;66;48;ESE;5;54%;22%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;4;58%;5%;3
Big Bear City;A shower in spots;40;21;SE;3;100%;55%;1
Bishop;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;35;E;5;55%;29%;2
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;47;36;ENE;4;60%;13%;3
Blythe;A stray shower;68;49;NE;5;66%;42%;1
Burbank;A passing shower;63;51;SE;6;71%;62%;2
Camarillo;A couple of showers;66;48;ENE;6;74%;66%;2
Camp Pendleton;A couple of showers;62;49;E;8;84%;75%;2
Campo;Spotty showers;55;40;NE;9;72%;72%;2
Carlsbad;A couple of showers;65;47;E;7;76%;74%;2
Chico;Sunny;63;40;NE;5;51%;4%;2
China Lake;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;NE;6;65%;28%;2
Chino;A shower;61;47;SE;6;82%;65%;1
Concord;Mostly sunny;65;43;N;4;55%;0%;3
Corona;Spotty showers;63;48;ESE;5;77%;71%;1
Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;53;40;NE;4;70%;4%;2
Daggett-Barstow;A passing shower;57;44;ESE;5;56%;57%;1
Edwards AFB;A passing shower;57;41;NNW;3;61%;57%;1
El Centro;A shower in places;69;49;NW;4;54%;41%;2
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;ESE;4;67%;0%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;41;NNW;6;54%;0%;3
Fresno;Partly sunny;66;46;SE;6;64%;17%;3
Fullerton;A passing shower;65;51;ENE;4;74%;64%;1
Hanford;Partly sunny;67;40;SSE;5;63%;13%;3
Hawthorne;A passing shower;66;56;E;5;72%;63%;2
Hayward;Plenty of sun;62;46;SSE;5;56%;2%;3
Imperial;A shower in places;69;49;NW;4;54%;41%;2
Imperial Beach;A couple of showers;64;53;ESE;9;72%;66%;2
Lancaster;A couple of showers;58;42;WSW;6;69%;62%;1
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;68;40;WSW;6;59%;6%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;64;41;ENE;4;55%;5%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;64;42;SW;6;59%;2%;3
Lompoc;Partly sunny;64;44;ESE;7;77%;21%;2
Long Beach;A couple of showers;65;53;E;6;67%;68%;2
Los Alamitos;A passing shower;65;53;SE;5;73%;63%;1
Los Angeles;A passing shower;64;54;SE;6;73%;62%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;A passing shower;64;54;SE;6;73%;62%;1
Madera;Partly sunny;67;42;E;6;53%;10%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;48;24;SW;5;62%;0%;2
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;NNE;4;56%;5%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;65;42;E;4;59%;10%;3
Merced;Partly sunny;66;40;ESE;4;67%;3%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;66;40;ESE;4;67%;3%;3
Miramar Mcas;A couple of showers;66;49;E;8;75%;69%;2
Modesto;Partly sunny;65;43;ESE;4;67%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;SSE;4;60%;1%;3
Mojave;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;39;NNE;6;69%;22%;1
Montague;Plenty of sunshine;53;24;N;4;51%;5%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;45;SE;5;69%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;50;28;N;2;55%;1%;2
Napa County;Sunny;63;40;NW;6;59%;0%;3
Needles;A few showers;63;52;N;4;65%;62%;1
North Island;A couple of showers;65;52;ESE;9;69%;68%;2
Oakland;Mostly sunny;62;47;N;6;59%;2%;3
Oceanside;A couple of showers;65;47;E;7;76%;74%;2
Ontario;A shower;61;47;SE;6;82%;65%;1
Oroville;Abundant sunshine;63;42;ENE;5;55%;5%;3
Oxnard;A couple of showers;64;52;ENE;8;71%;66%;2
Palm Springs;A shower in places;67;53;WNW;4;55%;45%;2
Palmdale;A couple of showers;58;41;NW;4;60%;62%;1
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;6;74%;8%;3
Point Mugu;A passing shower;64;51;E;7;73%;62%;2
Porterville;Partial sunshine;66;42;SE;4;57%;25%;2
Ramona;Spotty showers;59;43;SE;6;82%;67%;2
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;NE;6;38%;2%;2
Riverside;Spotty showers;62;47;ESE;5;80%;69%;1
Riverside March;A passing shower;59;43;SE;6;80%;65%;1
Sacramento;Abundant sunshine;64;42;N;4;58%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;NE;3;63%;2%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;63;45;ESE;10;71%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Spotty showers;61;45;SE;5;79%;75%;1
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;62;46;S;5;60%;1%;3
San Diego;A couple of showers;65;53;SSE;8;73%;68%;2
San Diego Brown;A couple of showers;63;48;ESE;7;77%;66%;2
San Diego Montgomery;A couple of showers;66;51;E;8;72%;69%;2
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;49;N;6;62%;1%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;63;46;SE;5;65%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;63;46;ENE;6;80%;14%;2
San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun;63;54;ESE;4;63%;36%;2
Sandberg;A passing shower;50;41;S;9;72%;60%;2
Santa Ana;Some sun, a shower;65;52;SE;5;69%;64%;2
Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun;64;48;E;6;68%;29%;2
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;47;ESE;7;73%;19%;2
Santa Monica;A couple of showers;64;51;ENE;5;74%;66%;2
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNE;5;58%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Periods of sun, cool;67;46;ESE;6;81%;19%;2
Santee;A couple of showers;65;48;SE;7;64%;68%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with some sun;41;22;SW;4;72%;5%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;66;43;WNW;4;58%;0%;3
Thermal;A shower in places;68;47;WNW;3;61%;44%;1
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;46;17;SE;2;70%;6%;2
Twentynine Palms;A shower in spots;61;44;ENE;5;59%;44%;1
Ukiah;Plenty of sun;66;35;E;2;50%;0%;3
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;NW;5;53%;2%;3
Van Nuys;A couple of showers;64;51;SE;6;67%;67%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;62;47;ESE;7;76%;22%;2
Victorville;A passing shower;55;39;S;5;81%;61%;1
Visalia;Partly sunny;65;42;SW;4;72%;20%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;63;44;ENE;5;68%;1%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather